Mi Ranchito Lenexa
13000 W 95th St
Lenexa, KS 66215
Lunch Menu
- 11. Mi Ranchito Fajitas Lunch$11.49
Onions, bell peppers, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, served with charro beans, poblano rice, and flour tortillas
- 12. Mi Ranchito Lunch Sampler Lunch$11.49
1 square of pollo Feliz, 2 flautas, 2 taquitos, 1 chicken quesadilla, served with refried beans and rice
- 13. Cream Cheese Chicken Enchilada Lunch$10.49
Grilled chicken and Monterey Jack cheese rolled inside a flour tortilla, covered with cream cheese and sliced avocados, served with black beans and rice
- 14. Espinaca Grilled Chicken Enchilada Lunch$10.49
Grilled chicken, spinach and Monterey Jack cheese inside a flour tortilla and baked with chipotle cream sauce, served with black beans and rice
- 15. Jalisco Chimichanga Lunch$10.49
Grilled chicken and pico de gallo stuffed inside a flour tortilla, lightly fried then baked with Monterey Jack cheese and cream cheese, served with black beans and rice
- 16. Carne Asada Taco Lunch$9.99
Steak, chorizo, onions, poblano peppers, pico de gallo and cilantro sautéed together, stuffed into a flour tortilla and topped with Monterey cheese, served with black beans and rice
- 17. Acapulco Shrimp Taco Lunch$10.99
Grilled Shrimp, bell peppers, pico de gallo and Monterey Jack cheese served in a flour tortilla with avocados, served with black beans and rice
- 18. Pollo Poblano Lunch$11.49
Sliced grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, poblano peppers, onions, pico de gallo sautéed with chipotle cream sauce, served with black beans, rice, and flour tortillas
- 19. Chile Verde Pork Platter Lunch$9.99
Braised pork simmered in tomatillo salsa, poblano peppers and special spices, served with refried beans, rice and tortillas
- 20. Fish Taco Del Rio Lunch$9.99
Grilled tilapia, green peppers shredded cabbage, tomatoes, and Monterey Jack cheese in a flour tortilla and topped with avocados, served with black beans, rice, and a side of creamy yogurt lime sauce
- 21. Las Perlas Enchilada Lunch$10.49
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, rolled inside a flour tortilla and topped with Champagne cheese sauce, served with black beans and rice
- 22. Enchilada Ranchera Lunch$10.49
Grilled chicken or steak, onions, bell peppers and Monterey Jack cheese rolled inside a flour tortilla and baked with ranchera salsa and chipotle cream sauce, served with black beans, rice, and guacamole
- 23. Fajita Con Queso Enchilada Lunch$10.49
Grilled chicken or steak, onions, bell peppers and Monterey Jack cheese rolled inside a flour tortilla, topped with espinaca cheese dip, served with black beans and rice
- 24. Pollo Platter Lunch$10.99
Grilled chicken tamale topped with cream cheese and enchilada sauces and 1 square of pollo Feliz, served with refried beans and rice
- 25. Super Burrito Lunch$9.99
All white-meat chicken, shredded and sauteed with mushrooms, pico de gallo and Monterey Jack cheese, wrapped inside a flour tortilla and topped with espinaca cheese dip, served with refried beans and rice
- 26. La Crema Chimichanga Lunch$10.49
Grilled, marinated steak, pico de gallo, red peppers, Monterey Jack cheese, and jalapeño cream cheese inside a lightly fried flour tortilla, served with a side of our signature cream cheese sauce, and topped with sliced avocado, served with black beans and
- 27. De La Torre Steak Enchiladas Lunch$10.99
Steak, bell peppers, mushrooms, Monterey Jack cheese inside a corn tortilla and topped with cream cheese sauce and sliced avocado, served with refried beans and rice
- 28. Tradicional Burrito Lunch$9.99
Burrito filled with refried beans, cheese, and choice of seasoned chicken, ground beef, or machaca beef, covered with homemade enchilada sauce and cheese then baked. Served with refried beans and rice
- 29. Burrito Del Norte Lunch$10.99
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese and peppers inside a large flour tortilla and covered with our espinaca cheese dip, served with black beans and rice
- 30. Chile Verde Burrito Lunch$10.99
Braised pork simmered in tomatillo salsa, refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese rolled inside a flour tortilla and smothered with cheese, served with sour cream and rice
- 31. Burrito Feliz Lunch$10.99
Pork carnitas, ground beef, refried beans, and rice, all rolled inside a large flour tortilla and baked with espinaca dip
- 32. Bravo Burrito Lunch$12.49
Steak and shrimp, bell peppers, and pico de gallo rolled inside a flour tortilla and baked with chipotle cream sauce, served with black beans, rice, and avocado slices
- 33. Fajita Burrito Lunch$10.99
Grilled chicken or steak, onions and bell peppers rolled inside a large flour tortilla and baked with enchilada sauce and shredded cheese, served with refried beans and rice
- 34. Veggie Burrito Lunch$9.99
Broccoli, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, corn, bell peppers, and pico de gallo rolled inside a flour tortilla and topped with ranchera salsa and chipotle cream sauce, served with black beans and rice
- 35. Fajita Chimichanga Lunch$11.25
Grilled chicken or steak, onions, bell peppers rolled inside a flour tortilla, lightly fried and covered with enchilada sauce and sour cream, served with refried beans and rice
- 36. Chimichanga Tradicional Lunch$10.99
Choice of seasoned chicken, ground beef, machaca beef, or pork carnitas rolled inside a flour tortilla, lightly fried and topped with our special red sauce and sour cream, served with refried beans and rice
- 37. La Grande Chimichanga Lunch$11.25
Ground beef, black beans, rice, lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo rolled inside a flour tortilla and lightly fried, served with a side of spinach cheese dip and jalapeño cream cheese
- 38. 2 Flautas De Pollo Lunch$9.99
Seasoned chicken rolled inside corn tortillas and lightly fried, topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese, served with refried beans and rice
- 39. Pork Tamale & Machaca Beef Taco Lunch$11.25
Braised pork inside a hand-made tamale and Machaca beef inside a deep-fried taco, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese, served with refried beans and rice
- 40. Combo Especial Lunch$10.49
A classic pair! A deep-fried ground beef taco and ground beef enchilada, served with refried beans and rice
- 41. 2 Deep-Fried Tacos Lunch$11.25
Choice of ground beef, machaca beef or seasoned white meat chicken inside a corn tortilla and fried until crispy and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese, served with refried beans and rice
Appetizers / Botanas
- Cancun Chicken Apt$9.99
Hickory smoked bacon, wrapped around fresh chicken tenderloin, stuffed with a slice of fresh jalapeño, pepper Jack cheese, and grilled to perfection. Served with crema de chipotle and crema de jalapeño sauces for dipping
- Espinaca Queso$5.99
A blend of Mexican and American cheeses with white onions, tomatoes, & spinach
- Chile Con Queso$4.99
Melted American Cheddar cheese mixed with fresh diced toamtoes, peppers, and white onions
- Shrimp Avocado Quesadilla$11.49
Grilled Shrimp, Monterey Jack cheese and avocados grilled in a large flour tortilla, served on a bed of fresh lettuce with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Fresh Guacamole Dip$6.99
A blend of ripened, buttery avocados, cilantro, onions, lime juice, and special spices
- Quesadillas$10.99
Grilled onions & peppers, grilled chicken or steak, mixed cheese, grilled in a large flour tortilla, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
- Carne Asada Quesadilla$10.99
Steak, chorizo, poblano peppers, onions, and Monterey Jack cheese grilled in a large flour tortilla. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole on a bed of lettuce
- Veggie Quesadilla$10.49
Grilled broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, zucchini, corn, mixed cheese, grilled in a fresh flour tortilla. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and a side of our signature chipotle cream sauce
- Chiquito Sampler$10.99
Two machaca beef taquitos, two chicken flautas, beef nachos topped with jalapeños, small chicken quesadilla, pico de gallo, guacamole and jalapeño cream cheese
- Cancun Shrimp$11.99
(4) Hickory smoked, bacon-wrapped shrimp, stuffed with a fresh jalapeño slice, pepper Jack cheese, and grilled to perfection. Served with our crema de la chipotle salsa and tomatillo cream sauce for dipping
- Grande Jalapeño Stuffers$11.99
(4) Jalapeño peppers stuffed with jalapeño cream cheese, Jack cheese and marinated grilled chicken. Dipped in buttermilk and light bread crumbs then fried to perfection! Served with Mi Ranchito cream sauce for dipping
- Fajita Nachos$10.99
Grilled chicken or steak layered on corn tortillas topped with refried beans, cream cheese, jalapeños, Monterey Jack, and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Border Nachos$10.99
Corn tortilla chips built high with refried beans, ground beef, espinaca dip, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapeños
Salad / Sandwiches
- Mango Chicken Salad$11.99Out of stock
Fresh salad greens with sliced, grilled chicken & paired with roasted corn & black bean salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, crowned with fresh slices of mango, strawberries, & avocado. Served with both honey mustard and mango vinaigrette dressing. Sprinkled with
- Chicken Avocado Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken, grilled onions and peppers served in a crispy tortilla bowl with salad greens, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese and avocados. Served with a side of jalapeño ranch dressing and salsa ranchera
- Cancun Salad$10.99
Fresh salad greens tossed with jalapeño ranch dressing, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese, hard-boiled eggs, and croutons with sliced avocados
- Samantha Salad$12.99
- Fajita Bowl$9.99
Grilled peppers & onions served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, cilantro on bed of poblano rice, and black beans with your choice of meat
- Cup Tortilla Soup$4.99
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, avocados and tortilla strips served hot in chicken broth soup with mini cheese quesadilla
- Bowl Tortilla Soup$6.99
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, avocados and tortilla strips served hot in chicken broth soup with mini cheese quesadilla
- Quesadilla Salad$10.99
Fresh salad greens, grilled chicken, charro beans, diced tomatoes, guacamole and Monterey Jack cheese inside a grilled flour tortilla bowl. Served with a jalapeño ranch dressing
- Yucatan Chicken Salad$10.99
Fresh salad greens, grilled chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, poblano rice. Served on a crispy flour tortilla bowl with a side of black beans and espinaca dip
- Taco Salad$9.99
Fresh salad greens, grilled chicken, ground beef, or steak served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl with rice, cheese, sour cream, etc... With a side of charro beans and your choice of meat
- Nicolas' Burger$9.99
Hand-pattied, fresh lettuce, American cheese, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served with fries
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon and avocado and Monterey cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with fries
Mexican Traditions
- Molcajete$23.99
- Pork Carnitas Tamales$11.99
2 pcs. Braised pork inside handmade tamales. Topped with our homemade enchilada sauce. Served with refried beans and rice
- Flautas De Pollo$11.99
3 pcs. Seasoned chicken rolled inside corn tortillas and lightly fried, topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and cheese, served with refried beans and rice
- Deep-Fried Tacos$11.99
3 pcs. Deep-fried corn tortillas filled with choice of ground beef, machaca beef or seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese, served with refried beans and rice
- Grilled Chicken Tamales$11.99
2 pcs. Grilled chicken and cream cheese inside handmade tamales, baked with homemade enchilada sauce and cream cheese sauce. Served with refried beans and rice
- Cheese & Onion Enchiladas$9.99
2 pcs. Corn tortillas filled with cheese and onions baked with enchilada sauce, served with refried beans and rice
- Chorizo Tacos$11.99
3 pcs. Authentic, homemade chorizo in white corn tortillas, topped with avocado, cilantro and chopped onion. Served with refried beans and rice
- Enchiladas Tradicionales$10.99
2 pcs. Corn tortillas rolled around cheese, onions and choice of ground beef, machaca beef or seasoned chicken, baked with enchilada sauce, served with refried beans and rice
- Cheese & Veggie Enchiladas$10.49
2 pcs. Our homemade cheese enchiladas topped with a medley of mushrooms, broccoli, red and green peppers, corn, zucchini and sliced avocado sautéed and smothered with chipotle cream sauce and ranchera salsa, served with black beans, rice
- Chile Relleno & Bean Tostada$10.99
Poblano peppers stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese, lightly fried in an egg batter, topped with ranchero salsa and our signature chipotle cream sauce. Served with bean tostada, refried beans, and rice
- Chile Relleno & Taco$10.99
Poblano peppers stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese, lightly fried in an egg batter, topped with ranchero salsa and our signature chipotle cream sauce. Served with crispy chicken taco, refried beans, and rice
- Street Tacos Ptl$12.99
Specialties
- Mi Ranchito Sampler$13.99
Two pollo Feliz squares, two machaca beef taquitos, two mini chicken flautas, small chicken quesadilla, refried beans, and rice
- Pollo Platter$12.99
Grilled chicken tamal topped with cream cheese and enchilada sauces, one square of Pollo Feliz, and a deep-fried chicken taco, served with refried beans and rice
- Cream Cheese Chicken Enchiladas$12.49
Grilled chicken and Monterey Jack cheese rolled inside two flour tortillas covered with our signature cream cheese sauce and sliced avocados, served with black beans and rice
- Espinaca Grilled Chicken Enchiladas$12.49
Grilled chicken, spinach and Monterey Jack cheese rolled inside two flour tortillas baked with chipotle cream sauce, served with black beans and rice
- Burrito Del Norte$12.49
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese and bell peppers rolled inside a large flour tortilla covered with our espinaca cheese dip, served with black beans and rice
- Jalisco Chimichanga$12.99
Grilled chicken and pico de gallo stuffed inside a flour tortilla, lightly fried and baked covered with Monterey Jack cheese and cream cheese, served with black beans and rice
- Bravo Burrito$13.99
Steak, shrimp, bell peppers and pico de gallo inside a flour tortilla baked with chipotle cream sauce, served with avocado slices, black beans and rice
- Carne Asada Tacos$12.99
Steak, chorizo, onions, poblano peppers, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and cilantro sautéed together, served in two flour tortillas and topped with cheeses, served with black beans and rice
- De La Torre Steak Enchiladas$13.99
Steak, bell peppers, mushrooms, Monterey Jack cheese inside two corn tortillas and topped with cream cheese sauce, sliced avocado, served with refried beans and rice
- Acapulco Shrimp Tacos$13.99
Sauteed Shrimp, bell peppers, pico de gallo and Monterey Jack cheese served in two flour tortillas with sliced avocados, served with black beans and rice
- Pollo Poblano$13.99
Sliced grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, poblano peppers, onions and pico de gallo sautéed with chipotle cream sauce, served with black beans, rice and tortillas
- Enchiladas Rancheras$12.99
Grilled chicken or steak, onions, bell peppers, Monterey Jack cheese rolled inside two flour tortillas baked with ranchera salsa and chipotle cream sauce, served with guacamole, black beans and rice
- Cancun Chicken Ptl$19.99
Hickory smoked bacon wrapped around fresh tenderloin, stuffed with a slice of fresh jalapeno, pepper jack cheese & grilled
- Teresa's Mole Enchiladas$12.99
Soft corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, topped with delicious authentic Mole sauce, served with charro beans and traditional rice
- Chile Verde Pork Platter$12.99
Braised chunks of pork simmered in green tomatillo salsa, poblano peppers and special spices, served with refried beans, rice and flour tortillas
- Carne Asada Platillo$16.99
8 oz butterfly steak grilled with onions, cilantro, sliced tomatoes, avocados and jalapeños, served with fresh limes, refried beans, rice and choice of tortillas
- Fish Tacos Del Rio$12.99
Grilled Tilapia, sautéed red and green peppers, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese served in two flour tortillas with avocados and a creamy yoghurt lime sauce, served with black beans and rice
- Las Perlas Enchiladas$12.99
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese rolled inside two flour tortillas topped with champagne cheese sauce, served with black beans and rice
- Fajita Con Queso Enchiladas$13.99
Grilled chicken or steak, onion, bell peppers and Monterey Jack cheese rolled inside two flour tortillas topped with espinaca cheese dip, served with black beans and rice
- La Crema Chimichanga$13.49
Grilled, marinated steak, pico de gallo, red peppers, Monterey Jack cheese and jalapeño cream cheese inside a lightly fried flour tortilla, served with a side of our signature cream cheese sauce and topped with sliced avocado. Served with black beans and r
- Chile Verde Enchiladas$11.99
Two delicious cheese enchiladas, covered with our chile verde pork. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese and drizzled with sour cream. Served with Charro beans and rice
- Super Burrito$12.49
All white-meat chicken, shredded and sautéed with mushrooms, pico de gallo and Monterey Jack cheese, wrapped inside a flour tortilla and topped with espinaca cheese dip. Served with refried beans and rice
- Shrimp & Guacamole Enchiladas$14.99
Homemade guacamole & Monterey jack cheese tucked inside a corn tortilla, covered in grilled shrimp, sautéed broccoli, mushroom, zucchini, bell peppers, pico de gallo in champagne cheese sauce, served with poblano rice & charro beans
Fajitas
- Mi Casa Fajita$18.99
Steak, chicken, shrimp and chorizo on top a bed of grilled onions then topped with red and green peppers. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, Charro beans, poblano rice, Monterey Jack cheese, and fresh flour tortillas
- Mi Ranchito Fajitas$15.49
Onions, bell peppers, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, served with Charro beans, poblano rice and fresh flour tortillas
- Cancun Shrimp Fajitas$20.99
Scculent shrimp stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and a slice of fresh jalapeno. Wrapped in hickory-smoked bacon and cooked to perfection. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, a side of cheese, pico de gallo, and fresh shredded lettuce. Served with char
- Veggie Fajitas$14.99
Mushrooms, onions, broccoli, zucchini, corn and bell peppers. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, black beans, poblano rice, Monterey Jack cheese, and fresh flour tortilla
- Fiesta Fajitas$15.99
Grilled & marinated steak & chicken fajita with onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, fresh garlic, & cilantro in a real butter sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, fresh flour tortillas, poblano rice, and charro beans
- Padre Fajitas$18.99
Grilled chicken, shrimp and steak sauteed with broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms, topped with champagne cheese sauce. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, Charro beans, poblano rice, and fresh flour tortillas
Burritos
- Chile Verde Burrito$12.49
Braised pork simmered in green tomatillo salsa, poblano peppers, and refried beans with Monterey Jack cheese rolled in a flour tortilla, smothered with cheese and chile verde salsa, served with sour cream and rice
- Burrito Feliz$12.49
Pork Carnitas, Ground Beef, refried beans and rice all rolled inside a large flour tortilla baked with espinaca cheese dip
- Fajita Burrito$12.49
Grilled Chicken or Steak, onions and peppers rolled inside a flour tortilla baked with enchilada sauce and cheese, served with refried beans and rice
- Cheese & Refried Bean Burrito$8.99
A burrito filled with refried beans and cheese. Topped with enchilada sauce, served with Refried beans and rice
- Pork Carnitas Burrito$11.99
Burrito filled with seasoned pork, efried beans and cheese covered with our Verde Especial sauce. Baked with refried beans and rice
- Nuevo Burrito$11.99
Choice of seasoned chicken, ground beef, or Machaca with refried beans and cheese, covered with enchilada sauce and cheese, then baked with refried beans and rice
- Veggie Burrito$9.99
Broccoli, mushrooms, onions, peppers, zucchini, corn, and pico de gallo rolled inside a flour tortilla, topped with our signature chipotle cream sauce and ranchera salsa. Served with black beans and rice
- Chorizo & Bean$11.99
Chimichangas
- Fajita Chimichanga$12.99
Grilled Chicken or Steak, onions and peppers rolled inside a flour tortilla, lightly fried and covered with enchilada sauce and sour cream, served with refried beans and rice
- La Grande Chimichanga$12.99
Large, crispy flour tortilla filled with ground beef, Black beans, rice, lettuce, cheese and Pico de Gallo, served with a side of espinaca and Jalapeno cream cheese
- Chimichanga Tradicionales$11.99
A lightly fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of one of the following, served with refried beans, rice and sour cream
Grandes Combinations
- #1 UNO$11.49
Ground Beef Burrito, Cheese enchilada, deep fried Machaca Beef Taco
- #2 DOS$11.99
Pork Carnitas Burrito, deep fried Ground Beef Taco, Bean and Cheese Tostada
- #3 TRES$11.49
Ground Beef Enchilada, Cheese Enchilada, seasoned Chicken Enchilada
- #4 CUATRO$11.49
Grilled Chicken Tamale, Cheese Enchilada, deep fried Ground Beef Taco
- #5 CINCO$11.49
Machaca Beef Chimichanga, Cheese Enchilada, Bean and Cheese Tostada
- #6 SEIS$11.49
Ground Beef Enchilada, Cheese Enchilada, fried Ground Beef Taco
- #7 SIETE$11.99
Pork Tamale, Pork Burrito, deep fried Machaca Beef Taco
- #8 OCHO$11.99
Seasoned Chicken Enchilada, Seasoned Chicken Burrito, deep fried Chicken Taco
- #9 NUEVE$11.49
Machaca Beef Burrito, Machaca Enchilada, deep fried Machaca Beef Taco
- #10 DIEZ$13.99
A spinach veggie enchilada filled with mushrooms, zucchini, spinach and pepper jack cheese, and topped with chipotle cream sauce, one crispy shredded chicken taco, one black bean tostada
Eggs / Huevos
- Chorizo, Eggs, & Potatoes Burrito$9.99
Flour tortillas filled with chorizo, eggs, and potatoes, topped with ranchera salsa, served with refried beans and rice
- Fajita Steak & Eggs Tacos$10.99
2 soft flour tortillas stuffe with steak, eggs, onions, and peppers, topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and avocados. Served with refried beans and rice
- Huevos Rancheros$9.99
Two open faced flour tortillas topped with scrambled eggs, drizzled with ranchero sauce and topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with refried beans and rice
Kids / Los Ninos
- Kids Grilled Chicken Fajita$8.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast, cheese, rice and beans. Served with flour tortillas. (Please request the drink upon arrival)
- Kids Chicken Tenders$6.50
Served with fries and pickle. (Please request the drink upon arrival)
- Kids Quesadilla$6.50
Flour Tortilla, filled with cheddar jack cheese. Served with refried beans & rice (Add shredded chicken or ground beef for $1) (Please request the drink upon arrival)
- Kids 5 Chicken Mini Corn Dogs$6.50
Served with fries. (Please request the drink upon arrival)
- Kids Cheese & Bean Burrito$6.50
Topped with red enchilada sauce. Served with refried beans & rice. (Please request the drink upon arrival)
- Kids Macaroni & Cheese$6.50
(Please request the drink upon arrival)
- Kids Ground Beef Taco$6.50
Served with refried beans and rice. (Please request the drink upon arrival)
- Kids Taquitos$6.50
(4) Served with rice, beans, and Jalapeño cream cheese. (Please request the drink upon arrival)
- Kids Cheeseburger$6.50
Served with fries, lettuce & tomato. (Please request the drink upon arrival)
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.50
Desserts
- Tres Leches Cake$5.99
- Flan$5.50
This classic Mexican dessert is a rich and creamy treat. Made with eggs and cream, baked into a silky custard and covered with caramelized sugar
- Mexican Ice Cream$5.50
Vanilla ice cream rolled in cinnamon bran flakes. Served in a crispy shell coated in cinnamon and sugar. Topped with strawberries, chocolate, whipped cream, and honey
- Sopapillas$5.50
Fluffy Mexican pastries coated with cinnamon and sugar, served with honey and chocolate on the side
- Caramel Churros$5.50
Mexican dough filled with caramel, baked and rolled in cinnamon sugar served with chocolate & caramel syrup
- Cheesecake Chimichanga$6.75
Two mini chimis stuffed with cream cheese and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and fresh strawberries
Refreshments / Refrescos
Daily Specials
- Pollo Del Mar$12.99
Grilled shrimp and chicken sautéed with mushrooms, poblano peppers, onions, and pico de gallo, then simmered in our signature chipotle cream sauce. Served with black beans, rice, and fresh flour tortillas
- 4 Chorizo Tacos$11.99
Authentic, homemade chorizo tacos in white corn tortillas, topped with avocado, cilantro, and chopped onions. Served with refried beans and rice
- Enchiladas Preferidas$10.49
Flour tortilla stuffed with mixed cheese, seasoned shredded chicken, topped with our verde special sauce, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeño cream cheese. Served with refried beans and rice
- Enchiladas Coloradas$10.49
Fresh grilled chicken and Monterey Jack cheese inside a corn tortilla and covered with our signature chipotle cream sauce. Crisp shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and sliced avocado on top. Served with black beans and rice
- Shrimp & Crab Enchiladas$11.29
Delicious shrimp and crab cream cheese filling wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla and covered with our signature chipotle cream sauce. Served with black beans and rice
- Pork Carnitas$14.99
Chunks of tender pork, seasoned with fresh herbs and spices and gently fried in an orange-infused oil and served on a bed of grilled onions. Served with charro beans and traditional rice. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Accompanied with a small sid
- Deliciosa Fajitas$15.99
Grilled chicken and shrimp smothered with our deliciosa cream sauce, made with fresh whole cream, grated Parmesan, onions, mushrooms, cilantro, and poblano peppers. Served with pico de gallo, fresh avocado slices, charro beans, rice, and flour tortillas
Sides
- Half Espinaca$3.99
- Side Espinaca$1.99
- Half Guacamole$5.25
- Side Guacamole 1oz$2.25
- Side Guacamole 3oz$2.75
- Side Cheese$1.49
- Side Sour Cream 1oz$1.89
- Side Sour Cream 3oz$2.50
- Side Refried Beans$2.75
- Side Black Beans$2.75
- Side Pinto Beans$2.99
- Side Rice$2.75
- Side Cilantro Rice$2.75
- Side Flour Tortillas$1.59
- Side Corn Tortillas$1.59
- Side Lettuce$0.99
- Side Tomato$0.99
- Side Pico de Gallo$1.59
- Side Raw Onions$0.89
- Side Jalapeños$0.99
- Side Masa$1.49
- Side Cream Cheese$0.99
- Side CCQ$1.50
- Side Toreados$1.50
- Side Diabla Salsa
- Side French Fries$2.89
- Side Grilled Veggies$2.50
- Side Avocado Salsa
A La Carta
- Ala Soft Taco$4.49
- Ala Crispy Taco$3.49
- Ala Deep Fried Taco$3.95
- Ala Premium Taco$4.99
- Ala Bean Tostada$3.50
- Ala Tostada$3.99
- Ala Chile Relleno$5.99
- Ala Flauta$2.99
- Ala Grilled Ck Tamale$4.25
- Ala Pork Tamale$4.25
- Taco Chiquito$1.00
- Ala Taquito$1.50
- Ala Nuevo Burrito$7.49
- Ala Bean Burrito$6.49
- Ala Fajita Burrito$8.99
- Ala Norte Burrito$11.00
- Ala Bravo Burrito$10.49
- Ala Pork Burrito$8.99
- Ala Burrito$8.99
- Ala Tampico Burrito$9.75
- Ala Super Burrito$9.75
- Ala Veggie Burrito$7.25
- Ala Crema Chimichanga$10.99
- Ala Chimi$10.00
- Ala Fajita Chimi$10.50
- Ala Lunch Jalisco Chimi$9.99
- Ala Dinner Jalisco Dinner$10.99
- Ala Cream Chz Enchilada$5.79
- Ala Enchilada$4.75
- Ala Chz Enchilada$4.00
- Ala Pollo Feliz$5.99
- Ala Shrimp & Guac$7.50
- Ala Perla Enchilada$5.75
- Ala Dela Stk Enchilada$5.75
- Ala Spin Enchilada$5.75
- Ala Special Enchilada$5.79
- Ala Fajita Enchilada$5.75
- Ala Enchilada Ranchera$5.75
- 6oz Grilled Chicken$8.25
- 6oz Steak$9.25
- Taco Tuesday (Copy)$2.49
Old Menu
- Enchiladas Amarillas$10.25
- Pizza Mexicana$9.99
- Cheese Quesedilla$7.29
- Barbacoa Beef Con Huevas$8.99
- Caserola De Huevos$8.99
- Love Burrito$9.99
- Fajita Magnifica$13.99
- Carne Asada Burrita$10.99
- Pollo Del Campo$15.99
- Pescado Del Campo$15.99
- Grilled Chkn Quesadilla$11.99
- Grilled Chkn Casserole$11.99
- CCQ Flautas$9.75
Authentic Mexican
- Espinaca Dip Con Chorizo$7.49
- Dip De Frijoles$5.99
- Authentic Asada Tacos Ptl$11.99
- Caldo De Pescado$16.99
- Caldo De Mariscos$14.99
- Camarones a la Diabla$12.99
- (12) Cocktail Large$15.99
- Ceviche$15.99
Camarones, Tilapia or Mixed
- Tacos De Chorizo$11.99
- Tacos Al Pastor$11.99
- Tacos De Carnitas$11.99
- Taco Authentic$5.99
Asada, Shrimp, Fish, Grilled Chicken, Steak or Port Carnitas.
- Bistec a la Mexicanas$13.99
- Huevos Mexicanos$8.99
Gluten Friendly Menu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our traditional Mexican food, freshly made every day!
13000 W 95th St, Lenexa, KS 66215