- Home
- /
- Saint Robert
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Route 66 Taco & Wing Company
Route 66 Taco & Wing Company
No reviews yet
946 Missouri Ave
Suite 1
SAINT ROBERT, MO 65584
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Tacos
Make it a combo
Premium Taco
Choice of Chicken, Brisket, or Pulled Pork served on a corn tortilla with cheese, Pico de Gallo, cilantro
All American Taco
Baja Shrimp
Grilled shrimp, crispy cabbage, pico, creamy taco sauce, avocado, cilantro on a corn tortilla
Wham Bam Taco
Grilled Shrimp tossed in Wham Bam Sauce on top of Asian slaw, cilantro, green onions, and sesame seeds on a flour tortilla
Mother Road Taco
Seasoned Ribeye steak, cheese, guacamole, red onion, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro on a corn tortilla
Bulgogi Taco
Rib-eye Bulgogi beef on top of Asian slaw, cilantro, green onion, Dragon Sauce
Elk Taco
Ground seasoned Elk on a toasted corn torilla with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sour cream drizzle with an avocado slice
Chk Bacon Avocado Taco
Popcorn chicken, cheese, pico, bacon, and avocado slices on a flour tortilla served with ancho ranch
BBQ PP Taco
Pulled pork, coleslaw, smoky BBQ sauce, red onion, and pickle on a corn tortilla
Big Kahuna Taco
Pulled pork, topped with Mango Pineapple Salsa, and cilantro on a corn tortilla
Nashville Hot Taco
Fish Taco
Crispy or Grilled Pollock with cabbage on a corn torilla, creamy taco sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro
Red Dragon Taco
Bayou Gator Taco
Breaded fried alligator tail, shrimp, tomato, green onion, lettuce, roasted red pepper aioli on a flour tortilla
Nashville Hot Fish Taco
Veggie Taco
Buff Mac Taco
Birria Pork
So Cal Taco
Catfish Taco
Orange Ckn Taco
Fried Bacon Taco
Crabby Taco
Al Pastor Tacos
Dragon Shrimp Tacos
Porky Asada taco
Birria Chicken
Bahn Mi Taco
Barbacoa Tacos
Mahi Volcano
Mississippi Beef Tacos
Reuben Taco
Fancy Shrimp Taco
Bulgogi Shrimp Taco
Pho Taco Ribeye
Burritos/Quesa
Big Poppa-Chonga
Mother Road Burrito
Seasoned ribeye steak, cheese, fries, guacamole, red onion, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro and queso
Surf & Turf Burrito
Shrimp, Brisket, Black Beans, rice, Pico, cheese, queso, guacamole cilantro
Lava Burrito
Chicken, Brisket, or Pulled Pork, wth cheese, fries, guacamole, pico, sour cream, and queso
Basic Burrito
Choice of Brisket, Chicken, or Pork with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico, guacamole, cheese and sour cream
Bulgogi Burrito
Ribeye Bulgogi steak, rice, Asian slaw, green onion and Dragon Sauce
Shrimpy-Burrito
Grilled shrimp, rice, lettuce, queso, guacamole, pico, and creamy taco sauce
Wham Bam Burrito
Shrimp in Wham Bam Saue, rice, green onion, Asian slaw, sesame seeds
Wrap-a-Dilla
Taco beef, Chicken or Pulled Pork wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla with cheese, tomato, jalapeno, red onion, and ancho sauce. Served with Guacamole and tomatillo salsa
Cuban-rito
Pulled pork, rice ,queso, shaved ham, pickles, Ancho Honey mustard
Mission Burrito
Black Beans and rice, cheese, queso, jalapenos and pico de gallo
Quesadilla Bites
Bayou-Rito
Bean and Cheese Burrito
The Buff-A-Rito
Big Mac A Rito
Veggie Burrito
Rice, Black Beans, Grilled Asparagus, Pico, cheese, guacamole, cilantro
Grandpa's Burrito
Nashville - Rito
Swamp a Rito
Porky Chonga
Papa-Fuko
So Cal Burrito
Uncle Philly Chonga
Porky Asada Burrito
Mississippi Chonga
Taquito Burrito
Under the Sea Burrito
The Fiesta
El Gaucho Burrito
Fat-Man Chonga
Orange Chicken Burrito
Reuben Rito
Chicken Parma Chonga
VooDoo Chonga
Bubba-Chonga
Poutine-rito
Sweet BBQ Rito
BarBa-Chonga
The Gobbler 2 (Ham)
Club-a-Rito
The Gobbler (turkey)
Club Med Burrito
Wrap-a-Coa
Pollo Loco (Chicken Birria)
Nachos
Surf & Turf Nachos
Grilled shrimp, Brisket, guacamole, pico, green onion, cilantro, jalapenos
The Standard Nacho
Choice of Chicken, Brisket, Pork with queso, jalapenos, Guacamole, pico, cilantro
Pulled Pork Nachos
Pulled pork, queso, red onion, jalapeno, diced tomatoes, BBQ and Sour cream drizzle
Bulgogi Nachos
Ribeye Bulgogi steak, queso, Asain slaw, green onion, & Dragon Sauce on Wonton chips
Buff Chicky Nachos
Honey Buffalo chicken, queso, bacon, gree onion, tomato, jalapeno