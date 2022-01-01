Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Lenexa

Lenexa restaurants
Lenexa restaurants that serve chicken salad

Sonora Chicken Salad image

 

Red Door Woodfired Grill

15918 W. 88th Street, Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sonora Chicken Salad$15.00
Woodfire grilled ancho chicken breast, field greens, grilled corn, black bean, red onion, yellow cheddar, grape tomato, avocado, tortilla strips and ranch
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
Item pic

 

Blue Moose

10064 Woodland Rd, Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Salad$14.99
Chicken, peanuts, cilantro, crushed red peppers, mixed greens, and tortilla strips tossed with honey-lime mustard and topped with peanut dressing.
More about Blue Moose
Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon image

 

Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon

19617 W. 101 St., Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Harvest Blend lettuce topped with red onion, diced egg, cherry tomato, Italian cheese blend and finished off with chopped grilled chicken and creamy ranch dressing.
GRILLED or CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
Harvest Blend lettuce topped with red onion, diced egg, cherry tomato, Italian cheese blend and finished off with chopped grilled or crispy chicken and your favorite dressing.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SALAD$5.50
Harvest Salad Mix, Chopped Nashville Chicken, Diced Pickles, Red Onions, Italian Cheese Blend & served with our Homemade Buttermilk Ranch.
More about Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon
The Junction image

 

The Junction

12804 Santa Fe Trail Drive, Lenexa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Salad Wrap$9.50
Smoked chicken, chopped candy bacon & diced celery tossed in Dukes mayo with smoked gouda, lettuce & tomato in a wrap
More about The Junction
Item pic

 

Topp'd Pizza + Salads

8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
chicken + bacon cobb'd salad.
romaine, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, diced tomato, hard boiled egg, blue cheese dressing.
More about Topp'd Pizza + Salads
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grinders Stonewall

10240 Pflumm Rd., Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Salad$12.25
Marinated chicken, crisp greens, monterey cheddar, black beans, pico de Gallo, roasted corn, topped w/ tortilla strips & served w/ chipotle ranch dressing.
More about Grinders Stonewall

