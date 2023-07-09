  • Home
  • Linsay's Kitchen, Bakery & Bistro
Linsay's Kitchen, Bakery & Bistro

203 E Mt Vernon St

Nixa, MO 65714

Coffee Bar

Latte

$5.75

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Americano

$3.50

Chai latte

$5.25

Caramel Macchiato

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Laughter is always brighter in a place where there is good food

203 E Mt Vernon St, Nixa, MO 65714

