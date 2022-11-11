Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Chicken
Sandwiches

Route 66 Taco & Wing Company

review star

No reviews yet

946 Missouri Ave

Suite 1

SAINT ROBERT, MO 65584

Premium Taco
Mother Road Taco
Mother Road Burrito

Tacos

Make it a combo

Premium Taco

Premium Taco

$3.29

Choice of Chicken, Brisket, or Pulled Pork served on a corn tortilla with cheese, Pico de Gallo, cilantro

All American Taco

$2.29
Baja Shrimp

Baja Shrimp

$3.99

Grilled shrimp, crispy cabbage, pico, creamy taco sauce, avocado, cilantro on a corn tortilla

Wham Bam Taco

$3.99

Grilled Shrimp tossed in Wham Bam Sauce on top of Asian slaw, cilantro, green onions, and sesame seeds on a flour tortilla

Mother Road Taco

Mother Road Taco

$3.99

Seasoned Ribeye steak, cheese, guacamole, red onion, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro on a corn tortilla

Bulgogi Taco

Bulgogi Taco

$3.99

Rib-eye Bulgogi beef on top of Asian slaw, cilantro, green onion, Dragon Sauce

Elk Taco

Elk Taco

$3.99

Ground seasoned Elk on a toasted corn torilla with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sour cream drizzle with an avocado slice

Chk Bacon Avocado Taco

Chk Bacon Avocado Taco

$3.29

Popcorn chicken, cheese, pico, bacon, and avocado slices on a flour tortilla served with ancho ranch

BBQ PP Taco

BBQ PP Taco

$3.29

Pulled pork, coleslaw, smoky BBQ sauce, red onion, and pickle on a corn tortilla

Big Kahuna Taco

Big Kahuna Taco

$3.29

Pulled pork, topped with Mango Pineapple Salsa, and cilantro on a corn tortilla

Nashville Hot Taco

$3.29
Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$3.29

Crispy or Grilled Pollock with cabbage on a corn torilla, creamy taco sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro

Red Dragon Taco

$3.29
Bayou Gator Taco

Bayou Gator Taco

$3.99

Breaded fried alligator tail, shrimp, tomato, green onion, lettuce, roasted red pepper aioli on a flour tortilla

Nashville Hot Fish Taco

$3.29

Veggie Taco

$2.79
Buff Mac Taco

Buff Mac Taco

$3.39
Birria Pork

Birria Pork

$3.49Out of stock
So Cal Taco

So Cal Taco

$3.39Out of stock

Catfish Taco

$3.29Out of stock
Orange Ckn Taco

Orange Ckn Taco

$3.39Out of stock
Fried Bacon Taco

Fried Bacon Taco

$3.09Out of stock

Crabby Taco

$5.00Out of stock
Al Pastor Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$3.03Out of stock
Dragon Shrimp Tacos

Dragon Shrimp Tacos

$3.39Out of stock
Porky Asada taco

Porky Asada taco

$2.99Out of stock
Birria Chicken

Birria Chicken

$2.99Out of stock
Bahn Mi Taco

Bahn Mi Taco

$3.29Out of stock
Barbacoa Tacos

Barbacoa Tacos

$3.59Out of stock

Mahi Volcano

$3.39Out of stock
Mississippi Beef Tacos

Mississippi Beef Tacos

$3.59Out of stock
Reuben Taco

Reuben Taco

$2.99Out of stock

Fancy Shrimp Taco

$3.19Out of stock

Bulgogi Shrimp Taco

$3.59Out of stock

Pho Taco Ribeye

$3.19Out of stock

Burritos/Quesa

Big Poppa-Chonga

$9.99

Big Poppa-Chonga

$9.99

Mother Road Burrito

$10.79

Seasoned ribeye steak, cheese, fries, guacamole, red onion, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro and queso

Surf & Turf Burrito

$10.99

Shrimp, Brisket, Black Beans, rice, Pico, cheese, queso, guacamole cilantro

Lava Burrito

Lava Burrito

$9.49

Chicken, Brisket, or Pulled Pork, wth cheese, fries, guacamole, pico, sour cream, and queso

Basic Burrito

Basic Burrito

$9.29

Choice of Brisket, Chicken, or Pork with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico, guacamole, cheese and sour cream

Bulgogi Burrito

Bulgogi Burrito

$10.79

Ribeye Bulgogi steak, rice, Asian slaw, green onion and Dragon Sauce

Shrimpy-Burrito

Shrimpy-Burrito

$10.79

Grilled shrimp, rice, lettuce, queso, guacamole, pico, and creamy taco sauce

Wham Bam Burrito

$10.69

Shrimp in Wham Bam Saue, rice, green onion, Asian slaw, sesame seeds

Wrap-a-Dilla

Wrap-a-Dilla

$10.29

Taco beef, Chicken or Pulled Pork wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla with cheese, tomato, jalapeno, red onion, and ancho sauce. Served with Guacamole and tomatillo salsa

Cuban-rito

Cuban-rito

$9.39

Pulled pork, rice ,queso, shaved ham, pickles, Ancho Honey mustard

Mission Burrito

$7.29

Black Beans and rice, cheese, queso, jalapenos and pico de gallo

Quesadilla Bites

$9.09
Bayou-Rito

Bayou-Rito

$10.99

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.29
The Buff-A-Rito

The Buff-A-Rito

$9.39Out of stock
Big Mac A Rito

Big Mac A Rito

$10.59Out of stock
Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$8.99

Rice, Black Beans, Grilled Asparagus, Pico, cheese, guacamole, cilantro

Grandpa's Burrito

Grandpa's Burrito

$8.99Out of stock

Nashville - Rito

$8.99Out of stock
Swamp a Rito

Swamp a Rito

$13.99Out of stock
Porky Chonga

Porky Chonga

$10.29Out of stock
Papa-Fuko

Papa-Fuko

$10.99Out of stock
So Cal Burrito

So Cal Burrito

$9.99Out of stock
Uncle Philly Chonga

Uncle Philly Chonga

$9.99Out of stock

Porky Asada Burrito

$9.39Out of stock
Mississippi Chonga

Mississippi Chonga

$10.59Out of stock
Taquito Burrito

Taquito Burrito

$8.99Out of stock

Under the Sea Burrito

$10.49Out of stock
The Fiesta

The Fiesta

$8.99Out of stock
El Gaucho Burrito

El Gaucho Burrito

$9.69Out of stock
Fat-Man Chonga

Fat-Man Chonga

$10.99Out of stock
Orange Chicken Burrito

Orange Chicken Burrito

$9.49Out of stock

Reuben Rito

$8.99Out of stock
Chicken Parma Chonga

Chicken Parma Chonga

$9.89Out of stock
VooDoo Chonga

VooDoo Chonga

$10.99Out of stock

Bubba-Chonga

$9.99Out of stock
Poutine-rito

Poutine-rito

$9.79Out of stock
Sweet BBQ Rito

Sweet BBQ Rito

$9.39Out of stock
BarBa-Chonga

BarBa-Chonga

$8.99Out of stock

The Gobbler 2 (Ham)

$8.99Out of stock
Club-a-Rito

Club-a-Rito

$8.99Out of stock
The Gobbler (turkey)

The Gobbler (turkey)

$9.69Out of stock
Club Med Burrito

Club Med Burrito

$9.29Out of stock
Wrap-a-Coa

Wrap-a-Coa

$9.79Out of stock
Pollo Loco (Chicken Birria)

Pollo Loco (Chicken Birria)

$9.99Out of stock

Nachos

Surf & Turf Nachos

Surf & Turf Nachos

$10.79

Grilled shrimp, Brisket, guacamole, pico, green onion, cilantro, jalapenos

The Standard Nacho

The Standard Nacho

$8.99

Choice of Chicken, Brisket, Pork with queso, jalapenos, Guacamole, pico, cilantro

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$8.99

Pulled pork, queso, red onion, jalapeno, diced tomatoes, BBQ and Sour cream drizzle

Bulgogi Nachos

Bulgogi Nachos

$10.69

Ribeye Bulgogi steak, queso, Asain slaw, green onion, & Dragon Sauce on Wonton chips

Buff Chicky Nachos

Buff Chicky Nachos

$9.75

Honey Buffalo chicken, queso, bacon, gree onion, tomato, jalapeno

Buff Veggie Nachos

$9.25
The Duke Nachos

The Duke Nachos

$10.49Out of stock
Barbacoa chili

Barbacoa chili

$6.49Out of stock
Poutine Fries

Poutine Fries

$8.99Out of stock
Crabby Nachos

Crabby Nachos

$15.99

Under the Sea Nachos

$10.49Out of stock
Crabby Fries

Crabby Fries

$16.99
Big Tex nachos

Big Tex nachos

$9.39Out of stock
Craw-Daddy Fries

Craw-Daddy Fries

$14.49Out of stock

Heart-Stopper Nachos

$8.49Out of stock
Street Corn Nachos

Street Corn Nachos

$8.99Out of stock

Porky Asada nachos

$8.99Out of stock

Pilgrim Poutine

$9.99Out of stock

Reuben Nachos

$8.99Out of stock

Barbacoa Chili cup 6 oz

$3.29Out of stock
AL Pastor Señor Nachos

AL Pastor Señor Nachos

$9.29Out of stock
Shrimp Shrimp Nachos

Shrimp Shrimp Nachos

$10.49Out of stock
Craw-Daddy Nachos

Craw-Daddy Nachos

$12.89Out of stock

Wings

6p Bone In

6p Bone In

$9.09

Six traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with a dressing and celery

6p Bone In Combo

$10.99