Go
Toast

Glassico Sushi

Specializing in signature sashimi plates and poke bowls

198 Old Route 66

No reviews yet

Location

198 Old Route 66

Saint Robert MO

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pappos Pizzeria - St Robert MO

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Z Bar New Concept

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Z Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Enjoy savory tasty cuisine in a modern ambiance mixed with signature drinks or a nice cold brew.

Route 66 Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston