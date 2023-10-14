Italian Sandwiches

Johnny Jo Marco Polo

$12.95

pepperoni/genoa salami/ham/lettuce/tomatoes/onions/mayo/mustard/cherry peppers/pickles/provolone cheese/with our famous garlic pesto sauce

Meatball

$12.95

Four of our Sicilian meatballs (half pound) provolone/red sauce

Italian beef (au Jus)

$14.95Out of stock

Roast beef dipped in our Italian Blended au jus topped with Giardineria

Giardino

$12.95Out of stock

Lettuce/tomato/onion/mayo/mustard/cherry peppers/pickles/olives/Greenbell peppers/our pesto garlic sauce/provolone

Roast Beef Po'Boy Style

$13.95

roast beef/lettuce/mayo/cherry peppers/tomatoes/provolone cheese

Slices

Cheese Slice

$4.00
Pepperoni Slice

$4.25
Signature Slice

$4.50Out of stock
Fresh Mozzerall/Fresh Basil Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Slice of the day

$5.00

Pepperoni/Hamburger/green bell peppers/onions

10" Pies (Personal)

10" Cheese (Build Your Own)

$13.00
10" Fresh Mozzarella/Fresh Basil

$16.95
10" Tomato & Artichoke

$16.95Out of stock
10" Veggie

$18.95

green bell peppers/onions/mushrooms/olives

10" Trenton Cheese

$14.95

Cheeses first followed with San Marzano Tomato sauce

10" Classic

$18.95

hamburger/pepperoni/onion/green bell peppers

10" Meathead

$18.95

pepperoni/hamburger/Italian sausage/ham

10" Lasagna

$18.95

Mozzarella/sauce/Hamburger/pinched sausage/Ricotta/Grated Romano

10" Signature

$16.95

pepperoni/pinched Italian sausage

10" Works

$18.95

pepperoni/pinched italian sausage/mushrooms/onions/green bell peppers

Sicilian

$13.95Out of stock

14" Pies (Large)

14" Cheese (Build Your Own)

$16.50Out of stock

14" Fresh Mozzarella/Fresh Basil

$20.95Out of stock

14" Tomato & Artichoke

$20.95Out of stock

14" Veggie

$24.95Out of stock

14" Trenton Cheese

$18.95Out of stock

14" Classic

$24.95Out of stock

14" Meathead

$25.95Out of stock

14" Lasagna

$24.95Out of stock

14" Signature

$21.50Out of stock

14" Works

$24.95Out of stock

18" Pies (X-Large)

18" Cheese (Build Your Own)

$21.50

18" Fresh Mozzarella/Fresh Basil

$25.95

18" Tomato & Artichoke

$25.95Out of stock

18" Veggie

$30.95Out of stock

18" Trenton Style Cheese

$23.95Out of stock

18" Classic

$30.95Out of stock

18" Meathead

$31.95Out of stock

18" Lasagna

$30.95Out of stock

18" Signature

$27.95

18" Works

$30.95

Cannoli

Chocolate shell

$4.00Out of stock

Plain shell

$3.00Out of stock

Johnny Jo's Favorite

$3.75Out of stock

Drinks

Coke (mexican/glass bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Diet

$3.00Out of stock

Fanta Orange (mexican/glass bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Bottle water

$1.50Out of stock

Chips

Zapps Voodoo ( New Orleans Kettle Style

$2.50Out of stock

Zapps plain

$2.50Out of stock

Cheesecake Cupcakes

Strawberry

$5.00Out of stock

Cherry

$5.00Out of stock

Plain

$5.00Out of stock

Knots

Garlic butter Knots

$5.00Out of stock

Naked Knots

$5.00Out of stock