Main Slice

235 SE Main

Lees Summit, MO 64063

Order Again

Popular Items

18 BYO PIZZA
14'' BYO PIZZA
HADE MADE PRETZELS WITH CHEESE

Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.25

Pepperoni Slice

$3.25

Sausage Slice

$3.25

9'' Pizzas

9'' BYO PIZZA

$11.00

BYO

9'' PIZZA OF THE MONTH

$16.50

Thanksgiving Left Over Pizza topped with turkey gravy, mozzarella, turkey, green beans, potatoes, sweet potatoes, marshmallows, turkey stuffing, and cranberry sauce

9" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$15.00

BBQ CHICKEN, RED ONION, CILANTRO, COLBY JACK, MOZZARELLA

9'' BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$15.50

CHICKEN, BUFFALO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, FETA, AND CREAM CHEESE

9'' FARMERS MARKET PIZZA

$15.50

TOMATOES, GREEN PEPPERS, RED ONION, MUSHROOMS, BLACK OLIVES, GREEN OLIVES, MOZZARELLAWITH RED SAUCE

9'' JALAPENO POPPER PIZZA

$15.00

BACON, JALAPENOS, CREAM CHEESE, CROUTON CRUMBLES, ALFREDO SAUCE

9'' KC STOCKYARD PIZZA

$16.50

PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA, HAMBURGER, CANADIAN BACON, SALAMI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, WITH RED SAUCE

9'' MAIN GHERITA PIZZA

$15.50

CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA, TOMATOES, BASIL, WITH RED SUACE

9'' MAIN STREET PIZZA

$15.50

PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA, HAMBURGER, GREEN PEPPERS, RED ONION, MUSHROOMS, WITH RED SAUCE

9'' MAUI WAUI PIZZA

$15.50

JERK CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA, CANADIAN BACON, BACON, BANANA PEPPERS, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO, WITH PESTO SAUCE

9'' MEATBALL PIZZA

$15.50

MEATBALLS, MOZZARELLA, SHAVED PARMESAN, PARSLEY, RED SAUCE

9'' MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA

$16.50

PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA, FETA, GREEN PEPPERS, RED ONOIN, KALAMATA OLIVES, ARTICHOKES, WITH RED SAUCE

9'' TACO PIZZA

$15.50

HAMBURGER, TOMATOES, CILANTRO, LETTUCE, COLBY JACK, WITH SALSA

9'' THE ALF PIZZA

$15.00

CHICKEN, BACON, SPINACH, ALFREDO SAUCE

9" CHEESE

$11.00

9" PEPPERONI

$12.60

9" SAUSAGE

$12.60

GF Pizzas

GF BYO PIZZA

$15.00

GF HALF/HALF SPECIALTY PIZZA

GF PIZZA OF THE MONTH

$20.50

GF BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.50

BBQ CHICKEN, RED ONION, CILANTRO, COLBY JACK, MOZZARELLA, RED SAUCE

GF BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.50

CHICKEN, BUFFALO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, FETA, AND CREAM CHEESE

GF FARMERS MARKET PIZZA

$19.50

TOMATOES, GREEN PEPPERS, RED ONION, MUSHROOMS, BLACK OLIVES, GREEN OLIVES, MOZZARELLAWITH RED SAUCE

GF JALAPENO POPPER PIZZA

$19.50

BACON, JALAPENOS, CREAM CHEESE, CROUTON CRUMBLES, ALFREDO SAUCE

GF KC STOCKYARD PIZZA

$20.50

PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA, HAMBURGER, CANADIAN BACON, SALAMI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, WITH RED SAUCE

GF MAIN GHERITA PIZZA

$19.50

CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA, TOMATOES, BASIL, WITH RED SUACE

GF MAIN STREET PIZZA

$19.50

PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA, HAMBURGER, GREEN PEPPERS, RED ONION, MUSHROOMS, WITH RED SAUCE

GF MAUI WAUI PIZZA

$19.50

JERK CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA, CANADIAN BACON, BACON, BANANA PEPPERS, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO, WITH PESTO SAUCE

GF MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA

$20.50

PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA, FETA, GREEN PEPPERS, RED ONOIN, KALAMATA OLIVES, ARTICHOKES, WITH RED SAUCE

GF MEATBALL PIZZA

$19.50

MEATBALLS, MOZZARELLA, SHAVED PARMESAN, PARSLEY, RED SAUCE

GF TACO PIZZA

$19.50

HAMBURGER, TOMATOES, CILANTRO, LETTUCE, COLBY JACK, WITH SALSA

GF THE ALF PIZZA

$18.50

CHICKEN, BACON, SPINACH, ALFREDO SAUCE

GF CHEESE

$15.00

GF PEPPERONI

$16.60

GF SAUSAGE

$16.60

14'' Pizzas

14'' BYO PIZZA

$16.00

BYO

14" HALF/HALF SPECIALTY PIZZA

14'' PIZZA OF THE MONTH

$23.00

14'' BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$21.00

BBQ CHICKEN, RED ONION, CILANTRO, COLBY JACK, MOZZARELLA, RED SAUCE

14'' BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$22.00

CHICKEN, BUFFALO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, FETA, AND CREAM CHEESE

14'' FARMERS MARKET PIZZA

$22.00

TOMATOES, GREEN PEPPERS, RED ONION, MUSHROOMS, BLACK OLIVES, GREEN OLIVES, MOZZARELLAWITH RED SAUCE

14'' JALAPENO POPPER PIZZA

$21.00

BACON, JALAPENOS, CREAM CHEESE, CROUTON CRUMBLES, ALFREDO SAUCE

14'' KC STOCKYARD PIZZA

$23.00

PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA, HAMBURGER, CANADIAN BACON, SALAMI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, WITH RED SAUCE

14'' MAIN GHERITA PIZZA

$22.00

CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA, TOMATOES, BASIL, WITH RED SUACE

14'' MAIN STREET PIZZA

$22.00

PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA, HAMBURGER, GREEN PEPPERS, RED ONION, MUSHROOMS, WITH RED SAUCE

14'' MAUI WAUI PIZZA

$22.00

JERK CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA, CANADIAN BACON, BACON, BANANA PEPPERS, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO, WITH PESTO SAUCE

14'' MEATBALL PIZZA

$22.00

MEATBALLS, MOZZARELLA, SHAVED PARMESAN, PARSLEY, RED SAUCE

14'' MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA

$23.00

PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA, FETA, GREEN PEPPERS, RED ONOIN, KALAMATA OLIVES, ARTICHOKES, WITH RED SAUCE

14'' TACO PIZZA

$22.00

HAMBURGER, TOMATOES, CILANTRO, LETTUCE, COLBY JACK, WITH SALSA

14'' THE ALF PIZZA

$21.00

CHICKEN, BACON, SPINACH, ALFREDO SAUCE

14" CHEESE

$16.00

14" PEPPERONI

$18.20

14" SAUSAGE

$18.20

18'' Pizzas

18 BYO PIZZA

$20.50

BYO

18" HALF & HALF SPECIALTY PIZZA

18'' PIZZA OF THE MONTH

$29.00

18'' BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$27.00

BBQ CHICKEN, RED ONION, CILANTRO, COLBY JACK, MOZZARELLA, RED SAUCE

18'' BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$28.00

CHICKEN, BUFFALO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, FETA, AND CREAM CHEESE

18'' FARMERS MARKET PIZZA

$28.00

TOMATOES, GREEN PEPPERS, RED ONION, MUSHROOMS, BLACK OLIVES, GREEN OLIVES, MOZZARELLAWITH RED SAUCE

18'' JALAPENO POPPER PIZZA

$27.00

BACON, JALAPENOS, CREAM CHEESE, CROUTON CRUMBLES, ALFREDO SAUCE

18'' KC STOCKYARD PIZZA

$29.00

PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA, HAMBURGER, CANADIAN BACON, SALAMI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, WITH RED SAUCE

18'' MAIN GHERITA PIZZA

$28.00

CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA, TOMATOES, BASIL, WITH RED SUACE

18'' MAIN STREET PIZZA

$28.00

PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA, HAMBURGER, GREEN PEPPERS, RED ONION, MUSHROOMS, WITH RED SAUCE

18'' MAUI WAUI PIZZA

$28.00

JERK CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA, CANADIAN BACON, BACON, BANANA PEPPERS, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO, WITH PESTO SAUCE

18'' MEATBALL PIZZA

$28.00

MEATBALLS, MOZZARELLA, SHAVED PARMESAN, PARSLEY, RED SAUCE

18'' MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA

$29.00

PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA, FETA, GREEN PEPPERS, RED ONOIN, KALAMATA OLIVES, ARTICHOKES, WITH RED SAUCE

18'' TACO PIZZA

$28.00

HAMBURGER, TOMATOES, CILANTRO, LETTUCE, COLBY JACK, WITH SALSA

18'' THE ALF PIZZA

$27.00

CHICKEN, BACON, SPINACH, ALFREDO SAUCE

18" CHEESE

$20.50

18" PEPPERONI

$23.30

18" SAUSAGE

$23.30

APPETIZER

BONELESS CHICKEN WINGS

$8.50+

CHOICE OF BUFFALO, GARLIC PARMESAN, KOREAN BBQ, SWEET RED CHILI. SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE

DEPOT DIP

$12.50

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP WITH HOUSE MADE FLAT BREAD

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$8.50

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD WITH MARINARA

GLUTEN FREE CHEESE BREAD

$13.00

GLUTEN FREE CHEESE BREAD WITH MARINARA

HADE MADE PRETZELS WITH CHEESE

$8.50

HADE MADE PRETZELS WITH CHEESE

MEATBALLS

$11.00

6 MEATBALLS SMOTHERED IN MARINARA AND MOZZARELLA

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.00

8 MOZZARELLA STICKS WITH MARINARA

PESTO CHEESE BREAD

$9.00

PESTO CHEESE BREAD WITH MARINARA

TOASTED RAVIOLI

$9.00

TOASTED RAVIOLI WITH MARINARA

CALZONES

BYO CALZONE

$10.50

BYO

MONTHLY CALZONE

$14.75

BBQ CHICKEN CALZONE

$13.75

BBQ CHICKEN, RED ONION, CILANTRO, COLBY JACK, MOZZARELLA

BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE

$13.75

CHICKEN, BUFFALO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, FETA, AND CREAM CHEESE

FARMERS MARKET CALZONE

$14.75

TOMATOES, GREEN PEPPERS, RED ONION, MUSHROOMS, BLACK OLIVES, GREEN OLIVES, MOZZARELLAWITH RED SAUCE

JALAPENO POPPER CALZONE

$13.75

BACON, JALAPENOS, CREAM CHEESE, CROUTON CRUMBLES, ALFREDO SAUCE

KC STOCKYARD CALZONE

$14.75

PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA, HAMBURGER, CANADIAN BACON, SALAMI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, WITH RED SAUCE

MAIN GHERITA CALZONE

$13.75

CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA, TOMATOES, BASIL, WITH RED SUACE

MAIN STREET CALZONE

$14.75

PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA, HAMBURGER, GREEN PEPPERS, RED ONION, MUSHROOMS, WITH RED SAUCE

MAUI WAUI CALZONE

$14.75

JERK CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA, CANADIAN BACON, BACON, BANANA PEPPERS, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO, WITH PESTO SAUCE

MEATBALL CALZONE

$13.75

MEATBALLS, MOZZARELLA, SHAVED PARMESAN, PARSLEY, RED SAUCE

MEDITERRANEAN CALZONE

$14.75

PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA, FETA, GREEN PEPPERS, RED ONOIN, KALAMATA OLIVES, ARTICHOKES, WITH RED SAUCE

THE ALF CALZONE

$13.75

CHICKEN, BACON, SPINACH, ALFREDO SAUCE

SALADS

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.25

ROMAINE, COLBY JACK, RED ONION, TOMATOES, AND CROUTONS WITH CHOICE OF DRESSING

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$5.25

ROMAINE, SHAVED PARMESAN, COUTONS, CAESAR DRESSING

ASIAN CHICKEN

$13.50

SPRING MIX, CARROTS, CHICKEN, BACON, MANDARIN ORANGES, ALMONDS, ASIAN NOODLES, APPLES, SERVED WITH WASABI VINAIGRETTE

CHICKEN CAESAR

$12.50

ROMAINE, CHICKEN, SHAVED PARMESAN, CROUTONS, SERVED WITH CAESAR DRESSING

GRAPES AND GOATS

$13.50

CHICKEN, SPRING MIX, RED GRAPES, ALMONDS, GOAT CHEESE SERVED WITH BALSAMIC

GREEK

$13.50

ROMAINE, PEPPERONI, BLACK OLIVE, FETA, GREEN PEPPER, CUCUMBERS, KALAMATA OLIVES, ARTICHOKES SERVED WITH GREEK VINAIGRETTE

HARVEST

$13.50

SPRING MIX, BACON, CARROTS, APPLES, DRIED CRANBERRIES, PECONS, SERVED WITH MAPLE VINAIGRETTE

PESTO SALMON

$17.50

SALMON, ROMAINE, TOMATOES, RED ONION, CUCUMBERS, KALAMATA OLIVES, FETA, SERVED WITH LEMON MINT DRESSING

RAINBOW CHICKEN SALAD

$13.50

SPRING MIX, CHICKEN, PECONS, STRAWBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES, FETA, SERVED WITH SWEET VINAIGRETTE

SPINACH SALAD

$14.00

SPINACH, CHICKEN, BACON, RED ONION, TOASTED ALMONDS AND PECONS, MUSHROOMS, FETA, SERVED WITH HOT BACON VINAIGRETTE

THE TRADITIONAL

$13.50

CHOICE OF MEAT, ROMAINE, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, RED ONION, COLBY JACK, CROURONS, SERVED WITH CHOICE OF DRESSING

KIDS MENU

KIDS PIZZA

$5.50

KIDS NUGGETS AND FRIES

$5.50

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$5.50

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE CHUCK COOKIE

$9.50

6" CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

2oz Side Sauce

2oz 1000 ISLAND

$0.35

2oz BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

$0.35

2oz BLUE CHEESE

$0.35

2oz CAESAR

$0.35

2oz GREEK

$0.35

2oz HOT BACON

$0.35

2oz ITALIAN

$0.35

2oz LEMON MINT

$0.35

2oz MAPLE VINAIGRETTE

$0.35

2oz Marinara

$0.35

2oz Pesto

$0.35

2oz RANCH

$0.35

2oz SWEET VINAIGRETTE

$0.35

2oz WASABI VINAIGRETTE

$0.35

4oz Side Sauce

4oz 1000 ISLAND

$0.70

4oz BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

$0.70

4oz BBQ

$0.70

4oz BLUE CHEESE

$0.70

4oz Cheese Sauce

$0.70

4oz CAESAR

$0.70

4oz GREEK

$0.70

4oz HOT BACON

$0.70

4oz ITALIAN

$0.70

4oz LEMON MINT

$0.70

4oz MAPLE VINAIGRETTE

$0.70

4oz Marinara

$0.70

4oz Pesto

$0.70

4oz RANCH

$0.70

4oz SWEET VINAIGRETTE

$0.70

4oz WASABI VINAIGRETTE

$0.70

4oz Garlic Butter

$0.70

4oz Salsa

$0.70

6 Oz Chicken

$4.00

N/a Beverages

COKE

$3.00

CLUB SODA

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

PINK LEMONADE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$2.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50

WHITE MILK

$2.50

ENERGY DRINK

$4.00

ROOTBEER

$3.00

KIDS COKE

$1.50

KIDS CLUB SODA

$1.50

KIDS DIET

$1.50

KIDS DR PEPPER

$1.50

KIDS ICED TEA

$1.50

KIDS PINK LEMONADE

$1.50

KIDS SPRITE

$1.50

Wednesday

$6 Lunch Special

$6.00

$7 Wednesday Lunch Special

$7.00

Cheese Slice

$3.25

Pepperoni Slice

$3.25

Sausage Slice

$3.25

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Shirts

Slice Slice Baby

$22.00

Good Vibes

$26.00

Main Slice Rash Guard

$35.00

Pizzaholic

$22.00

Hats

Pizza Hat

$20.00

Beanie

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Main Slice opened in June 2014 and is located in historic downtown Lee's Summit. Since then, the owners of Main Slice have been serving both quality pizza with a classic twist and large fresh salads with house made dressings. Main Slice's interior is designed to reflect the local urban downtown feel while also paying tribute to Lee's Summit's storied past. The restaurant offers the choice of pizza by the slice, or whole pies to enjoy. Sizes ranging from 9" to 18" or choose a 10” gluten free option. Main Slice also has fresh handmade pretzels, amazing salads, and delicious desserts.

Location

235 SE Main, Lees Summit, MO 64063

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

