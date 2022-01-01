Tacos in Lees Summit

Lees Summit restaurants that serve tacos

Arcade Alley image

 

Arcade Alley

316 SE Douglas, Lee Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12 Deep Fried Tacos$22.00
12 deep fried beef tacos with lettuce, tomato, Colby Jack cheese, and Parmesan cheese with salsa on the side
3 Deep Fried Tacos$7.00
3 deep fried beef tacos with lettuce, tomato, Colby Jack cheese, and Parmesan cheese with salsa on the side
6 Deep Fried Tacos$13.00
6 deep fried beef tacos with lettuce, tomato, Colby Jack cheese, and Parmesan cheese with salsa on the side
Item pic

 

Long-Bell Pizza Co.

3385 SW Fascination Dr., Lees Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Tacos$9.00
3 PER ORDER
Smoked chicken, shredded lettuce, cilantro lime aioli, pico de gallo, flour tortilla
Pearl Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Tavern

1672 Chipman, Lee's Summit

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Fish Tacos$20.95
Fresh haddock, Habanero salsa, Queso fresco, Chipotle cream with Forbidden black rice
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$12.95
Jicima slaw, queso fresco, chipotle cream and habanero salsa
Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY, Lees Summit

Avg 4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Buttermilk Fried, Pickles, Jalapeno Aioli, Martin's Potato Roll
Fried Chicken Salad$15.95
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard
Family Meal Pack$59.95
Family packs feed 4-6ppl
Sabor Latino image

 

Sabor Latino

22 SW 3rd Street, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Plantain$8.99
Served with crema drizzled across the top
Lee's Summit Pasteles$8.99
(3) Crispy fried flour turnovers with ground beef, rice, garbanzo beans, special seasoning, and our tomato & onion sauce. A classic recipe!
Chimichangas$11.99
Fried burritos stuffed with cheese,
beans, and chicken, topped with our delicious cheese sauce & pico de gallo. Served with guacamole & beans
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

El Potro Lee's Summit

210 sw Greenwich dr, Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (842 reviews)
Takeout
(Ala) Crispy Taco$3.49
(Ala) Soft Taco Ala$3.49
Salsa to go 8 oz$1.25
