Johnny Jo's Pizzeria - Lee Summit Expansion 228 Southwest Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
238 Southwest Main Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Libations & Company - 25 Southeast 3rd Street
No Reviews
25 Southeast 3rd Street Lees Summit, MO 64063
View restaurant
Stuey McBrew’s Tavern and Tables - 321 SE Main St
No Reviews
321 SE Main St Lee's Summit, MO 64063
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lee's Summit
PepperJax Grill - 12 - Lee's Summit
4.4 • 2,200
1720 NW Chipman Road Lee's Summit, MO 64081
View restaurant
Pearl Tavern - Lee's Summit
4.4 • 1,558
1672 Northwest Chipman Road Lees Summit, MO 64081
View restaurant
El Potro Lee's Summit - 210 sw Greenwich dr
4.5 • 842
210 sw Greenwich dr Lees Summit, MO 64082
View restaurant