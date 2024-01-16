Restaurant info

Step into Sierra Grill for an unparalleled culinary journey. From hand-cut steaks to expertly smoked meats, each dish is crafted to tantalize the taste buds and ignite the senses. Our locally owned establishment blends French, American, and Argentinian flavors, offering a symphony of options from wood-fired steaks to succulent pork chops, duck confit, and more. Dive into a menu boasting pastas, braised short ribs, seafood delights, and house-made soups and salads—all infused with care and passion. Don't miss our delectable sandwiches at lunch, crafted with quality ingredients and bursting with flavor. At the heart of our operation is the Grillworks wood-burning grill, proudly showcased in our open kitchen, where culinary magic unfolds before your eyes. Beyond food, Sierra Grill offers an unforgettable experience—a dedication to excellence, a warm ambiance, and a commitment to creating cherished memories.

Website