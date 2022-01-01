Bartlesville restaurants you'll love
Crossing 2nd
215 East 2nd St, Bartlesville
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese Stuffed Sandwich
|$3.50
Chunks of ham and melty cheeses wrapped in a homemade white bread pocket.
|BBQ Chicken Stuffed Sandwich
|$3.50
Smoky chicken in a barbecue sauce, wrapped in fresh white bread pocket.
|SLICE Cheddar Garlic
|$1.00
Coffee Exchange
821 South Johnstone Avenue, BARTLESVILLE
|Popular items
|Biscuit, Egg, Sausage + Cheese
|$6.00
Breakfast sandwich, scrambled egg, house made breakfast sausage, American cheese, buttermilk biscuit.
|Chicken Club Panini
|$9.00
Chicken, herb aioli, bacon lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese on French pistolette
|Biscuit + Gravy
|$5.00
Buttermilk Biscuit + Sausage Gravy.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Bambino's
101 SE Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville
|Popular items
|Turkey Club
|$8.00
|Pepsi
|$2.50
|Salad Bar & Cup of Soup
|$7.50
PIZZA
Hideaway Pizza
100 SW Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville
|Popular items
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.