Duke Brothers Hospitality Group

946 Missouri Avenue

St Robert, MO 65584

3 Piece Tender
5 Piece Tender
The Nashville Hot

Yardbirds

B&T combo

$8.59

2 Piece Combo

$7.49

Thigh, Leg & 1 Biscuit, small side, drink

3 Piece Combo

$9.99

Breast, Thigh, Leg, & 1 Biscuit, small side, drink

4 Piece Combo

$11.99

Breast, Thigh, Leg, Wing & 1 Biscuit, small side, drink

Tenders

3 Piece Tender

$7.99

Tenders, 1 Reg Side, 1 Biscuit

5 Piece Tender

$11.29

Tenders, 1 Reg Side, 1 Biscuit

12 Piece Tender

$23.99

Tenders, 2 Med Sides, 3 Biscuits

16 Piece Tender

$28.99

Tenders, 2 Med Sides, 4 Biscuits

3 tenders only no biscuit

$6.00

5 tenders only no biscuit

$9.00

12 tenders only no biscuit

$16.50

Family Packs

8 Piece Family

$23.99

2(Breasts, Thighs, Legs, Wings) + 4 Biscuits + 2 Med Sides

12 Piece Family

$33.99

3(Breasts, Thighs, Legs, Wings) + 6 Biscuits + 2 Med Sides

16 Piece Family

$40.99

4(Breasts, Thighs, Legs, Wings) + 8 Biscuits + 2 Large Sides

20 Piece Family

$47.99

5(Breasts, Thighs, Legs, Wings) + 10 Biscuits + 2 Large Sides

Chicken Only

4 Piece Chicken

$12.39

(1 piece each) + 2 Biscuits

8 Piece Chicken

$18.99

(2 piece each) + 4 Biscuits

12 Piece Chicken

$26.99

(3 piece each) + 6 Biscuits

16 Piece Chicken

$33.99

(4 piece each) + 8 Biscuits

20 Piece Chicken

$40.99

(5 piece each) + 10 Biscuits

Samiches

The Farmhouse

$7.29

Hand breaded tenders, lettuce, tomato, sweet pickle, special sauce

The Buff

$8.29

Hand breaded tenders tossed in Buffalo Honey, lettuce, tomato, sweet pickle, house ranch

The Nashville Hot

$8.29

Hand breaded tenders tossed in Nashville, House slaw, swet pickle

Nashville Fire

$8.29

Hand breaded tenders tossed in Nashville Fire, House slaw, sweet pickle

The Honey BBQ

$8.29

Hand breaded tenders tossed in Honey BBQ, House slaw, sweet pickle

The Admiral

$8.29

Catfish Fillet, lettuce, tomato, sweet pickle, tartar sauce

Belly Bowls

Garden Bowl

Garden Bowl

$7.49
Farmer's Bowl

Farmer's Bowl

$7.49
Soul Bowl

Soul Bowl

$7.49
Ozark Poutine Bowl

Ozark Poutine Bowl

$8.49

Nashville Bowl

$7.49
K BBQ Bowl

K BBQ Bowl

$8.99Out of stock

The Pond

1 Catfish Plate

$8.49

1 Fillet & Small Side

2 Catfish Plate

$11.69

2 Fillets & Small Side

3 Catfish Plate

$15.99

3 Fillets & Small Side

4 Family Catfish

$26.99

4 Filets & 2 Med Sides

8 Family Catfish

$39.99

8 Fillets & 2 Large Sides

8 Piece Shrimp Basket

$11.99

8 Pieces and small side

12 Piece Shrimp Basket

$15.99

12 Pieces and small side

16 Piece Shrimp Basket

$19.99

16 Pieces and 2 small sides

Whole Wang

3 Piece Wing

$8.99

Wings, 1 Reg Side, 1 Biscuit

6 Piece Wing

$13.99

Wings, 1 Reg Side, 1 Biscuit

10 Piece Wing

$19.99

Wings, 2 Reg Sides, 2 Biscuits

Sides

Fries

Green Beans

Mash n Gravy

Jambalaya Veggie Rice

Okra Corn Tomatoes

Fried Okra

House Slaw

Add one biscuit

$1.29

Sweet Treats

Fried Pie Apple

$3.99
Fried Pie Peach

Fried Pie Peach

$3.99

Red Velvet Cake

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Double Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

$6.99

1 cookie

$1.49

2 cookie pack

$2.29

3 cookie pack

$3.09

Special Items

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Extras

6 Piece Biscuit

$6.29

12 Piece Biscuit

$12.29

24 Piece Biscuit

$24.99

4 Piece Waffle

$5.99

Waffles with Real Butter

6 Piece Waffle

$8.99

Waffles with Real Butter

12 Piece Waffle

$17.99

Waffles with Real Butter

1 biscuit

$1.29

Waffle (1)

$1.89

Honey Bears

$8.99

Hushpuppies

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Quart Gravy

$6.99

Pint Gravy

$4.99

8 Oz Gravy

$2.99

Hot Honey Bear

$8.99

a la carte

Breast

$3.49

Wing

$2.29

Leg

$2.29

Thigh

$2.69

Catfish Fillet

$3.69

Pint Gravy

$4.99

Quart Gravy

$6.99

6 Shrimp

$6.99

Tender Tuesday

Tender by each

$1.50Out of stock

Big Breast Wednesday

2 Breast meal

$7.99Out of stock

Hot Thigh Thursday

2 Hot Thighs

$5.99Out of stock

3 Hot thighs

$6.99Out of stock

Lunch Specials Tue-Fri til 2pm

Breast n biscuit special

Breast n biscuit special

$5.99

N/A Beverages

1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.99Out of stock

Bottle Water

$1.69

Coke Bottle

$2.69

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$2.69

LARGE 24oz

$2.59

Mandarin

$2.69

Red Bull

$4.00

REG 16oz

$2.29

Root Beer Bottle

$2.69

Strawberry

$2.69

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Powerade

$2.69

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Beer

Draft Bud Light

$4.00

Draft Mich Ulta

$4.00

Draft Blue Moon

$5.00

Draft Shiner Bock

$5.00

Draft Mango Cart

$6.00

Draft Ace

$6.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$12.00

Mich Ultra Pitcher

$12.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$15.00

Abita Purple Haze

$5.00

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$5.00

Ace Pineapple Cider

$4.25

Summer Shandy

$4.25

Blue Moon Belgian White

$4.25

Breckenridge Seasonal

$4.25

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.75

Bud Light Platinum

$3.75

Busch Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Premier

$4.25

Corona Familia

$4.25

Dos Equis XX Especial Lager

$4.25

Dos Equis Amber

$4.25

Goose Island Goose IPA

$4.25

Guinness Druaught Can

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Kona Longboard Island Lager

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$4.25

Pacifico

$4.25

Sol

$4.25

Shiner Bock

$4.25

Shock Top

$4.25

Stone Buenaveza Salt and Lime Lager

$4.25

White Claw Raspberry

$4.25

Ace Pumpkin

$4.25

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Shots

Cîroc Mango Vodka

$6.00

Cîroc Peach Vodka

$6.00

Cîroc Pineapple Vodka

$6.00

Cîroc Red Berry Vodka

$6.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$6.00

Ole Smoky Moonshine White Lightnin

$7.00

Pearl Cucumber Vodka

$5.00

Pearl Grape Vodka

$5.00

Pearl Orange

$5.00

Pearl Plum Vodka

$5.00

Pearl Raspberry

$5.00

Pearl Vodka

$5.00

Smirnoff Berry Lemon

$5.00

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarindo

$5.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

TexasCraft Sour Pickle

$5.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka

$5.00

UV Cake Vodka

$5.00

Ole Smoky Apple Moonshine

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Hendricks

$6.00

Hendricks Lunar

$7.00

Seagrams

$5.00

Tanqueray London Dry Gin

$6.00

Appleton Estate 8 Year Old Reserve

$5.00

Bacardi Superior

$5.00

Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum

$5.00

Blue Chair Bay Rum Banana Cream

$5.00

Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum

$5.00

Don Q

$5.00

Dos Maderas

$6.00

Mount Gay Eclipse

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.00

Casamigos Reposado Tequila

$7.00

Còdigo

$7.00

Corzo Silver Tequila

$6.00

Don Julio Blanco Tequila

$7.00

Don Julio Reposado Tequila

$7.00

Don Julio 70

$8.00

Don Julio 1942

$20.00

El Espolòn Reposado Tequila

$6.00

El Espolòn Blanco Tequila

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila

$5.00

Mezcal Union

$7.00

Patrón Silver Tequila

$7.00

Teremana Blanco Tequila

$6.00

Teramana Repasado

$6.00

Tres Generaciones Añejo

$7.00

818 Tequila Blanco

$6.00

American Honey

$5.00

Angels Envy

$7.00

B&B

$6.00

BSB

$5.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.00

Bulleit Bourbon Barrel Strength

$7.00

Bushmills

$6.00

Cinerator

$5.00

Ciroc VS

$8.00

Crown Royal Deluxe Canadian Whiskey

$6.00

Crown Royal Reserve

$7.00

Crown Royal Peach

$5.00

Crown Royal Apple

$5.00

Elijah Craig

$7.00

Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey

$5.00

Gentleman Jack

$7.00

Heavens Door

$6.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$7.00

Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Whiskey

$6.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$6.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$6.00

Jim Beam Bourbon Whiskey

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Black Blended Scotch

$7.00

Knob Creek Bourbon Whiskey

$6.00

Knobb Creek 12year

$8.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon Whiskey

$6.00

Old Forester

$7.00

Old Elk

$8.00

Ole Smokey Peanutbutter

$5.00

Ole Smoky Salted Caramel

$5.00

Presidente Brandy

$5.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Suntori Whiskey

$8.00

Templeton Rye

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$7.00

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$7.00

Whiskey Smith Chocolate

$5.00

Woodford Double Oak

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

Clyde Mays

$6.00

DeKuyper Buttershots Schnapps Liqueur

$3.00

Dekuyper Cherry Pucker

$3.00

DeKuyper Crème De Banana

$3.00

DeKuyper Crème de Cassis

$3.00

Dekuyper Grape Pucker

$3.00

DeKuyper Island Punch Pucker

$3.00

DeKuyper Melon Schnapps

$3.00

DeKuyper Peachtree Schnapps

$3.00

Dekuyper Pomegranate Liqueur

$3.00

DeKuyper Sour Apple Pucker Liqueur

$3.00

DeKuyper Strawberry Pucker Schnapps

$3.00

DeKuyper Watermelon Pucker

$3.00

DuBouchett Raspberry

$3.00

Creme de Menthe

$3.00

Amaretto House

$3.00

Blue Curacao Liqueur

$3.00

Triple Sec

$3.00

Tuaca Liquore

$5.00

Brady's Irish Cream Liqueur

$4.00

Kamora Coffee Liqueur

$4.00

Kamora Coffee Liqueur

$4.00

99 Bananas Schnapps

$5.00

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur

$5.00

Jagermeister Liqueur

$5.00

RumChata Cream Liqueur

$5.00

RumChata Limon Liqueur

$4.00

Cointreau Liqueur

$6.00

Grand Marnier Liqueur

$6.00

Chambord

$5.00

St. Germain

$5.00

Licor 43

$5.00

Disaronno

$5.00

Godiva Chocolate

$4.00

Pimm's No.1

$4.00

Trader Vic's Kona Coffee

$4.00

Double shot cocktails

Call

$5.00

Premium

$6.00

Ultra

$7.00

Farmer Mary Rita

$9.50

Huckleberry Jam

$8.99

Watermelon Crawl

$8.99

Cordials/schnapps

$4.00

Wine

Margarita watermelon wine

$6.50

St James Velvet Red

$8.00

St James Friendship

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Teavine

$8.00

19 Crime

$8.00

St James Velvet Red Bottle

$20.00

St James Friendship Bottle

$20.00

Moscato Bottle

$22.00

19 Crime Bottle

$22.00

Teavine Bottle

$22.00

HenHouse gear

HenHouse handle mug

$17.99

HenHouse hoodies purple

$39.99

HenHouse hoodie Carolina blue

$39.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

946 Missouri Avenue, St Robert, MO 65584

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

