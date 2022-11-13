- Home
Duke Brothers Hospitality Group
946 Missouri Avenue
St Robert, MO 65584
Popular Items
Yardbirds
Tenders
Family Packs
8 Piece Family
2(Breasts, Thighs, Legs, Wings) + 4 Biscuits + 2 Med Sides
12 Piece Family
3(Breasts, Thighs, Legs, Wings) + 6 Biscuits + 2 Med Sides
16 Piece Family
4(Breasts, Thighs, Legs, Wings) + 8 Biscuits + 2 Large Sides
20 Piece Family
5(Breasts, Thighs, Legs, Wings) + 10 Biscuits + 2 Large Sides
Chicken Only
Samiches
The Farmhouse
Hand breaded tenders, lettuce, tomato, sweet pickle, special sauce
The Buff
Hand breaded tenders tossed in Buffalo Honey, lettuce, tomato, sweet pickle, house ranch
The Nashville Hot
Hand breaded tenders tossed in Nashville, House slaw, swet pickle
Nashville Fire
Hand breaded tenders tossed in Nashville Fire, House slaw, sweet pickle
The Honey BBQ
Hand breaded tenders tossed in Honey BBQ, House slaw, sweet pickle
The Admiral
Catfish Fillet, lettuce, tomato, sweet pickle, tartar sauce
Belly Bowls
The Pond
1 Catfish Plate
1 Fillet & Small Side
2 Catfish Plate
2 Fillets & Small Side
3 Catfish Plate
3 Fillets & Small Side
4 Family Catfish
4 Filets & 2 Med Sides
8 Family Catfish
8 Fillets & 2 Large Sides
8 Piece Shrimp Basket
8 Pieces and small side
12 Piece Shrimp Basket
12 Pieces and small side
16 Piece Shrimp Basket
16 Pieces and 2 small sides
Whole Wang
Sides
Sweet Treats
Special Items
Extras
6 Piece Biscuit
12 Piece Biscuit
24 Piece Biscuit
4 Piece Waffle
Waffles with Real Butter
6 Piece Waffle
Waffles with Real Butter
12 Piece Waffle
Waffles with Real Butter
1 biscuit
Waffle (1)
Honey Bears
Hushpuppies
Extra Sauce
Quart Gravy
Pint Gravy
8 Oz Gravy
Hot Honey Bear
a la carte
Tender Tuesday
Big Breast Wednesday
Hot Thigh Thursday
Lunch Specials Tue-Fri til 2pm
N/A Beverages
Beer
Draft Bud Light
Draft Mich Ulta
Draft Blue Moon
Draft Shiner Bock
Draft Mango Cart
Draft Ace
Bud Light Pitcher
Mich Ultra Pitcher
Blue Moon Pitcher
Abita Purple Haze
Angry Orchard Crisp Apple
Ace Pineapple Cider
Summer Shandy
Blue Moon Belgian White
Breckenridge Seasonal
Bud Light
Bud Light Lime
Bud Light Platinum
Busch Light
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Corona Premier
Corona Familia
Dos Equis XX Especial Lager
Dos Equis Amber
Goose Island Goose IPA
Guinness Druaught Can
Heineken
Kona Longboard Island Lager
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negra
Pacifico
Sol
Shiner Bock
Shock Top
Stone Buenaveza Salt and Lime Lager
White Claw Raspberry
Ace Pumpkin
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Shots
Cîroc Mango Vodka
Cîroc Peach Vodka
Cîroc Pineapple Vodka
Cîroc Red Berry Vodka
Grey Goose Vodka
Ole Smoky Moonshine White Lightnin
Pearl Cucumber Vodka
Pearl Grape Vodka
Pearl Orange
Pearl Plum Vodka
Pearl Raspberry
Pearl Vodka
Smirnoff Berry Lemon
Smirnoff Spicy Tamarindo
Tanqueray
TexasCraft Sour Pickle
Tito's Handmade Vodka
UV Cake Vodka
Ole Smoky Apple Moonshine
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Hendricks Lunar
Seagrams
Tanqueray London Dry Gin
Appleton Estate 8 Year Old Reserve
Bacardi Superior
Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum
Blue Chair Bay Rum Banana Cream
Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum
Don Q
Dos Maderas
Mount Gay Eclipse
Sailor Jerry
Casamigos Reposado Tequila
Còdigo
Corzo Silver Tequila
Don Julio Blanco Tequila
Don Julio Reposado Tequila
Don Julio 70
Don Julio 1942
El Espolòn Reposado Tequila
El Espolòn Blanco Tequila
Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila
Mezcal Union
Patrón Silver Tequila
Teremana Blanco Tequila
Teramana Repasado
Tres Generaciones Añejo
818 Tequila Blanco
American Honey
Angels Envy
B&B
BSB
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Bourbon Barrel Strength
Bushmills
Cinerator
Ciroc VS
Crown Royal Deluxe Canadian Whiskey
Crown Royal Reserve
Crown Royal Peach
Crown Royal Apple
Elijah Craig
Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey
Gentleman Jack
Heavens Door
Hennessy
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Whiskey
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Jameson Cold Brew
Jim Beam Bourbon Whiskey
Johnnie Walker Black Blended Scotch
Knob Creek Bourbon Whiskey
Knobb Creek 12year
Maker's Mark Bourbon Whiskey
Old Forester
Old Elk
Ole Smokey Peanutbutter
Ole Smoky Salted Caramel
Presidente Brandy
Remy Martin VSOP
Seagrams 7
Suntori Whiskey
Templeton Rye
Wild Turkey
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
Wild Turkey Longbranch
Whiskey Smith Chocolate
Woodford Double Oak
Woodford Reserve
Clyde Mays
DeKuyper Buttershots Schnapps Liqueur
Dekuyper Cherry Pucker
DeKuyper Crème De Banana
DeKuyper Crème de Cassis
Dekuyper Grape Pucker
DeKuyper Island Punch Pucker
DeKuyper Melon Schnapps
DeKuyper Peachtree Schnapps
Dekuyper Pomegranate Liqueur
DeKuyper Sour Apple Pucker Liqueur
DeKuyper Strawberry Pucker Schnapps
DeKuyper Watermelon Pucker
DuBouchett Raspberry
Creme de Menthe
Amaretto House
Blue Curacao Liqueur
Triple Sec
Tuaca Liquore
Brady's Irish Cream Liqueur
Kamora Coffee Liqueur
99 Bananas Schnapps
Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur
Jagermeister Liqueur
RumChata Cream Liqueur
RumChata Limon Liqueur
Cointreau Liqueur
Grand Marnier Liqueur
Chambord
St. Germain
Licor 43
Disaronno
Godiva Chocolate
Pimm's No.1
Trader Vic's Kona Coffee
Double shot cocktails
Wine
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 pm
946 Missouri Avenue, St Robert, MO 65584
