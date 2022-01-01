Restaurant header imageView gallery

Guy Fieri's Branson Kitchen + Bar

review star

No reviews yet

100 Branson Landing Blvd Ste 1111

Branson, MO 65616

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Trash Can Nachos
Kids Chicken Tenders
The Real Cheezy

Shareables

Jalapeno Pig Poppers

Jalapeno Pig Poppers

$17.95Out of stock

Andouille + cheese stuffed jalapenos, wrapped in maple bacon, smoked and glazed with bourbon brown sugar BBQ sauce, vegetable crudité + tangy house-made ranch.

Trash Can Nachos

Trash Can Nachos

$19.95

Nachos done Motley Que BBQ-style, corn tortilla chips, house-smoked pork, SMC (super melty cheese), cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapeños, sour cream, pickled red onion, cilantro, pico de gallo + Guy's bourbon brown sugar BBQ sauce

Dragon’s Breath Chili Cheese Fries

Dragon’s Breath Chili Cheese Fries

$14.95

Crispy fries, “low n slow” beef & pork chili, SMC(super melty cheese), sour cream, pico de gallo + chopped bacon

Queso & Corn Dip

$15.95

Charred corn, SMC(super melty cheese), smoked poblanos, bacon + Monterey jack cheese

Salmon Artichoke Dip

$16.99Out of stock

Minced chicken, chicken skewers, vegetable spring rolls, citrus slaw, lime wedges, Boston lettuce cups, sweet Thai chili sauce, sesame sauce + ponzu sauce

Chips Refill

Philly Cheese Steak Egg Roll

$13.95Out of stock

Egg roll filled with Philly Cheese steak filling deep fried and served with Chipotle Mayo and Salsa Verde

Patio Seat

$10.00Out of stock

Ain't No Thing Butta Chicken Wing

Classic Buffalo Wings

Classic Buffalo Wings

$15.95

Guy’s buffalo sauce tossed wings, served with raw veggie medley + Guy’s blue-sabi (blue cheese + wasabi) dipping sauce to put out the fire! Our all-natural wings are dry-rubbed, and roasted, then fried to a crispy perfection!

Signature Double-Barrel BBQ Wings

$15.95

Tossed in Guy’s Signature Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ sauce, served with crispy fried onion straws, tangy house-made ranch + raw veggie medley. Our all-natural wings are dry-rubbed, and roasted, then fried to a crispy perfection!

Naked Wings

Naked Wings

$15.95

Guy’s buffalo sauce tossed wings, served with raw veggie medley + Guy’s blue-sabi (blue cheese + wasabi) dipping sauce to put out the fire! Our all-natural wings are dry-rubbed, and roasted, then fried to a crispy perfection!

Flavor Day Special

$24.99Out of stock

Sweet Siracha 8 Wings

$15.95Out of stock

Lighter Fare

Big Bite Caesar Salad

$14.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, house-made Caesar dressing + garlic-parmesan croutons.

The Ultimate Cobb

The Ultimate Cobb

$18.95

Roasted chicken, bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, romaine lettuce, crumbled blue cheese, hard boiled egg, avocado + buttermilk ranch.

Baja Bowl

$17.95

Roasted pork shoulder, brown rice, charred corn, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, salsa verde, chipotle mayo, cilantro + crispy tortilla strips.

Chili bowl \ Jalapeno Honey Corn Bread W\ Fire Corn

$12.99

Big Bite Burgers

Bacon Mac-N-Cheese Burger

Bacon Mac-N-Cheese Burger

$19.95

Guy’s award-winning burger: Crispy Applewood bacon, six-cheese mac ‘n’ cheese, LTOP (lettuce, tomato, onion + pickle), SMC (super-melty cheese) + donkey sauce, all stacked on a garlic-buttered brioche bun. All our richly marbled 100% USDA choice ground beef is smash-grilled to juicy perfection and served with fry trio.

Morgan's Veggie Burger

$16.95

Whole wheat bun, garlic butter, veggie burger, donkey sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, served with fry trio.

The Real Cheezy

$17.95

Cheddar cheese, SMC (super-melty cheese), LTOP (lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle), donkey sauce + garlic-buttered brioche bun. All our richly marbled 100% USDA choice ground beef, is smash grilled to juicy perfection + served with our fry trio.

Signature Sandwiches

Motley Que Pulled Pork

$18.95

Pulled pork shoulder smothered in Guy’s bourbon brown sugar BBQ sauce, stacked with citrus slaw, pickle chips, aged cheddar cheese, onion straws + donkey sauce on a toasted pretzel hoagie. Served with our fry trio. Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives!

Old Skool Steak Sandwich

$19.95

The “OG” of sandwiches… sliced NY Strip, caramelized onions & peppers, crispy onion straws, parmesan + A1 donkey sauce on a garlic-buttered hoagie. Served with our fry trio.

Prime Time French Dip

$19.95Out of stock

Crazy Cuban

$18.95Out of stock

Big Eats

Blackened Salmon

$28.95

Pan-roasted, blackened “dirty” fried rice, seasonal vegetable + garlic-lime compound butter.

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$25.95

Cajun-spiced, blackened chicken breast, white wine & parmesan alfredo sauce, sundried tomatoes, penne pasta, diced roma tomatoes + scallions.

American Royal Ribs 1/2 Slab

$28.95

American Royal Ribs (Whole Slab)

$32.95

14 oz Prime Rib

$39.95Out of stock

Waffle Mac N Cheese

$18.95Out of stock

Mac N Cheese cooked in a waffle topped with Slow smoked pork, BBQ sauce, Crispy Onion Straws, over SMC sauce and shredded cheddar.

Buffalo Mac N Chz Waffle

$18.95Out of stock

Flavor Town Finale

Warm churros tossed in cinnamon sugar, a touch of chili de arbol, Mexican chocolate dip + dulce de leche dip.
Cheesecake Challenge

Cheesecake Challenge

$14.95Out of stock

Half a NY-style marble cheesecake topped with potato chips, pretzels + hot fudge sauce.

Seven-Layer Dark Chocolate Whiskey Cake

$15.95

Vanilla creme anglaise, salted whiskey caramel sauce + crumbled toffee bar.

Triple Double Mint Ice Cream Pie

$12.95

Chocolate Chip Lava Sundae

$13.95

Soft Bake Cookie

$2.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

Cookie Cheesecake Challenge

$15.99

Oreo Cheesecake Mug

$7.99Out of stock

Mini Cherry Cheesecake

$7.99Out of stock

Cheesecake Bites( No substitutions)

$8.99Out of stock

Big Azz Cookie

$9.95Out of stock

Sides

Asparagus

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Crudité

$1.50

Dirty Fried Rice

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Slaw

$2.00

Texas Toast

$1.50

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side of Pork

$6.00

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side of White Rice

$4.00

Mandarin Orange

$2.00

Sauce Side

$0.50

Chili Chz FF

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Chicken Tender

$6.00

Side of SMC

$4.50

Sliced Cheddar Cheese

$1.50

Shredded Cheddar Cheese

$1.50

Side Chili

$5.00

$ Avocado $

$3.00Out of stock

Side Parm

$1.00

KIDS Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders

$13.95

All natural hand cut and breaded chicken tenders. Kids meals are served with your choice of drink + side (intended for children 9 and under).

Kids Mac Daddy Mac-N-Cheese

$13.95

Elbow noodles with SMC (super-melty cheese), topped with Goldfish. Kids meals are served with your choice of drink + side (intended for children 9 and under).

Kids Hamburger

$13.95

Kid-sized burger + bun. Kids meals are served with your choice of drink + side (intended for children 9 and under).

Kids Cheeseburger

$13.95

Kid-sized cheeseburger + bun. Kids meals are served with your choice of drink + side (intended for children 9 and under).

Kids Grilled Cheese

$13.95

Texas toast, SMC + American cheese. Kids meals are served with your choice of drink + side (intended for children 9 and under).

Kids Grilled Chicken

$13.95

All natural hand cut grilled chicken tenders. Kids meals are served with your choice of drink + side (intended for children 9 and under).

Beverages

Coke Zero

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Kids Souvenir Plastic Cup

$3.00

Red Bull

Club Soda

$1.50

Apple Juice

$3.25
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

100 Branson Landing Blvd Ste 1111, Branson, MO 65616

Directions

Gallery
Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen + Bar image
Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen + Bar image
Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen + Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Raylene’s Magnolia Ice
orange starNo Reviews
109 Branson Landing Blvd. Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
SLICE
orange starNo Reviews
482 Branson Landing BLVD Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Coffee on the Rocks - 1809 U.S. 65 Business
orange starNo Reviews
1809 U.S. 65 Business Hollister, MO 65672
View restaurantnext
Ramata Italian - 1201 Branson Landing
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Branson Landing Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Hook and Ladder Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
26 Downing Street Hollister, MO 65672
View restaurantnext
Star Bar Grill - Shaver Group
orange starNo Reviews
440 LOGANBERRY RD BRANSON, MO 65616
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Branson

Vaskens Deli
orange star4.6 • 1,133
3200 Gretna Rd Ste 100 Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Tequila's 2 - Branson
orange star4.2 • 679
4845 Gretna Rd Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Clockers Cafe - Branson, MO
orange star4.7 • 444
103 S Commercial Street Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Branson
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston