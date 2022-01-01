Chicken salad in Lenexa
Lenexa restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
Red Door Woodfired Grill
15918 W. 88th Street, Lenexa
|Sonora Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Woodfire grilled ancho chicken breast, field greens, grilled corn, black bean, red onion, yellow cheddar, grape tomato, avocado, tortilla strips and ranch
More about Blue Moose
Blue Moose
10064 Woodland Rd, Lenexa
|Spicy Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Chicken, peanuts, cilantro, crushed red peppers, mixed greens, and tortilla strips tossed with honey-lime mustard and topped with peanut dressing.
More about Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon
Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon
19617 W. 101 St., Lenexa
|GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Harvest Blend lettuce topped with red onion, diced egg, cherry tomato, Italian cheese blend and finished off with chopped grilled chicken and creamy ranch dressing.
|GRILLED or CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
Harvest Blend lettuce topped with red onion, diced egg, cherry tomato, Italian cheese blend and finished off with chopped grilled or crispy chicken and your favorite dressing.
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SALAD
|$5.50
Harvest Salad Mix, Chopped Nashville Chicken, Diced Pickles, Red Onions, Italian Cheese Blend & served with our Homemade Buttermilk Ranch.
More about The Junction
The Junction
12804 Santa Fe Trail Drive, Lenexa
|Smoked Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.50
Smoked chicken, chopped candy bacon & diced celery tossed in Dukes mayo with smoked gouda, lettuce & tomato in a wrap
More about Topp'd Pizza + Salads
Topp'd Pizza + Salads
8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa
|chicken + bacon cobb'd salad.
romaine, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, diced tomato, hard boiled egg, blue cheese dressing.
More about Grinders Stonewall
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grinders Stonewall
10240 Pflumm Rd., Lenexa
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$12.25
Marinated chicken, crisp greens, monterey cheddar, black beans, pico de Gallo, roasted corn, topped w/ tortilla strips & served w/ chipotle ranch dressing.