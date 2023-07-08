Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stage Door 1984 State Highway 165

1984 State Highway 165

Branson, MO 65616

Full Menu

Starters

Quesadilla

$8.00

Choice of: pulled pork, beef, or chicken

House-Smoked Wings

$9.00

Buffalo, BBQ, or garlic parmesan

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Cheddar jack, applewood bacon, or scallion

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Marinara

Pig Nachos

$11.00

Pulled pork, Cheddar jack, and house-baked beans

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Entrées

Market Steak

$24.00

Seasonal compound butter, onion strings, baked potato, and seasonal vegetable

Sous Vide Airline Chicken Breast

$14.00

English pea and applewood bacon risotto, smoked tomato jam, seasonal vegetables

Blackened Salmon

$16.00

Smoked tomato risotto, seasonal vegetables, and fried arugula garnish

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

Hand-breaded, country gravy, smashed red-skinned potatoes, and seasonal vegetables

Burnt Ends Mac 'N' Cheese

$15.00

Smoked brisket points, housemade Cheddar mac 'n' cheese, smoked tomato jam, and onion strings

Salads

The Southern Revival Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, feta, candied pecan, strawberry, blueberry, and house sorghum vinaigrette

The Big Salad

$12.00

Smoked ham, smoked turkey, mixed greens, sous vide egg, cucumber, tomato, scallion, and Cheddar jack

Grilled Caesar Salad

$10.00

Grilled chicken, grilled romaine, Parmesan, house croutons, and Caesar dressing

Buffalo Bleu Chicken Salad

$11.00

Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, mixed greens, tomato, and bleu cheese crumble

The California Salad

$12.00

Grilled salmon, mixed greens, sous vide egg, avocado, tomato, and honey-mustard vinaigrette

Family-Style Meals

BBQ Family Meal

$34.95

8 oz. pulled pork, 8 oz. brisket, 8 oz. smoked sausage, two large sides, and four rolls

Pizza Family Meal

$22.95

16" two-topping pizza, four breadsticks, and four soft drinks

Platter

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Original or buffalo and hand-breaded

Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Welk Burger

$12.00

Sharp Cheddar, house bacon jam, onion strings, and brioche

Classic Burger

$10.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and brioche

Beyond Burger

$13.00

Vegan patty, pickled red onion, arugula, smoked tomato aïoli, and brioche

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Pickled red onion, provolone, avocado, tomato, arugula, smoked tomato aïoli, and brioche

Turkey Club Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked turkey, smoked ham, applewood bacon, provolone, sharp Cheddar, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and sourdough

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

BBQ sauce and brioche

BLT Sandwich

$10.00

Applewood bacon, bacon jam, tomato, arugula, smoked tomato aïoli, and sourdough

Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

BBQ sauce and brioche

The Philly Sandwich

$10.00

Choice of: brisket or chicken, peppers, onion, mushroom, and provolone

Fried Chicken BLT Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken breast, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, smoked tomato aïoli, and brioche

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese aïoli, lettuce, and tomato

Low and Slow

Pulled Pork Plate

$13.00

Brisket Plate

$15.00

Burnt Ends Plate

$15.00

Smoked Sausage Plate

$12.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Smashed Red-Skinned Potatoes

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

After 5pm

Desserts

Texas Chocolate Sheet Cake

$7.00

Seasonal Shortcake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Poolside and In-Room Menu

Appetizers

Nachos

$10.00

Nacho cheese and jalapeño

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Fries with cheese and bacon

Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

Eight (8) ravioli filled with ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano cheese served with marinara

Wings

$13.00

Choose: buffalo, garlic Parmesan, or BBQ sauce. Served with celery and bleu cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Shredded Cheddar or Colby Jack

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Entrees

Brisket Burger

$17.00

Bacon, smoked Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion jam, and a side of BBQ sauce

Classic Burger

$14.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

Smoked Turkey Wrap

$15.00

Smoked turkey, applewood bacon, provolone, smoked Cheddar, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and sundried tomato wrap

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

House smoked pork and brioche bun

Ham Panini

$14.00

Ham, smoked Cheddar, dijon mustard, tomato, and sourdough

Smoked Turkey Panini

$14.00

Smoked turkey, provolone, pesto mayo, tomato, and sourdough

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Hand-breaded, served original or tossed in buffalo sauce

Salads

The Big Salad

$14.00

Smoked turkey, boiled egg, cucumber, bacon, tomato, scallion, and Cheddar Jack

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Parmesan, housemade croutons, and Caesar dressing

Harvest Salad

$12.00

Field greens, tomato, carrot, toasted pecan, dried cranberry, red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette

Pizza

16" One-topping Pizza

$18.00

Pizza Family Meal (In Room)

$28.00

16" two-topping pizza, four breadsticks, and four soft drinks

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Baked Beans

$5.00

Vegetables

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Beverages

Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Kids Menu

Mini Cheeseburgers & Fries

$10.00

Includes a small drink

Hot Dog & Fries

$10.00

Includes a small drink

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Includes a small drink

Cheese Quesadilla & Fries

$10.00

Includes a small drink

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$10.00

Includes a small drink

Personal Pizza

$10.00

Includes a small drink

After 4 O'clock

Grilled Salmon

$18.00

With tomato and artichoke served with wild rice pilaf, vegetable of the day, and roll

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.00

Mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable of the day, and roll

Brisket Dinner

$20.00

Baked beans, coleslaw, and roll

Farm-Raised Catfish

$18.00

Mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, and hush puppy

Grilled Chicken Breast

$17.00

With sauteed spinach and mushrooms served with wild rice pilaf, vegetable of the day, and roll

Fried Shrimp and Fried Fish Platter

$17.00

Fries, coleslaw, cocktail sauce, and a hush puppy

1 - 4 PM Menu

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Nachos with Pork

Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

Eight (8) ravioli filled with ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano cheese served with marinara

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Fries with cheese and bacon

Wings

$13.00

Choose: buffalo, garlic Parmesan, or BBQ sauce. Served with celery and bleu cheese

16" One-topping Pizza

$18.00

In-Room Breakfast

Menu

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.00

Two biscuits, gravy, and a choice of bacon or sausage

Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.00

Three pancakes, whipped butter, maple syrup, choice of bacon or sausage

Traditional Breakfast

$14.00

Two eggs*, choice of bacon or sausage, country potatoes, choice of biscuit or toast

Old-Fashioned French Toast

$11.00

Texas toast, whipped butter, maple syrup, and a choice of bacon or sausage

Breakfast Sides**

$4.00

Beverages - Specialties

Mimosa

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Beverages -Non-Alcoholic

Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Soda

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
A Legacy to Branson and where being away from home feels like home

1984 State Highway 165, Branson, MO 65616

