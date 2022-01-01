Go
The Junction

The Junction's menu has a unique twist on smokehouse/bbq favorites with modern flair and fresh options.

12804 Santa Fe Trail Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brownie$3.50
Smoked Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$10.50
Bacon Wrapped Smoked Meatloaf with Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes, Homemade Green Beans and Roll
The Original Q Rangoon - 4 pcs$7.50
House chopped meat, cream cheese stuffed in a wanton - Served with Sweet Chili Sauce
Dawg - Junction$8.00
Smoked Dawg topped with BBQ sauce, pulled pork, onion straws and drizzled with queso
Served with House BBQ Chips
Burnt Ends - 1/2 lb$9.50
Grandpa's Smoked Chili$4.00
Mac & Cheese w/Burnt Ends$13.00
Collard Greens$4.50
Smoked Baby Back Rib Dinner - Full$30.00
Served with fries & jalapeno coleslaw
Smoked Turkey Club$12.00
Smoked turkey, ham, smoked cheddar, candied bacon, house pickles, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo on crispy sourdough
12804 Santa Fe Trail Drive

Lenexa KS

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
