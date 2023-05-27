Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kehdes BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

1915 South Limit Avenue

Sedalia, MO 65301

Drinks

Soda

Root Beer

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Water

Tea

Sweet

$2.50

Unsweet

$2.50

1/2 and 1/2

$2.50

Coffee

Regular

$1.99

Decaf

$1.99

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50

Limeade

$3.00

Cherry

$0.25

Vanilla

$0.25

Float

Rootbeer Float

$3.50

Milk and Juice

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Apple Juice

$1.99

Main Menu

Appetizer

Fried Portobello

Fried Portobello

$7.99
Onion Bloom

Onion Bloom

$7.99
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Cheese Fries

$7.99

Fajita Nachos

$8.99
Jalepeno Poppers

Jalepeno Poppers

$6.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

BBQ Nachos

$8.99
Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$3.99

Cheese Q's

$6.99
Rib Tip

Rib Tip

$6.00

Roger's Smoked BBQ

Beef Plate

$15.99

Ham Plate

$12.99
Pork Plate

Pork Plate

$12.99

Turkey Plate

$12.99
Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$14.99
Society Plate

Society Plate

$15.99
Rib Plate

Rib Plate

$17.95+

Local

$12.95+

BBQ Sandwiches

Beef

Beef

$10.99+

Ham

$7.99+

Small Ham

Pork

Pork

$7.99+

Turkey

$7.99+
Combination

Combination

$8.99+
Society

Society

$10.99+
Carolina Pork

Carolina Pork

$9.50
Cheddar Beef

Cheddar Beef

$12.50

SIDES

Curly Q

Curly Q

$2.99
Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$2.99
Beans

Beans

$2.99
Slaw

Slaw

$2.99
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.99

Bacon

$1.50
Green Beans

Green Beans

$2.99
Broccoli

Broccoli

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99
Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$2.99

Mashed NO Gravy

$2.99
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$3.99
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$3.99
Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$3.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99
Macaroni and Cheese

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.99
Sour Cream and Chive Fries

Sour Cream and Chive Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Side Salad

$4.50

Apple Sauce

$1.99

Extra Gravy

$0.50

Cheese

$0.75

Cup BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Extra House

$0.75

Buns

$0.50

Toast

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

Fruit Cup

$2.99

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.10

BBQ Salad

$7.10+
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$7.10+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.90
Katy Salad

Katy Salad

$7.10+

Fajita Salad

$7.10+

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Side Salad

$4.50
Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.90

1/2 Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.10

1/2 Fried Chicken Salad

$9.90

Dinner's

Sampler

Sampler

$25.99
Catfish Plate

Catfish Plate

$14.99
Prime Rib Dinner

Prime Rib Dinner

$23.50
Tenderloin Plate

Tenderloin Plate

$12.99+

Smoked Chicken Plate

$14.99

Ribs and Chicken

Slab

Slab

$19.99+
Rib Plate

Rib Plate

$17.95+

Local

$12.95+
Sampler

Sampler

$25.99
Baby Back Special

Baby Back Special

$26.95

1/2 Chicken Plate

$14.99

Smoked Chicken Special

$19.99

Half Slab

$13.99+

Spare Special

$26.95

Rib Sandwich

$5.95+

Rib

$2.95+

Half Smoked Chicken

$9.00

Prime Rib

John's Prime Rib

$11.99
Prime Rib Sandwich

Prime Rib Sandwich

$10.99
Prime Rib Dinner

Prime Rib Dinner

$23.50

Tenderloin

Miss Piggy

Miss Piggy

$9.90+

Alamo

$9.65
Tenderloin Plate

Tenderloin Plate

$12.99+
Fried Tenderloin Sandwich

Fried Tenderloin Sandwich

$8.20
Grilled Tenderloin Sandwich

Grilled Tenderloin Sandwich

$8.20

Chicken

Chicken Sandwich

$8.20+
Big Bird

Big Bird

$9.90+
Blue Bonnet

Blue Bonnet

$9.90

Chicken Bacon Swiss

$9.90+
Katy Chicken

Katy Chicken

$9.90

Chicken Plate

$12.99+

1/2 Chicken Plate

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.20

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.20

Burgers

Charburger

Charburger

$7.10

Double Charburger

$9.30
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.70

Double Cheeseburger

$9.90

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.45

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.30
Texas Burger

Texas Burger

$9.90
Cattle Car

Cattle Car

$7.70
Fat Albert

Fat Albert

$8.80

Guber Burger

$8.80

Extra Patty

$2.00
Katy Burger

Katy Burger

$8.80
Sooner Burger

Sooner Burger

$8.80
Train Wreck

Train Wreck

$8.80

Posh Potatoes

Beef BBQ Posh

$9.90
Society Posh

Society Posh

$9.90

Garden Posh

$8.80

Cheddar Posh

$8.80
Fajita Posh

Fajita Posh

$8.80

Pork Posh

$8.80
Ham Posh

Ham Posh

$8.80

Turkey Posh

$8.80
Combination Posh (2 meats)

Combination Posh (2 meats)

$8.80
Original Posh

Original Posh

$8.80
Katy Posh

Katy Posh

$8.80

Catfish

Pound Catfish

$14.95
Catfish Fillet

Catfish Fillet

$8.80

Pound Catfish Special

$20.99
Catfish Plate

Catfish Plate

$14.99

Catfish with Classic Side

$9.00

Po Boy with Classic Side

$9.00

Cat Fillet w/ Side

$9.00Out of stock

Croissants and Subs

Club Croissant

Club Croissant

$9.90
Turkey Croissant

Turkey Croissant

$8.80
Submarine

Submarine

$11.99
Cranberrry Turkey Croissant

Cranberrry Turkey Croissant

$8.99

Chicken Salad Croissant

$8.99

Bacon Club Croissant

$7.50

Bacon Sub

$12.99

BLT Croissant

$9.90

Katy Croissant

$9.90

Chicken Croissant

$7.99

1/2 Sub

$7.10

1/2 Bacon Sub

$7.10

Midnight

$8.50

BBQ Croissant

$9.90

Dessert

Cheesecake

$4.95

Pie

$4.25

Cobbler

$3.50

Cake

$4.95

Brownie

$2.50

Honey Ice Cream

$3.50

Ice Cream Croissant

$5.50

Brownie Sundae

$7.50

Ice Cream Dish

$3.50

Rice Krispy

$1.50

w/Ice Cream

$1.50

Whole Cheesecake

$50.00

Whole Pie

$25.00

Hot Dogs

Society Dog

$7.10

Slaw Dog

$5.99

Pedigree Pup

$5.99

Hot Dog

$5.50

Burritos

Fajita Chicken Burrito

Fajita Chicken Burrito

$9.30

Katy Burrito

$9.30

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$8.20

Kehde's Specials

Pound Special

$19.99+

Combination Pound Special

$20.99
Pound

Pound

$13.99+

Combination Pound

$14.99

1/2 Pound

$6.99+

1/2 Pound Combination

$6.99

Ounce Meat

$1.50
Beans

Beans

$4.99+
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.99+
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$4.99+

Bottle BBQ Sauce

$6.95
Slab Special

Slab Special

$26.95+

Smoked Chicken Special

$19.99

Pound Catfish Special

$20.99

Daily Specials

Rib Tip and Classic Side

$7.00

Catfish with Classic Side

$9.00Out of stock

Po Boy with Classic Side

$9.00Out of stock

Tenderloin with Classic Side

$9.00+Out of stock

Soup

$4.25+Out of stock

Soup w/ Grilled Cheese

$6.25+Out of stock

Soup w/Salad

$7.50+Out of stock

BBQ and Beer

$16.50Out of stock

Grilled Cheese /Chili

$7.25Out of stock

Chili

$5.95Out of stock

Prime Rib w/Classic Side

$14.50

Catfish/Rib

$17.00Out of stock

Cat Fillet w/ Side

$9.00Out of stock

Kids 12 and Under

Kid BBQ Sandwich

Kid BBQ Sandwich

$6.60
Kid Chicken Nuggets

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$6.60

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.60
Kid Hot Dog

Kid Hot Dog

$6.60
Kid Spare Rib

Kid Spare Rib

$7.10
Kid Corn Dog

Kid Corn Dog

$6.60
Kid Macaroni and Cheese

Kid Macaroni and Cheese

$6.60

Kid Baby Back Rib

$7.10Out of stock

Kid Charburger

$6.60
Kid Cheeseburger

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.10

Indv. Chicken Nugget

$0.35

Indv. Corn Dog

$0.35

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Beer/Wine

Draft Bush Light

$3.50

Draft Craft

$4.00

Sugar Britches/Glass

$4.75

Sunset Red/Glass

$5.50

Bone Dry/Glass

$5.50

Cricket/Glass

$5.50

Paint Brush Red/Glass

$5.50

Sweet Pea/Glass

$4.75

Bottle Bone Dry

$17.00

Bottle Cricket

$17.00

Bottle Paint Brush Red

$17.00

Bottle Sugar Britches

$14.00

Bottle Sunset Red

$17.00

Bottle Sweet Pea

$14.00

Delivery

Delivery Fee

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Kehdes’s is now serving curbside with carhop, outside seating, inside seating, and delivery. Come in and enjoy!

Location

1915 South Limit Avenue, Sedalia, MO 65301

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

