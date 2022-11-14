Coffee on the Rocks 1809 U.S. 65 Business

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coffee on the Rocks

No reviews yet

1809 U.S. 65 Business

Hollister, MO 65672

Popular Items

Lattes
Pumpkin Cream Chai Latte
Pikes Peak

Fall Favorites

Caramel Apple Macchiato

$5.45+

Enjoy the classic caramel macchiato with a festive twist for the fall season. A subtle & sweet apple syrup mixes with your choice of milk, topped with espresso & a thick caramel drizzle.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.95+

Your favorite fall beverage is here! Pumpkin meets espresso in any form you like most. Hot, Iced or Frozen.

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.95+

Want something a little sweeter than the Pumpkin Spice? Try a pumpkin pie! Classic Pumpkin with hints of brown sugar & cinnamon sweeten this beverage just enough that everybody can enjoy a little pumpkin this season.

Hansel & Gretel

$5.25+

What says fall better than a Hansel & Gretel latte? Gingerbread combined with pumpkin and brewed with espresso creates a not-to-sweet fall coffee you are sure to love. Also try as a steamer (no coffee added)!

Pumpkin Cream Chai Latte

$4.75+

Enhance our classic Chai Tea Latte with a layer of pumpkin spice foam & drizzle. Enjoy this hot, iced or frozen.

Bourbon Apple Latte

$4.25+

A subtle hint of bourbon caramel combined with our sweet apple syrup & topped with a dash of ground cinnamon.

Witches Brew

$4.95+

Cold brew flavored with Gingerbread, hazelnut & topped with a toasted marshmallow foam. Completed with a dash of cinnamon & spooky sprinkles!

Cheshire Cat Frappe

$4.45+

Let your sweet tooth go mad with a lavender & white mocha frappe! This frappe with take you wonderland with edible glitter & whipped cream layers.

Smores Latte

$4.95+

We combined espresso, mocha & toasted marshmallow flavors to bring you this family favorite. Topped with mini marshmallows & graham crackers you are sure to want S'MORE! Enjoy this espresso based beverage hot, iced or frozen.

Caramel Apple Spice Cider

$4.00+

Steamed Cider, Cinnamon, and Caramel

Bourbon Apple Spice Cider

$4.00+

Steamed Cider and Bourbon Caramel

Drunken Pumpkin

$4.70+

Barista's Favorites

Wyatt

$3.75+

Wyatt enjoys a unique fruity beverage over typical coffee. Raspberry, Strawberry and Blackberry flavors combined with our Orange Soda and Lemonade gives this refreshing drink a perfect balance. He elevates it even more by adding wings (Red Bull)

Northern Lights Refresher (Wes)

Northern Lights Refresher (Wes)

$3.50+

Our Northern Lights Refresher is a nice refreshing treat! A carbonated soda with a dash of green apple and blue raspberry. Add some wings for and energy boost!

Signature Drinks

The Rocky Road

The Rocky Road

$5.25+

Our signature Rocky Road is made with flavors of Dark Chocolate,Caramel and Vanilla. This Latte is topped with handmade whipped cream, caramel drizzle and mocha drizzle.

The Mountain Sunrise

The Mountain Sunrise

$5.25+

Our Signature Mountain Top is made with flavors of Bourbon Caramel,Butter Pecan and Sweet Honey. This Latte is completed with handmade whipped cream and honey drizzle.

Rustic Pines

Rustic Pines

$5.25+

Our Signature Rustic Pines is made with flavors of Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Caramel and Cheesecake. This Latte comes topped with handmade whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a sprinkle of ground cinnamon.

Pikes Peak

Pikes Peak

$5.25+

Our Signature Pikes Peak is made with flavors of Maple, Bourbon Caramel, and Hazelnut. When served hot, this Americano is topped with handmade whipped cream and sweet caramel drizzle. When served cold, this cold brew beverage is topped with our custom made vanilla sweet cream cold foam, caramel drizzle and toasted almond crunch.

The Canyon

The Canyon

$5.25+

Our Signature Canyon is made with flavors of Strawberry, Caramel, and White Chocolate. Topped with handmade whipped cream and strawberry sauce.

Salted Caramel Brownie Frappe

Salted Caramel Brownie Frappe

$8.75+

Flavors of salted caramel and mocha meet when blended together with coffee and creamline milk. To enhance the rich, bold flavors we add half a Gourmet Salted Caramel Brownie to the frappe. This Frappe is layered with handmade whipped cream, caramel and mocha drizzle. To top it off we add a final layer of handmade whipped cream, caramel drizzle, mocha sauce and bits of our Gourmet Salted Caramel Brownie.

Birthday Cake Frappe

Birthday Cake Frappe

$5.25+

This Signature Frappe is made with blended flavors of White Chocolate, Coffee and Birthday Sprinkles. Topped with handmade whipped cream and birthday cake sprinkles.

Strawberry Cheesecake Frappe

Strawberry Cheesecake Frappe

$5.25+

This Signature Frappe is made with blended flavors of Cheesecake, Strawberry, Coffee and Toasted Coconut Shavings. This Frappe is layered with handmade whipped cream, strawberry sauce and toasted coconut shavings.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Frappe

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Frappe

$5.25+

This Signature Frappe is made with blended flavors of Brown Sugar Cinnamon and Coffee. This Frappe is complete with 3 layers of handmade whipped cream, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Powder and mini crunch pieces.

Reeses Frappe

Reeses Frappe

$5.25+

This Signature Frappe is made with blended flavors of Dark Chocolate, Peanut Brittle and Coffee. This Frappe is made with 3 Layers of handmade whipped cream, caramel drizzle and peanut brittle pieces.

Oreo Crumble Frappe

Oreo Crumble Frappe

$5.25+

Our Signature Oreo Frappe is made with blended flavors of White Chocolate and coffee. This Frappe is layered with handmade whipped cream, dark chocolate drizzle and crumbled Oreo.

Coffees

Americanos

$3.00+

Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema culminating in this wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance. Barista Tip: for an additional boost, tell us to add an extra shot.

Cappuccinos

$4.00+

A classic espresso drink offering frothy, bold deliciousness, we combine espresso with steamed milk

Drip Coffees

$3.00+

We believe in giving back to important causes that affect our planet, animals & well-being for all. All of our drip brew coffee blends come from organizations that contribute to the goal of giving-back. From our Fire Department Brew to the Grounds & Hounds you are sure to find a feature coffee you love. For a delectable, rich & locally roasted coffee experience try our house blend Guatemala. Need Decaf? We have that too!

Frappes

$4.25+

Coffee meets milk and ice in a blender for a rumble-and-tumble togetherness to create one of our most-beloved original Frappuccino Blended Beverages. Add any flavor to enhance and customize your blended drink. Barista Tip: Add an extra shot for a stronger coffee flavor.

Lattes

$4.00+

Our dark, rich Guatemala espresso is balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. A perfect milk-forward warm-up. Barista Tip: Add any combination of flavors to enhance the latte experience.

Macchiato

$4.00+

Hot: Freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup marked with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle for an oh-so-sweet finish. Cold: We combine our classic vanilla syrup, creamline milk and ice topped with rich, full-bodied espresso and caramel drizzle to create the classic Caramel Macchiato. Barista Tip: Swap the Vanilla for another flavor to have new experiences of your long-time favorite every time!

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Handcrafted in small batches daily, slow steeped in cool water for 22 hours, without touching heat - Our Cold Brew is made from our custom blend of beans grown, roasted & ground to steep long and cold for a super-smooth flavor. Barista Tip: Add sweet cream cold foam for a creamy & strong cold brew beverage.

Shaken Espresso

$4.75+

Mocha

$4.25+

Served Hot or "On the Rocks", this mocha is a crowd favorite. Our rich, full bodied Guatemala Espresso combined with dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk, then topped with sweetened handmade whipped cream and mocha drizzle. The classic coffee drink that always sweetly satisfies.

White Mocha

$4.25+

Our Signature espresso meets white chocolate sauce and steamed milk, and then is finished off with sweetened handmade whipped cream to create this supreme white chocolate delight.

Nitro Cold Brew

Hot Teas

Tea Flavors

$2.75+

Iced Teas

Sweet Tea

$2.75+

Unsweet Tea

$2.75+

Flavored Teas

$3.50+

Half Sweet Half Unsweet Tea

$2.75+

Half Tea Half Lemonade

$2.75+

Lemonade

Classic Lemonade

Classic Lemonade

$2.75+

Add Flavors if you wish but our classic lemonade is sure to delight!

Refreshers

Blackberry Refresher

Blackberry Refresher

Cherry Refresher

Cherry Refresher

Strawberry Refresher

Strawberry Refresher

Raspberry Refresher

Raspberry Refresher

Mango Refresher

Mango Refresher

Green Apple Refresher

Green Apple Refresher

Rocky Mountain Sodas

Soda options

Soda options

$2.75+

All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan. Every bottle is crafted in small batches and packaged by hand the day it is made. The end result is realized in every sip you take.

Signature Hot Teas

London Fog Tea Latte

$4.25+

A classic tea-latte made with Earl Gray Tea, Vanilla and a splash of steamed milk.

Medicine Ball

$3.50+

This Signature Hot Tea is made with Mint Green Tea, Peach Flavoring and Steamed Lemonade.

Paradise Point

$3.50+

This Signature Hot Tea is made with our Tropical Green Tea Bag, Mango Flavoring and Steamed Lemonade.

Smoothies

Smoothies

$4.25+

Steamers

Steamers

$2.95+

Fall Favorites

Pumpkin Cake Loaf

Pumpkin Cake Loaf

$3.25

Pumpkin Pie

$3.99

Breakfast Sandwhich

Croissant Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

Gourmet Waffles

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$2.79+

Choc. Chip Waffle

$2.79+

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

A soft sweet muffin filled with blueberries.

Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

Chocolate Chunk Muffin

Chocolate Chunk Muffin

$3.25

Scones

Apple Cinnamon Scone

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$3.50

An amazing pastry filled with apples and cinnamon.

Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$3.50

An amazing pastry filled with blueberries.

White Chocolate Raspberry Scone

White Chocolate Raspberry Scone

$3.50

An amazing pastry filled with white chocolate chunks and raspberries.

Cake Loaves

Lemon Cake Loaf

Lemon Cake Loaf

Pumpkin Cake Loaf

Pumpkin Cake Loaf

Chocolate Banana Swirl Cake Loaf

Chocolate Banana Swirl Cake Loaf

$3.25

Gourmet Brownies

Salted Caramel Fudge Brownie

$3.00

Pocket Latte Candy Bars

Cream & Sugar Pocket Latte

Cream & Sugar Pocket Latte

$2.00

Coffee candy bar full of caffeine to get you going for the day.

Hazelnut Pocket Latte

Hazelnut Pocket Latte

$2.00

Coffee candy bar full of caffeine to get you going for the day.

Dark Roast Pocket Latte

Dark Roast Pocket Latte

$2.00

Coffee candy bar full of caffeine to get you going for today.

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99+

Coffee Bags

12 oz Coffee on the Rocks

12 oz Coffee on the Rocks

$14.99

Help Support National Parks by purchasing one of these amazing coffees!

12 oz Fire Dept Coffee

12 oz Fire Dept Coffee

$14.99

Help Support First Responders by buying one of these amazing coffees!

12oz Three Avocados

12oz Three Avocados

$12.99

Help Support Building wells in small countries with this amazing coffee!

12oz Grounds For Hounds

12oz Grounds For Hounds

$14.99

Help support animal rescue initiatives with the purchase of this amazing coffee.

12oz Wild Barn Coffee

12oz Wild Barn Coffee

$13.99

Mugs and Tumblers

Limited Edition Tumbler

Limited Edition Tumbler

12 oz Camp Mug

12 oz Camp Mug

12 oz Tumbler

12 oz Tumbler

$19.99

20oz Black Tumbler

20oz White Tumbler

20oz White Tumbler

$29.99

T-Shirts

Adventure Tee

$19.99

Coffee on the Rocks Tee

$19.99

Hook & Ladder Shirt

$19.99

Kind Lip Balms

Cocoa Bean

$3.99

First Kiss

$3.99

Georgia Peach

$3.99

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.99

Sweet Mint

$3.99

Vanilla Lemon

$3.99

Creamers

Copper Cow Creamer

$9.99

Made with real milk & sugar our creamers are a must!

Sunday Closed
Monday 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
At Coffee on the Rocks we love all things outdoors...mountain climbing, hiking,rafting,kayking, and so much more.We love adventurous drinks too hot and cold! Join us for coffee or the drink of your choice, indulge in the excitement, and know that when you do a portion of everything we make goes towards making the world a better place!

1809 U.S. 65 Business, Hollister, MO 65672

Directions

