Tacos in Lees Summit
Lees Summit restaurants that serve tacos
More about Arcade Alley
Arcade Alley
316 SE Douglas, Lee Summit
|12 Deep Fried Tacos
|$22.00
12 deep fried beef tacos with lettuce, tomato, Colby Jack cheese, and Parmesan cheese with salsa on the side
|3 Deep Fried Tacos
|$7.00
3 deep fried beef tacos with lettuce, tomato, Colby Jack cheese, and Parmesan cheese with salsa on the side
|6 Deep Fried Tacos
|$13.00
6 deep fried beef tacos with lettuce, tomato, Colby Jack cheese, and Parmesan cheese with salsa on the side
More about Long-Bell Pizza Co.
Long-Bell Pizza Co.
3385 SW Fascination Dr., Lees Summit
|Smoked Chicken Tacos
|$9.00
3 PER ORDER
Smoked chicken, shredded lettuce, cilantro lime aioli, pico de gallo, flour tortilla
More about Pearl Tavern
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Pearl Tavern
1672 Chipman, Lee's Summit
|Crispy Fish Tacos
|$20.95
Fresh haddock, Habanero salsa, Queso fresco, Chipotle cream with Forbidden black rice
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$12.95
Jicima slaw, queso fresco, chipotle cream and habanero salsa
More about Summit Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY, Lees Summit
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Buttermilk Fried, Pickles, Jalapeno Aioli, Martin's Potato Roll
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard
|Family Meal Pack
|$59.95
Family packs feed 4-6ppl
More about Sabor Latino
Sabor Latino
22 SW 3rd Street, Lees Summit
|Sweet Plantain
|$8.99
Served with crema drizzled across the top
|Lee's Summit Pasteles
|$8.99
(3) Crispy fried flour turnovers with ground beef, rice, garbanzo beans, special seasoning, and our tomato & onion sauce. A classic recipe!
|Chimichangas
|$11.99
Fried burritos stuffed with cheese,
beans, and chicken, topped with our delicious cheese sauce & pico de gallo. Served with guacamole & beans