Coffee on the Rocks 1809 U.S. 65 Business
No reviews yet
1809 U.S. 65 Business
Hollister, MO 65672
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Fall Favorites
Caramel Apple Macchiato
Enjoy the classic caramel macchiato with a festive twist for the fall season. A subtle & sweet apple syrup mixes with your choice of milk, topped with espresso & a thick caramel drizzle.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Your favorite fall beverage is here! Pumpkin meets espresso in any form you like most. Hot, Iced or Frozen.
Pumpkin Pie Latte
Want something a little sweeter than the Pumpkin Spice? Try a pumpkin pie! Classic Pumpkin with hints of brown sugar & cinnamon sweeten this beverage just enough that everybody can enjoy a little pumpkin this season.
Hansel & Gretel
What says fall better than a Hansel & Gretel latte? Gingerbread combined with pumpkin and brewed with espresso creates a not-to-sweet fall coffee you are sure to love. Also try as a steamer (no coffee added)!
Pumpkin Cream Chai Latte
Enhance our classic Chai Tea Latte with a layer of pumpkin spice foam & drizzle. Enjoy this hot, iced or frozen.
Bourbon Apple Latte
A subtle hint of bourbon caramel combined with our sweet apple syrup & topped with a dash of ground cinnamon.
Witches Brew
Cold brew flavored with Gingerbread, hazelnut & topped with a toasted marshmallow foam. Completed with a dash of cinnamon & spooky sprinkles!
Cheshire Cat Frappe
Let your sweet tooth go mad with a lavender & white mocha frappe! This frappe with take you wonderland with edible glitter & whipped cream layers.
Smores Latte
We combined espresso, mocha & toasted marshmallow flavors to bring you this family favorite. Topped with mini marshmallows & graham crackers you are sure to want S'MORE! Enjoy this espresso based beverage hot, iced or frozen.
Caramel Apple Spice Cider
Steamed Cider, Cinnamon, and Caramel
Bourbon Apple Spice Cider
Steamed Cider and Bourbon Caramel
Drunken Pumpkin
Barista's Favorites
Wyatt
Wyatt enjoys a unique fruity beverage over typical coffee. Raspberry, Strawberry and Blackberry flavors combined with our Orange Soda and Lemonade gives this refreshing drink a perfect balance. He elevates it even more by adding wings (Red Bull)
Northern Lights Refresher (Wes)
Our Northern Lights Refresher is a nice refreshing treat! A carbonated soda with a dash of green apple and blue raspberry. Add some wings for and energy boost!
Signature Drinks
The Rocky Road
Our signature Rocky Road is made with flavors of Dark Chocolate,Caramel and Vanilla. This Latte is topped with handmade whipped cream, caramel drizzle and mocha drizzle.
The Mountain Sunrise
Our Signature Mountain Top is made with flavors of Bourbon Caramel,Butter Pecan and Sweet Honey. This Latte is completed with handmade whipped cream and honey drizzle.
Rustic Pines
Our Signature Rustic Pines is made with flavors of Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Caramel and Cheesecake. This Latte comes topped with handmade whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a sprinkle of ground cinnamon.
Pikes Peak
Our Signature Pikes Peak is made with flavors of Maple, Bourbon Caramel, and Hazelnut. When served hot, this Americano is topped with handmade whipped cream and sweet caramel drizzle. When served cold, this cold brew beverage is topped with our custom made vanilla sweet cream cold foam, caramel drizzle and toasted almond crunch.
The Canyon
Our Signature Canyon is made with flavors of Strawberry, Caramel, and White Chocolate. Topped with handmade whipped cream and strawberry sauce.
Salted Caramel Brownie Frappe
Flavors of salted caramel and mocha meet when blended together with coffee and creamline milk. To enhance the rich, bold flavors we add half a Gourmet Salted Caramel Brownie to the frappe. This Frappe is layered with handmade whipped cream, caramel and mocha drizzle. To top it off we add a final layer of handmade whipped cream, caramel drizzle, mocha sauce and bits of our Gourmet Salted Caramel Brownie.
Birthday Cake Frappe
This Signature Frappe is made with blended flavors of White Chocolate, Coffee and Birthday Sprinkles. Topped with handmade whipped cream and birthday cake sprinkles.
Strawberry Cheesecake Frappe
This Signature Frappe is made with blended flavors of Cheesecake, Strawberry, Coffee and Toasted Coconut Shavings. This Frappe is layered with handmade whipped cream, strawberry sauce and toasted coconut shavings.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Frappe
This Signature Frappe is made with blended flavors of Brown Sugar Cinnamon and Coffee. This Frappe is complete with 3 layers of handmade whipped cream, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Powder and mini crunch pieces.
Reeses Frappe
This Signature Frappe is made with blended flavors of Dark Chocolate, Peanut Brittle and Coffee. This Frappe is made with 3 Layers of handmade whipped cream, caramel drizzle and peanut brittle pieces.
Oreo Crumble Frappe
Our Signature Oreo Frappe is made with blended flavors of White Chocolate and coffee. This Frappe is layered with handmade whipped cream, dark chocolate drizzle and crumbled Oreo.
Coffees
Americanos
Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema culminating in this wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance. Barista Tip: for an additional boost, tell us to add an extra shot.
Cappuccinos
A classic espresso drink offering frothy, bold deliciousness, we combine espresso with steamed milk
Drip Coffees
We believe in giving back to important causes that affect our planet, animals & well-being for all. All of our drip brew coffee blends come from organizations that contribute to the goal of giving-back. From our Fire Department Brew to the Grounds & Hounds you are sure to find a feature coffee you love. For a delectable, rich & locally roasted coffee experience try our house blend Guatemala. Need Decaf? We have that too!
Frappes
Coffee meets milk and ice in a blender for a rumble-and-tumble togetherness to create one of our most-beloved original Frappuccino Blended Beverages. Add any flavor to enhance and customize your blended drink. Barista Tip: Add an extra shot for a stronger coffee flavor.
Lattes
Our dark, rich Guatemala espresso is balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. A perfect milk-forward warm-up. Barista Tip: Add any combination of flavors to enhance the latte experience.
Macchiato
Hot: Freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup marked with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle for an oh-so-sweet finish. Cold: We combine our classic vanilla syrup, creamline milk and ice topped with rich, full-bodied espresso and caramel drizzle to create the classic Caramel Macchiato. Barista Tip: Swap the Vanilla for another flavor to have new experiences of your long-time favorite every time!
Cold Brew
Handcrafted in small batches daily, slow steeped in cool water for 22 hours, without touching heat - Our Cold Brew is made from our custom blend of beans grown, roasted & ground to steep long and cold for a super-smooth flavor. Barista Tip: Add sweet cream cold foam for a creamy & strong cold brew beverage.
Shaken Espresso
Mocha
Served Hot or "On the Rocks", this mocha is a crowd favorite. Our rich, full bodied Guatemala Espresso combined with dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk, then topped with sweetened handmade whipped cream and mocha drizzle. The classic coffee drink that always sweetly satisfies.
White Mocha
Our Signature espresso meets white chocolate sauce and steamed milk, and then is finished off with sweetened handmade whipped cream to create this supreme white chocolate delight.
Nitro Cold Brew
Hot Teas
Iced Teas
Refreshers
Rocky Mountain Sodas
Signature Hot Teas
London Fog Tea Latte
A classic tea-latte made with Earl Gray Tea, Vanilla and a splash of steamed milk.
Medicine Ball
This Signature Hot Tea is made with Mint Green Tea, Peach Flavoring and Steamed Lemonade.
Paradise Point
This Signature Hot Tea is made with our Tropical Green Tea Bag, Mango Flavoring and Steamed Lemonade.
Smoothies
Steamers
Fall Favorites
Breakfast Sandwhich
Gourmet Waffles
Muffins
Scones
Gourmet Brownies
Pocket Latte Candy Bars
Cinnamon Rolls
Coffee Bags
12 oz Coffee on the Rocks
Help Support National Parks by purchasing one of these amazing coffees!
12 oz Fire Dept Coffee
Help Support First Responders by buying one of these amazing coffees!
12oz Three Avocados
Help Support Building wells in small countries with this amazing coffee!
12oz Grounds For Hounds
Help support animal rescue initiatives with the purchase of this amazing coffee.
12oz Wild Barn Coffee
Mugs and Tumblers
Kind Lip Balms
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
At Coffee on the Rocks we love all things outdoors...mountain climbing, hiking,rafting,kayking, and so much more.We love adventurous drinks too hot and cold! Join us for coffee or the drink of your choice, indulge in the excitement, and know that when you do a portion of everything we make goes towards making the world a better place!
1809 U.S. 65 Business, Hollister, MO 65672