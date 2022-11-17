Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burgers

The Junction

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

12804 Santa Fe Trail Drive

Lenexa, KS 66215

Order Again

Popular Items

Whiskey Wings - 6 pcs
Caboose BBQ Nachos
The Original Q Rangoon - 6 pcs

Daily Specials

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.50

Chicken Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Country Gravy, Corn, Rolls with butter and bacon jam

All Aboard

Caboose BBQ Nachos

Caboose BBQ Nachos

$12.00

Crispy homemade tortilla chips, pulled pork, pickled jalapenos, blanco queso & BBQ sauce

Fried Portabella Mushroom Fries

Fried Portabella Mushroom Fries

$9.00

Served with Wasabi Ranch

Mississippi Sin Dip

$11.00

Cheesy goodness, candied ham crackling, pickled jalapenos & homemade tortilla chips

Smokin' Joint O-Rings

Smokin' Joint O-Rings

$8.50

Served with Smokey Horseradish Cream

The Junction Sliders

The Junction Sliders

$9.00

With house pickles & BBQ Sauce Served with House BBQ chips

The Original Q Rangoon - 4 pcs

The Original Q Rangoon - 4 pcs

$7.50

House chopped meat, cream cheese stuffed in a wanton - Served with Sweet Chili Sauce

The Original Q Rangoon - 6 pcs

The Original Q Rangoon - 6 pcs

$10.50

House chopped meat, cream cheese stuffed in a wanton - Served with Sweet Chili Sauce

Whiskey Wings - 12 pcs

Whiskey Wings - 12 pcs

$24.00

Jumbo wings whiskey brined overnight then slow smoked & fried

Whiskey Wings - 6 pcs

Whiskey Wings - 6 pcs

$13.00

Jumbo wings whiskey brined overnight then slow smoked & fried

Green Acres

House Side Salad

$6.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, diced cucumbers, cubed smoked gouda, shredded cheddar, croutons

Railcar Wedge

$8.50

Iceberg wedge lettuce, diced cucumber, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, candy bacon

The Smoked Cobb

The Smoked Cobb

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, candy bacon and smoked chicke breast

Little Engineers

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Served with House BBQ Chips

Lil Junction Sliders

$6.00

2 Sliders on a bun with house pickles and BBQ sauce Served with House BBQ Chips Choose: Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Turkey, Pulled Chicken, Pulled Pork, Ham, Brisket

Little Engineer Strips

$6.00

Three Chicken Strips Served with House BBQ Chips

Petticoat Junction

Backwoods Smokey Burger

Backwoods Smokey Burger

$14.50

8oz patty with smoked cheddar, candy bacon, BBQ sauce & fried onions

Barnyard Beauty - Brisket

Barnyard Beauty - Brisket

$13.00

Served on bun w/house pickles & BBQ sauce

Barnyard Beauty - Burnt Ends

$13.50

Served on bun w/house pickles & BBQ sauce

Barnyard Beauty - Chicken

$10.50

Served on bun w/house pickles & BBQ sauce

Barnyard Beauty - Ham

$11.00

Served on bun w/house pickles & BBQ sauce

Barnyard Beauty - Pork

$11.50

Served on bun w/house pickles & BBQ sauce

Barnyard Beauty - Sausage

$13.50

Served on bun w/house pickles & BBQ sauce

Barnyard Beauty - Turkey

$11.00

Served on bun w/house pickles & BBQ sauce

Junction Burger

$12.50

8oz patty with just the right seasonings

Junction Grilled Cheese

Junction Grilled Cheese

$14.50

Smoked brisket and chopped beef, caramelized onions, bourbon bacon jam, smoked gouda, provolone & 2 o-rings on crispy sourdough

Junction Reuben

$13.50Out of stock

Smoked corn beef served on rye bread with jalapeno coleslaw, swiss cheese, house thousand island

Smoked Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.50

Smoked chicken, chopped candy bacon & diced celery tossed in Dukes mayo with smoked gouda, lettuce & tomato in a wrap

Smoked Turkey Club

Smoked Turkey Club

$12.50

Smoked turkey, ham, smoked cheddar, candied bacon, house pickles, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo on crispy sourdough

Smokin' Joint Cubano

$13.00

Smoked ham, salami, pulled pork, provolone cheese, house pickles & chipotle mustard on cuban bread

The Miss Piggy

$14.00

Smoked sausage, pulled pork, candy bacon, smoked cheddar, BBQ sauce, an o-ring on a bun

The Pigonater

The Pigonater

$13.00

Smoked and sliced thin pork loin ham, candied bacon, smoked cheddar, BBQ sauce & o-ring

The Train Wreck

$14.00

8oz patty with chopped smoked meats, provolone, pimento cheese, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce & crunchy pickles on crispy sourdough

The Why Not

$13.50

Turkey, sausage, candy bacon, american, pepper jack, chipotle mayo, BBQ sauce, 2 o-rings on sourdough

Railroad Track Tacos

Bodacious Brisket Tacos

Bodacious Brisket Tacos

$11.00

Sliced slow smoked brisket, pickled red onions, fresh jalapenos, cilantro & onions, cotija cheese & spicy BBQ sauce

Memphis Tacos

$10.00

Pulled pork, cilantro & onions, pickled red onions, jalapeno coleslaw, cotija cheese & BBQ Sauce

Pa Pow Tacos

$11.00Out of stock

Fried shrimp tossed in pa pow sauce, jalapeno coleslaw, pickled jalapenos, cotija cheese, cilantro & onions

Smoked Chicken Tinga Tacos

Smoked Chicken Tinga Tacos

$10.00

Smoked then stewed chicken, fresh jalapenos, chipotle pico, cotija cheese & baja avocado crema

Side Tracks

Aunt Pat's Potato Salad

Aunt Pat's Potato Salad

$4.00

Charro Bean

$4.00
Grandma's Green Beans

Grandma's Green Beans

$5.00
Hanson's Smoked Beans

Hanson's Smoked Beans

$4.00

House BBQ Chips

$3.00
Jalapeno Coleslaw

Jalapeno Coleslaw

$3.50
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$9.00
O-Rings

O-Rings

$4.50

Potato Salad

$4.00
Wedge Fries

Wedge Fries

$4.00

Switching Tracks

Burnt End Dinner

$16.50

Served with fries & jalapeno coleslaw

Sliced Meat Platter

Sliced Meat Platter

$23.00

Served with fries & jalapeno coleslaw

Smoked Baby Back Rib Dinner - Full

Smoked Baby Back Rib Dinner - Full

$27.50

Served with fries & jalapeno coleslaw

Smoked Baby Back Rib Dinner - Half

Smoked Baby Back Rib Dinner - Half

$19.50

Served with fries & jalapeno coleslaw

Smoked House Sausage Dinner

Smoked House Sausage Dinner

$15.00

House Smoked Sausage Dinner Served with Fries and Jalapeno Coleslaw

The Conductor's Specialties

Mac & Cheese w/Burnt Ends

Mac & Cheese w/Burnt Ends

$18.00
Freight Train

Freight Train

$18.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with pulled pork, burt ends, sausage, mac n cheese, hanson beans and gouda cheese served on a bed of onion straws and covered in house BBQ sauce, Alabama white sauce and Carolina Gold

Tracks

Full Track

Full Track

$24.00

Half Track

$16.00

Single Track

$4.00

Catering

Aunt Pat's Potato Salad - PINT

Aunt Pat's Potato Salad - PINT

$7.50
Aunt Pat's Potato Salad - QUART

Aunt Pat's Potato Salad - QUART

$13.50

BIG Family Dinner Pack

$65.00

12 wings AND full slab, 3 quarts of sides of your choice: Coleslaw, potato salad, hanson beans AND a half pan of house BBQ chips

Brisket - 1 lb

Brisket - 1 lb

$20.00Out of stock
Brisket - 1/2 lb

Brisket - 1/2 lb

$11.00Out of stock
Brisket - 1/4 lb

Brisket - 1/4 lb

$6.00Out of stock
Burnt Ends - 1 lb

Burnt Ends - 1 lb

$21.00
Burnt Ends - 1/2 lb

Burnt Ends - 1/2 lb

$12.00
Burnt Ends - 1/4 lb

Burnt Ends - 1/4 lb

$6.50

Chicken - 1 lb

$17.00

Chicken - 1/2 lb

$9.00

Chicken - 1/4 lb

$5.00

Family Dinner Pack

$40.00

12 wings OR full slab, 2 quarts of sides of your choice: coleslaw, potato salad, hanson beans AND a half pan of house BBQ chips

Grandma's Green Beans - PINT

Grandma's Green Beans - PINT

$8.50
Grandma's Green Beans - QUART

Grandma's Green Beans - QUART

$14.00
Ham - 1 lb

Ham - 1 lb

$17.00
Ham - 1/2 lb

Ham - 1/2 lb

$9.00

Ham - 1/4 lb

$5.00
Hanson's Smoked Beans - PINT

Hanson's Smoked Beans - PINT

$7.50
Hanson's Smoked Beans - QUART

Hanson's Smoked Beans - QUART

$13.50

House BBQ Chips - Pan

$12.50
Jalapeno Coleslaw - PINT

Jalapeno Coleslaw - PINT

$6.50
Jalapeno Coleslaw - QUART

Jalapeno Coleslaw - QUART

$12.50

Loaf of Bread

$4.25
Mac & Cheese - PINT

Mac & Cheese - PINT

$15.00
Mac & Cheese - QUART

Mac & Cheese - QUART

$20.00

Meal Deal

$30.00

1 Pound of Meat (Pork, Chicken or Ham) and 1 Quart Side (Hanson beans, Potato Salad or Jalapeno Coleslaw) included with our house BBQ chips, pickles, BBQ sauce and buns

Mississippi Sin Dip - 1/2 Pan

$45.00

Pork - 1 lb

$17.00

Pork - 1/2 lb

$9.00

Pork - 1/4 lb

$5.00
Sausage - 1 lb

Sausage - 1 lb

$17.00
Sausage - 1/2 lb

Sausage - 1/2 lb

$9.00
Sausage - 1/4 lb

Sausage - 1/4 lb

$5.00

Turkey - 1 lb

$17.00

Turkey - 1/2 lb

$9.00
Turkey - 1/4 lb

Turkey - 1/4 lb

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Junction's menu has a unique twist on smokehouse/bbq favorites with modern flair and fresh options.

Location

12804 Santa Fe Trail Drive, Lenexa, KS 66215

Directions

