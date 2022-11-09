Restaurant info

Main Slice opened in June 2014 and is located in historic downtown Lee's Summit. Since then, the owners of Main Slice have been serving both quality pizza with a classic twist and large fresh salads with house made dressings. Main Slice's interior is designed to reflect the local urban downtown feel while also paying tribute to Lee's Summit's storied past. The restaurant offers the choice of pizza by the slice, or whole pies to enjoy. Sizes ranging from 9" to 18" or choose a 10” gluten free option. Main Slice also has fresh handmade pretzels, amazing salads, and delicious desserts.