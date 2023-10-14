SIGNATURE WAFFLE

CHICK-IN MAPLE

$12.00

Classic buttermilk chicken topped with maple syrup and Chives with a delicious BUBBLE Waffle.

SPICY CHICK

$12.00

Crispy buttermilk chicken drenched in our signature sriracha infused maple sauce topped with chives and jalapeños on a delicious waffle or Cone the choice is yours. Add fries and a drink and make it a meal!

CHICK-IN QUESO

$12.00

Crispy buttermilk chicken drenched in our homemade Monterey-Jack Queso Jalapenos and chives on delicious waffle.

ASIAN CHILI

$12.00

Thai inspired asian chili sauce drenched over crispy chicken, toasted sesame and chives on a delicious waffle.

KC BBQ

$12.00

Crispy chicken dipped in kettle cooked sweet BBQ sauce topped with chives and pickles on a delicious waffle

TIKKA MASALA

$12.00

Crispy buttermilk chicken and fresh chopped tomato and onion drenched in spicy tomato and cream sauce on a delicious waffle.

CANADIAN BUFFALO

$12.00

Medium heat buffalo sauce cooled down with ranch and drizzled with maple syrup on a delicious waffle.

LOADED FRIES

QUESO FRIES

$13.49

Crispy fries topped with chicken drenched in our signauture Monterey-Jack Queso sauce,shredded cheddar cheese, Jalapenos , chives and ranch drizzle.

BUFFALO CHEESE FRIES

$13.49

Crispy fries drenched in our signature Monterey-Jack Queso sauce, drizzled with medium heat buffalo sauce and topped with ranch, parmesan cheese and our crispy chicken

ASIAN CHILI FRIES

$13.49

Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our Thai inspired sweet asian chili sauce toasted sesame , cheddar cheese , pickles and our crispy chicken.

SPICY HONEY GARLIC FRIES

$13.49

Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our Spicy honey garlic sauce , cheddar cheese , jalapeños, chives and our crispy chicken.

BBQ RANCH FRIES

$13.49

Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our sweet and mild KC BBQ sauce and loaded with fresh Monterey Cheddar jack cheese ,pickles, ranch drizzle and our crispy chicken.

POUTINE FRIES

$13.49

Crispy seasoned fries smothered in homestyle brown gravy , parmesan and mozzarella cheese topped with our crispy chicken.

NASHVILLE HOT FRIES

$13.49

Crispy seasoned fries topped with our seasoned spicy Nashville sauce, cheddar cheese, Jalapeños , pickles and ranch and crispy hot chicken.

CHICK-IN FRIES FRIES

$13.49

Our fresh crispy fries with Shredded cheddar cheese buttermilk chicken drizzled in our signature chipotle sauce with ranch!

GARLIC PARMESAN FRIES

$13.49

Our fresh crispy fries with Shredded cheddar cheese buttermilk chicken drizzled in our signature Garlic Parmesan Sauce.

TIKKA MASALA FRIES

$13.49

Crispy seasoned fries topped with our housemade Tikka Masala sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, Jalapeños, and crispy hot chicken.

CHICK-IN BUNS

CLASSIC SANDWICH

$8.49

Our Classic buttermilk chicken on a toasted bun with mayo, pickles, and our new chick-in sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH

$8.99

Crispy buttermilk chicken dipped in our spicy buffalo sauce topped with cheese, slaw, and pickles on a toasted bun with our new chick-in sauce!

NASHVILLE HOT SANDWICH

$8.99

Crispy buttermilk chicken dipped in our spicy Nashville sauce topped with cheese, slaw, and pickles on a toasted bun with our new chick-in sauce!

GARLIC PARMESAN SANDWICH

$8.99

Crispy buttermilk chicken dipped in our Garlic Parmesan sauce topped with Cheese, Slaw, and Pickles on a toasted bun!

WINGS

CRISPY , JUCIY AND DELICIOUS WINGS MADE FRESH TO ORDER.
WINGS

$9.99+

COMES WITH A SIDE OF RANCH AND PICKELS. Our Wings are crispy and breaded to perfection, flavorful chicken morsels coated in a variety of sauces, perfect for enjoying as a finger-food favorite. Made fresh to order.

BONELESS WINGS

$6.99+

COMES WITH ONE SIDE OF RANCH AND PICKELS. Our Boneless wings are tender, bite-sized pieces of chicken breast that are seasoned, breaded, and fried to perfection, offering the same delicious flavors as traditional wings in a convenient, easy-to-eat format.

STRIPS

STRIP MEAL

$10.99+

Crispy hand breaded chicken strips comes with our signature Chick-in Sauce, Pickles, fries and a drink.

STRIPS

$3.25

Indulge in our succulent Chicken Strips, a timeless classic that guarantees tender and flavorful bites with every mouthful.

FEED THE FAM BOXES

CHICK-IN BUN BOX WITH FRIES (10)

$85.00

10 of our Fresh, Juicy, and Delicious Chick-In Buns, served with Chick-In Sauce, and a large side of fries.

FAMILY FEAST BOX

$125.00

Feed the Family! Perfect for game time or any time! 10 Jumbo Tenders, 15 Bone-in Wings, 4 Chick-In Buns, and 2 Loaded fries of your choice. Comes with 16 oz of ranch and Chick-In Sauce.

30 WING BOX WITH FRIES

$70.00

Enjoy 30 of our Jumbo Bone-In Wings, Choose up to 4 Flavors of sauce and enjoy them Tossed or Sauce on the Side. Also enjoy our Chick-In sauce, Ranch, Pickles, and a large side of fries on the side.

20 TENDER BOX WITH FRIES

$65.00

Enjoy 20 of Our Delicious Tenders with your choice of Tossed or Sauce on The Side Sauces. Also enjoy our Chick-In Sauce, Pickles, and Ranch on the side, as well as a large side of fries on the side.

SIDES

Fries

$3.99+

Crisp, fries that will satisfy your cravings with every bite. Made from hand-selected potatoes and seasoned to perfection, these classic fries are the perfect side dish for any meal.

Bubble Waffle

$4.49

Delight in the unique and delectable bubble waffle, a delightful treat that combines the crispy texture of a waffle with a playful bubble pattern. Made with a light and fluffy batter, our bubble waffles are cooked to perfection, creating a delightful balance of crispy edges and soft, chewy bubbles that are sure to enchant your taste buds.

Belgian Waffle

$4.49

Our Belgian waffles are expertly crafted with a light and airy batter, cooked to a golden perfection, and topped with a dusting of powdered sugar and a drizzle of maple syrup, creating a symphony of flavors that will leave you craving for more.

Side Syrup

$0.75

Experience the rich and alluring flavors of pure maple syrup, a natural delight straight from the heart of the maple tree. Our exquisite maple syrup is carefully harvested and crafted to perfection.