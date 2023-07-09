Linsay's Kitchen, Bakery & Bistro
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Laughter is always brighter in a place where there is good food
Location
203 E Mt Vernon St, Nixa, MO 65714
