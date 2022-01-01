Branson restaurants you'll love
More about Jackie B Goode’s Uptown Cafe
Jackie B Goode’s Uptown Cafe
285 State Hwy 165, Branson
|Popular items
|Reuben Sandwich
|$10.99
corned beef and Sauerkraut with slices of melted swiss on toasted rye bread. choice of side
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Boneless chicken breast handbreaded to order and served on a toasted bun. Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion all on the side.
|Country Fried Steak
|$15.99
Tender beef sirlion hand breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes with creamy gravy and the vegtable of the day
More about SLICE
SLICE
482 Branson Landing BLVD, Branson
|Popular items
|20" Cheese
|$17.49
Our 20" giant sized NY Style pizza. Topped with Mozzarella cheese, and our house red marinara sauce.
|Slice - Cheese
|$2.99
Our 10" by 10" giant sized NY Style pizza slice. Topped with Mozzarella cheese and our house red marinara sauce.
|20" Pepperoni
|$19.99
Our 20" giant sized NY Style pizza. Topped with Pepperoni, Mozzarella cheese, and our house red marinara sauce.
More about Vasken's Deli
SANDWICHES
Vasken's Deli
3200 Gretna Rd Ste 100, Branson
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$8.99
Corned Beef or Turkey, swiss cheese and sauerkraut served on toasted marble rye with Mustard or 1000 Island
|Hummus
|$5.99
Mediterranean dip made with chick peas, tahini, lemon and garlic, topped with olive oil. Optional: *Vasken’s Style add $1 (adds Tomatoes, Onions & Olive Salad)
|Rosa’s Mediterranean Turkey
|$7.99
Served in pita bread with turkey, provolone, garlic mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cucumbers and olive salad
More about Tequila's 2
Tequila's 2
4845 Gretna Rd, Branson
|Popular items
|Order of Rice
|$2.50
Side Order of Rice.
|Small Guacamole Dip
|$3.50
5 oz of our house made guacamole.
|Fajitas Lunch
|$9.99
A lunch sized portion of our delicious fajitas. Your choice of steak, chicken or mixed. Served with rice, beans, side salad, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
More about Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen + Bar
Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen + Bar
100 Branson Landing Blvd Ste 1111, Branson
|Popular items
|Bacon Mac-N-Cheese Burger
|$18.95
Guy’s award-winning burger:
Crispy Applewood bacon, six-cheese mac ‘n’ cheese, LTOP (lettuce, tomato, onion + pickle), SMC (super-melty cheese) + donkey sauce, all stacked on a garlic-buttered brioche bun.
All our richly marbled 100% USDA choice ground beef is smash-grilled to juicy perfection and served with fry trio.
|A La Carte Sides
|$5.00
More about Flaming Margaritas
Flaming Margaritas
3015 W 76 country blvd, Branson
|Popular items
|Trio Dip Sampler
|$14.00
|Chimichanga
|$14.00
|Fried Cheese Balls
|$8.00
More about SS Dockside Cafe & Pub - Branson
SS Dockside Cafe & Pub - Branson
2600 W Hwy 76, Branson
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Crisp salad greens, shredded jack and cheddar cheeses, red onions, tomatoes and croutons topped with crispy chicken bites.
|Nachos
|$13.00
Crispy tortilla chips smothered in queso and covered with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and shredded cheddar and jack cheese. Choose chicken, beef or bbq pulled pork. Sour cream and salsa on the side.
|DockBurg DBL
|$17.00
Two 1/2 lb patties blackened and topped with pepperjack and provolone cheeses, fried pickles, onion tanglers, lettuce, tomato and a house made remoulade dressing.
More about Raylene’s Magnolia Ice
Raylene’s Magnolia Ice
109 Branson Landing Blvd., Branson
|Popular items
|Marinated grilled chicken
|$12.49
Chicken breast marinated in our savory sauce then grilled to perfection. Topped with lettuce, onion, jalapenos and mayo
|Fries
|$3.00
More about Taco Habitat
Taco Habitat
600 W Main Street, Branson