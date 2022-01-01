Hollister restaurants you'll love
Hollister's top cuisines
Must-try Hollister restaurants
More about Coffee on the Rocks
Coffee on the Rocks
1809 U.S. 65 Business, Hollister
|Popular items
|Americanos
Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema culminating in this wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance.
Barista Tip: for an additional boost, tell us to add an extra shot.
|Cold Brew
Handcrafted in small batches daily, slow steeped in cool water for 22 hours, without touching heat - Our Cold Brew is made from our custom blend of beans grown, roasted & ground to steep long and cold for a super-smooth flavor.
Barista Tip: Add sweet cream cold foam for a creamy & strong cold brew beverage.
|The Halie
Halie's favorite is a classic Caramel Macchiatto "On the Rocks" topped with Vanilla Cold Foam & Caramel Drizzle and an extra shot of Espresso
More about Hook & Ladder Pizza Company
Hook & Ladder Pizza Company
26 Downing Street, Hollister
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Pizza
All pizzas come with our own delicious freshly made crust and homemade red sauce.
|BBQ Chicken Pizza-
|$18.99
For a BBQ special, check out this grilled chicken and red onion combination atop a Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce base.
|Toasted Ravioli
|$7.99
Breaded and baked beef raviolis served with a side of marinara.
More about Mr. Gilberti's Place
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Mr. Gilberti's Place
1451 Acacia Club Rd, Hollister