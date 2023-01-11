Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frosty Frogs

18801 E. 39th. Street S.

Independence, MO 64057

Order Again

Water Ice

Mango

$5.00+

USA Rainbow

$5.00+

Sour Apple

$5.00+Out of stock

Lemon Lime

$5.00+

Cotton Candy

$5.00+

Cherry

$5.00+

Pineapple

$5.00+

Kiwi Strawberry

$5.00+

Peach

$5.00+

Blueberry

$5.00+Out of stock

Mixed Flavor Frogs

Single Mixed-Flavor Frog

$5.00

Double Mixed-Flavor Frog

$7.00

Triple Mixed-Flavor Frog

$9.00

Chewing Gum

Eclipse Spearmint Car Cup 60ct

$4.49

Eclipse WinterFrost Car Cup 60ct

$4.49

Hubba Bubba Bubble Tape

$1.49

Ice Breaker Cubes SF Artic Grape

$4.39

Ice Breaker Cubes SF Peppermint

$4.39

Ice Breaker Cubes SF Raspberry

$4.39

Ice Breaker Cubes SF Spearmint

$4.39

Ice Breaker Cubes Cinnamon

$4.39

Orbit Bubblemint Car Cup 55ct

$4.49

Orbit Peppermint Gum

$1.49

Orbit Spearmint Gum

$1.49

Orbit Sweet Mint

$1.49

Bag of Chips

Cheetos Crunchy

$2.49Out of stock

Doritos Cool Ranch

$2.49

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$2.49

Funyuns Onion Rings

$2.49

Lays Classic Potato Chips

$2.49

Cheez-It Grab & Go

$1.69

Drink Menu

Drip Ultra Water

Calypso

Clearly Canadian

Candy

3 Musketeers

$1.49

AirHeads Extreme Bites

$2.59

AirHeads Soft Filled Bites

$2.59Out of stock

AirHeads Extremes

$1.99

Almond Joy

$1.49

Chik-O-Stick

$1.49

Baby Ruth

$1.49

Butterfinger

$1.49

Dots Original Theater Box

$1.99Out of stock

EFrutti Bakery Shoppe Bag

$2.29

EFrutti Lunch Bag

$2.29Out of stock

Bing Banana Cone

$4.59

Bing Chocolate Cone

$4.59

Hi Chew Green Apple

$1.49

Hi Chew Swt & Sour Wtrmln

$1.49

Hi Chew Yougurt Mix

$2.99

Hi Chew Original Bag

$2.99

Hi Chew Berry Mix

$2.99

Hi Chew Fantasy Mix

$2.99

Hi Chew Mango

$1.49

Hi Chew Fruit Sunrise Mix

$2.99

Hi Chew Strwbry Fruit Chews

$1.49

Hi Chew Sweet & Sour Mix

$2.99

Hi Chew Tropical Mix Fruit Chews

$2.99

Hot Tamales

$1.99

Hersheys Milk Choc Bar

$1.49

Boba Kit

$10.19

Juicy Drop Pop Assorted

$2.49

JuJubes Theater Box

$1.99

JujyFruits Theater Box

$1.99

Kit Kat

$1.49

Krabby Patties Plus Size

$3.29

Laffy Taffy Cherry Rope

$0.50

Laffy Taffy Grape

$1.25

Laffy Taffy Rope Banana

$0.50

Laffy Taffy Rope Blue Rspbry

$0.50

Laffy Taffy Strwbry Rope

$0.50

Lemonhead Theater Box

$1.99

M&M's Plain

$1.49

Mamaba Fruit Chews

$1.29

Mike & Ike Mega Mix

$1.99

Mike & Ike Originals

$1.99

Mike & Ike Mega Sour Mix

$1.99

Milky Way Candy Bar

$1.49

Nerds Clusters Share Pack

$2.19

Nerds Clusters Theater Box

$1.99Out of stock

Nerds Rainbow Theater Box

$1.99

PayDay Candy Bar

$1.49

Pocky Banana Choc

$2.79

Pocky Choc

$2.79

Pocky Cookies & Cream

$2.79

Pocky Green Tea

$2.79

Pocky Strwbry Cream

$2.79

Reeses Peanut Butter Cups 2ct.

$1.49

Skittles Original

$1.49

Skittles Sour

$2.69Out of stock

Smarties Giant

$0.50

Smarties Mega Roll

$1.19

Snickers Candy Bar

$1.49

Soda Can Fizzy Candy

$1.49

Pacifier Sour Pop

$1.99

Sour Patch Kids

$2.69

Sour Patch Kids Theater Box

$1.99

Spree Original Roll

$1.29

Sugar Babies Theater Box

$1.99

Swedish Fish Bag

$2.79

Swedish Fish Theater Box

$1.99

SweetTarts Mini Chewy Candies

$1.49

SweetTarts Theater Box

$1.99

Toxic Waste Hazrdly Sour

$1.59

Toxic Waste Sour Tie Dye Bank

$4.59

Trolli Bursting Crawlers

$1.99

Trolli PeachieO's

$1.99

Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers

$1.99

Twix Candy Bar

$1.49

Twizzlers King Size

$2.59

Whatchamacallit Candy Bar

$1.49

Now & Later Pineapple

$0.50

Now & Later XTR SR Apple

$0.50

Now & Later Apple

$0.50
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
The best treat you'll eat today!

18801 E. 39th. Street S., Independence, MO 64057

