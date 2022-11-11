Restaurant header imageView gallery

Topp'd Pizza + Salads

review star

No reviews yet

8750 Penrose Lane

Lenexa, KS 66219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

build your own pizza - small.
build your own pizza - large.
garlic cheese bread.

small pizzas.

monthly special. - oktoberfest pizza - small.

monthly special. - oktoberfest pizza - small.

$11.00

prost! house-made beer cheese sauce, grilled bratwurst, saurkraut, pickled red onion, and stone-ground mustard.

cheese pizza - small.

cheese pizza - small.

$8.00

start with a cheese pizza, build as you like! includes sauce + mozzarella/provolone cheese. toppings additional.

build your own pizza - small.

build your own pizza - small.

$8.00

start with a cheese pizza, build as you like! includes sauce + mozzarella/provolone cheese. toppings additional.

topp'd out - small.

topp'd out - small.

$11.75

red tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushroom, green pepper, red onion, black olive.

monster meat - small.

monster meat - small.

$12.00

red tomato, cheddar cheese, pepperoni, canadian bacon, sausage, meatball, bacon.

margherita - small.

margherita - small.

$9.00

olive oil blend sauce, mozzarella blend, sliced roma tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh chopped basil.

greek - small.

greek - small.

$11.00

olive oil blend sauce, herbed feta, mozzarella blend, basil herb chicken, red onion, roasted garlic, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, green olives, fresh chopped basil.

chicken florentine - small.

chicken florentine - small.

$10.25

alfredo cream sauce, mozzarella blend, spinach, basil herb chicken, roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic.

bbq chicken + bacon - small.

bbq chicken + bacon - small.

$10.50

house-made bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion.

buffalo bleu - small.

buffalo bleu - small.

$9.50

buttermilk dressing, bleu cheese, mozzarella blend, buffalo marinated chicken, buffalo sauce finisher.

thai peanut - small.

thai peanut - small.

$11.00

house made thai peanut sauce, mozzarella blend, thai marinated chicken, carrot, red onion, jalapeno, fresh basil, roasted peanuts.

sausage + apple pizza - small.

sausage + apple pizza - small.

$11.25

olive oil blend sauce, goat cheese, mozzarella blend, italian sausage, sliced apples, roasted garlic, caramelized onion, balsamic glaze finisher.

all-day breakfast pizza - small.

all-day breakfast pizza - small.

$10.00

house made alfredo cream sauce, cheddar cheese, scrambled egg, pork breakfast sausage.

large pizzas.

monthly special - oktoberfest pizza - large.

monthly special - oktoberfest pizza - large.

$19.00

prost! house-made beer cheese sauce, grilled bratwurst, saurkraut, pickled red onion, and stone-ground mustard.

cheese pizza - large.

cheese pizza - large.

$14.00

start with a cheese pizza, build as you like! includes sauce + mozzarella/provolone cheese. toppings additional.

build your own pizza - large.

build your own pizza - large.

$14.00

start with a cheese pizza, build as you like! includes sauce + mozzarella/provolone cheese. toppings additional.

topp'd out - large.

topp'd out - large.

$20.00

red tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushroom, green pepper, red onion, black olive.

monster meat - large.

monster meat - large.

$21.00

red tomato, cheddar cheese, pepperoni, canadian bacon, sausage, meatball, bacon.

margherita - large.

margherita - large.

$15.50

olive oil blend sauce, mozzarella blend, sliced roma tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh chopped basil.

greek - large.

greek - large.

$18.50

olive oil blend sauce, herbed feta, mozzarella blend, basil herb chicken, red onion, roasted garlic, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, green olives, fresh chopped basil.

chicken florentine - large.

chicken florentine - large.

$17.50

alfredo cream sauce, mozzarella blend, spinach, basil herb chicken, roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic.

bbq chicken + bacon - large.

bbq chicken + bacon - large.

$18.00

house-made bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion.

buffalo bleu - large.

buffalo bleu - large.

$17.00

buttermilk dressing, bleu cheese, mozzarella blend, buffalo marinated chicken, buffalo sauce finisher.

thai peanut - large.

thai peanut - large.

$18.75

house made thai peanut sauce, mozzarella blend, thai marinated chicken, carrot, red onion, jalapeno, fresh basil, roasted peanuts.

sausage + apple pizza - large.

sausage + apple pizza - large.

$19.25

olive oil blend sauce, goat cheese, mozzarella blend, italian sausage, sliced apples, roasted garlic, caramelized onion, balsamic glaze finisher.

all-day breakfast pizza - large.

all-day breakfast pizza - large.

$17.25

house made alfredo cream sauce, cheddar cheese, scrambled egg, choice of one meat: pork breakfast sausage, bacon, or canadian bacon.

kid's pizzas.

kid's meal(12 and under).

$5.00

kids meals include a 6" single-topping pizza, and choice of milk, juice, or a kids drink. for ages 12 and under ONLY. Add a kids gelato for only $1.00!

salads made fresh in half or full sizes.

sesame chicken crunch salad.

sesame chicken crunch salad.

$8.50+

mixed greens, thai marinated chicken, shredded carrot, red pepper, green onion, snow peas, water chestnuts, crispy wonton strips, and house-made sesame vinaigrette.

caesar salad.

caesar salad.

$5.00+

romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing.

greek salad.

greek salad.

$6.00+

romaine, herbed feta, red onions, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, green olives, greek vinaigrette.

chicken + bacon cobb'd salad.

chicken + bacon cobb'd salad.

$8.50+

romaine, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, diced tomato, hard boiled egg, blue cheese dressing.

house salad.

house salad.

$5.00+

romaine, cheddar cheese, red onion, diced tomato, shredded carrots, buttermilk dressing.

apple cranberry salad.

apple cranberry salad.

$6.00+

mixed greens, herbed feta, dried cranberries, candied almonds, sliced gala apples, balsamic vinaigrette.

honey, bacon + goat cheese salad.

honey, bacon + goat cheese salad.

$8.50+

mixed greens, crumbled goat cheese, bacon, red onions, cherry tomatoes, golden raisins, glazed pecans, honey citrus vinaigrette.

build-your-own salad.

$4.50+

includes greens, cheese, and your choice of dressing. add any toppings you like.

grinder subs served hot from the oven!

all grinders and ingredients come toasted up in our 550+ degree oven!
meatball grinder.

meatball grinder.

$9.50

9" italian hoagie, red tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and our hand-made all beef meatballs.

italian grinder.

italian grinder.

$9.00

9" italian hoagie, mozzarella cheese, italian dressing, genoa salami, pepperoni, canadian bacon, red onion, roasted red pepper, banana pepper.

veggie grinder.

veggie grinder.

$8.50

9" italian hoagie, italian dressing, mozzarella cheese, red onion, roasted red pepper, green pepper, banana pepper, roasted garlic.

appetizers - great with your meal or as a snack.

garlic cheese bread.

garlic cheese bread.

$4.50

9" italian bread, garlic butter, mozzarella blend, herb+cheese blend. add a side of sauce for just $0.75!

bruschetta.

bruschetta.

$6.00

9" italian bread, mozzarella, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze.

meatball appetizer (4).

meatball appetizer (4).

$7.50

4 of our hand-made meatballs served with red sauce and herb+cheese blend.

1/2 pizza, 1/2 salad, and a side included.

1/2 + 1/2 meal deal.

1/2 + 1/2 meal deal.

$13.00

includes: -half of any specialty pizza or byo pizza up to 4 toppings. -half of a caesar, greek, house or apple cranberry salad. -your choice of side - apple, chips, or cookie.

soft drinks - free refills on soft drinks for dine-in customers.

soft drink.

soft drink.

$2.00+
milk.

milk.

$1.50
chocolate milk.

chocolate milk.

$1.50
apple juice box.

apple juice box.

$1.50
bottled water.

bottled water.

$1.50

large size water cup.

$0.50

sides for great add-ons for your meal!

gourmet chips.

gourmet chips.

$1.50
chocolate chip cookie.

chocolate chip cookie.

$2.00
gala apple.

gala apple.

$1.00
extra side item.

extra side item.

$0.75

Specify side item in comments.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Fast. Fresh. Yours.

Location

8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa, KS 66219

Directions

Consumer pic
Topp'd Pizza + Salads image
Topp'd Pizza + Salads image
Topp'd Pizza + Salads image

