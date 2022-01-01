Go
Route 66 Taco & Wing Company

946 Missouri Ave

Popular Items

Chips & Queso$4.09
Mother Road Burrito$10.49
Seasoned ribeye steak, cheese, fries, guacamole, red onion, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro and queso
Bulgogi Taco$3.79
Rib-eye Bulgogi beef on top of Asian slaw, cilantro, green onion, Dragon Sauce
12p Bone In$15.49
Twelve traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with a dressing and celery
All American Taco$2.59
Fries$2.59
Chk Bacon Avocado Taco$3.09
Popcorn chicken, cheese, pico, bacon, and avocado slices on a flour tortilla served with ancho ranch
Baja Shrimp$3.79
Grilled shrimp, crispy cabbage, pico, creamy taco sauce, avocado, cilantro on a corn tortilla
Mother Road Taco$3.79
Seasoned Ribeye steak, cheese, guacamole, red onion, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro on a corn tortilla
Premium Taco$3.09
Choice of Chicken, Brisket, or Pulled Pork served on a corn tortilla with cheese, Pico de Gallo, cilantro
Location

946 Missouri Ave

SAINT ROBERT MO

Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

