Bars & Lounges
American

Third Street Social - Lee's Summit

123 SE 3rd Street

Lees Summit, MO 64064

Order Again

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger Slider

$7.95

Kids Chicken Tender

$8.95

Kids Chkn & Waffle

$9.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Fresh Fish

$9.95

Kids Mac & Chz

$7.95

Dessert

Apple Pie

$8.95

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$8.95

Phyllo Brownie

$9.95Out of stock

Key Lime

$8.95

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.95

Smore Pie

$9.95

Family Meal Packs

Dinner & Entertaining made easy!

Fried Chicken Family Pack

$69.95

Feeds 4-6ppl house fried chicken, mashed potatoes, mixed greens salad, dinner rolls with butter, pickled vegetables

Lasagna Family Pack

$79.95

Feeds 4-6ppl chicken & spinach lasagna made with garlic bechamel and crispy american prosciutto, mixed greens salad, garlic bread

Pot Pie Family Pack

$79.95

Feeds 4-6ppl white wine braised chicken pot pie with house made pastry, mixed greens salad, dinner rolls with butter

Family Size Smoked Gouda Mac n' Cheese

$16.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
A chef-driven menu showcasing our midwestern heritage.

123 SE 3rd Street, Lees Summit, MO 64064

