Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hollister restaurants you'll love

Go
Hollister restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hollister

Hollister's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Scroll right

Must-try Hollister restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Coffee on the Rocks

1809 U.S. 65 Business, Hollister

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Americanos
Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema culminating in this wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance.
Barista Tip: for an additional boost, tell us to add an extra shot.
Cold Brew
Handcrafted in small batches daily, slow steeped in cool water for 22 hours, without touching heat - Our Cold Brew is made from our custom blend of beans grown, roasted & ground to steep long and cold for a super-smooth flavor.
Barista Tip: Add sweet cream cold foam for a creamy & strong cold brew beverage.
The Halie
Halie's favorite is a classic Caramel Macchiatto "On the Rocks" topped with Vanilla Cold Foam & Caramel Drizzle and an extra shot of Espresso
More about Coffee on the Rocks
Hook & Ladder Pizza Company image

 

Hook & Ladder Pizza Company

26 Downing Street, Hollister

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own Pizza
All pizzas come with our own delicious freshly made crust and homemade red sauce.
BBQ Chicken Pizza-$18.99
For a BBQ special, check out this grilled chicken and red onion combination atop a Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce base.
Toasted Ravioli$7.99
Breaded and baked beef raviolis served with a side of marinara.
More about Hook & Ladder Pizza Company
Mr. Gilberti's Place image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Mr. Gilberti's Place

1451 Acacia Club Rd, Hollister

Avg 4.5 (948 reviews)
More about Mr. Gilberti's Place
Map

More near Hollister to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston