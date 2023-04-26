  • Home
  • Lees Summit
  • The Local Pizzeria - NEW - 805 Northeast Lakewood Boulevard
The Local Pizzeria - NEW 805 Northeast Lakewood Boulevard

No reviews yet

805Northeast Lakewood Boulevard

Lee's Summit, MO 64064

Create Your Own Pizza

New York Thin

$26.95+

New York Thin

Original Crust

$26.95+
Detroit Thick Pan

Detroit Thick Pan

$29.95+

Cauliflower

$26.95

Keto

$24.95

Specialty Pizza's

Aunt Bianca

Aunt Bianca

$21.95+

Alfredo Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onions, Wild Mushrooms, Fresh Basil

Formaggio (Cheese)

$17.95+

House Marinara, Mozzarella Blend

Grande Formaggio (Big Cheese)

Grande Formaggio (Big Cheese)

$19.95+

House Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Mazzarella Blend, Provolone, Parmesan Riggiano

Italian Pulled Pork

Italian Pulled Pork

$24.95+

Tender Pork Braised in House Marinara for 8 hours, Red Onion, White Mushrooms, Mozzarella Blend

Mare Nostrum (Mediterranean)

Mare Nostrum (Mediterranean)

$25.95+

Roasted Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pesto Alfredo

Momma Rosa

Momma Rosa

$22.95+

Marinara Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onions, Wild Mushrooms, Fresh Basil

Momma's Mighty Meatball

Momma's Mighty Meatball

$26.95+

House Made Meatballs, Local Marinara, Mozzarella Blend

Patata Pesto

Patata Pesto

$26.95+

Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Red Onions, Caramelized Black Garlic, House Made Pesto

Pavarotti

Pavarotti

$29.95+

Pepperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Finocchiona Salami, Ground Beef, Bacon

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$18.95+

Pepperoni Slices, Local Marinara, Mozzarella Blend

Regina (Margherita)

Regina (Margherita)

$17.95+

Roma Tomatoes, Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella, Garden Basil

Siciliano

Siciliano

$25.95+

Roma Tomato, Finocchiona Salami, Spicy Italian Sausage, Roasted Garlic, Red Onion, Black Olive

The Beach Fire Luau

The Beach Fire Luau

$27.95+

Smoked Ham, Fresh Pineapple, Green Pepper

The Local Works

The Local Works

$26.95+

Pepperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive

The Shepard

The Shepard

$26.95+

Hearbed Olive Oil, Goat Cheese, Medjool Dates, Caramelized Onion, Finocchiona Salami, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Arugula

Garlic Cheesy Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.95

Our Original Dough, Fresh Herbs, Garlic Butter, Parmesan Reggiano, Mozzarella, Provolone

IL Tramezzino (Sandwiches)

Smoked Turkey, Cherry wood Ham, Roast Beef, Provolone with lettuce, tomato and onion. Italian Roll, topped with our house sandwich sauce. Hot or Cold!

Meatball Grinder

$8.95+

Family Recipe Hand Rolled Meatballs, Local Marinara, Melted Provolone, Italian Roll

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$10.95

Herb Marinated Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion, Fresh Arugula, House Made Pesto Aoli on Brioche Bun

The Hit Man

The Hit Man

$8.95+

Smoked Turkey, Cherrywood Ham, Roast Beef, Povolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Recipe Herb Sandwich Sauce, Italian Roll (Hot or Cold)

The Italian Stallion

$8.95+

Deli Slice Ham, Finocchiona Salami, Pepperoni, Mortadella, Hot Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, House Recipe Herb Sauce, Italian Roll (Hot or Cold)

Insalata (Salads)

Local House Salad

Local House Salad

$7.95

Harvest Lettuce Blend, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onion, Roma Tomato, Herbed Italian Dressing

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$7.95+

Fresh Spinach, Arugula, Romaine, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, House Garlic Croutons, Herbed Italian Dressing,

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Fresh Cut Romaine, Red Onion, Balsamic Reduction, Parmesan Reggiano, House Made Garlic Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$6.95

Olive Medley, Red Onion, Provolone, Pepperoncini, Cherry Tomato, Finocchiona Salami, Pepperoni, Cucumber, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinated Artichoke Hearts

Desserts

PB&J Pizza

$12.95

Cannoli

$8.25

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches

$4.95

Gelato

Tiramisu

$3.00+

Nutella

$3.00+

Strawberry

$3.00+

Reese's And Cream

$3.00+

Raspberry

$3.00+

Mint Chocolate

$3.00+

Mango Sorbetto (Vegan)

$3.00+

Tahitian Vanilla Plant Based (Vegan)

$3.00+

Canned Sodas

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Chips

Mesquite BBQ Chips

$2.00

Jalapeno Chips

$2.00

Sea Salt and Vinigar Chips

$2.00

Spicy Dill Pickle Chips

$2.00

Original Chips

$2.00

Rosemary Olive Oil

$2.00

Fitz's Premium Sodas

Root Beer

$3.00

Cardinal Cream Soda

$3.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Black Cherry

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Grape

$3.00

Energy Drinks

Red Bull

$3.00

Monster

$3.00

Celsius Orange

$3.00

Celsius Mixed Berry

$3.00

Celsius Kiwi Watermelon

$3.00

Dipping Sauces

Marinara

$1.00

Alfredo

$1.50

Pesto Alfredo

$1.50

Herb Oil

$2.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Ranch

Dressings

Sandwich Sauce

$1.50

Ranch

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Balsamic

$1.00

By The Slice

Cheese

$4.00

Pepperoni

$4.00

Three Meat

$5.00

Specialty

$6.00

2 Slices and a drink (Cheese or Pepperoni)

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

805Northeast Lakewood Boulevard, Lee's Summit, MO 64064

Photos coming soon!

