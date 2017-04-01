Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Bambino's 101 SE Frank Phillips Blvd

63 Reviews

$

101 SE Frank Phillips Blvd

Bartlesville, OK 74003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spectacular
Chicken Salad

Sandwiches

Spectacular

$8.00

Extra Spectacular

$8.00

Reuben

$8.00

Turkey Club

$8.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Roast Beef

$8.00

BLT

$8.00

Tuna Salad

$7.00

Chicken Salad

$7.00

Ricky

$8.00

Dubby Pastrami

$8.00

Pork (Thursday Only)

$8.00

McLovin

$8.00

Suzie

$8.00

Kid PBJ

$5.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Award Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Soup & Salad

1 Trip - Small Plate

$4.50

1 Trip - Large Plate

$8.00

Cup of Soup

$3.50

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Salad Bar & Cup of Soup

$7.50

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$5.00

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$5.00

Pint of Chicken Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Mtn. Dew

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

1/2 and 1/2 Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Cappuccino

$2.50

Water

Sides

Chips

$1.00

Potato Salad

$1.50

Pasta Salad

$1.00

Fruit Salad

$2.00Out of stock

Cottage Cheese

$1.00

Desserts

Gooey Butter Cake

$2.00

Angel food cake

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate gooey

$2.00Out of stock

Lemon gooey

$2.00Out of stock

Pineapple coconut gooey

$2.00Out of stock

Smores gooey

$2.00Out of stock

Lemon gooey cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Red velvet gooey cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Frozen custard

$3.00

Thursday Specials

Daily Special - Thursday

$9.50

Sandwiches

Spectacular

$9.20

Extra Spectacular

$9.20

Reuben

$9.20

Turkey Club

$9.20

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.05

Grilled Cheese

$6.90

Roast Beef

$9.20

BLT

$9.20

Tuna Salad

$8.05

Chicken Salad

$8.05

Ricky

$9.20

Dubby Pastrami

$9.20

Pork (Thursday Only)

$9.20

McLovin

$9.20

Suzie

$9.20

Kid PBJ

$5.75

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Soup & Salad

1 Trip - Small Plate

$5.18

1 Trip - Large Plate

$9.20

Cup of Soup

$4.03

Bowl of Soup

$5.75

Salad Bar & Cup of Soup

$8.63

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$5.75

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$5.75

Pint of Chicken Salad

$13.80Out of stock

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.88

Diet Pepsi

$2.88

Sierra Mist

$2.88

Mtn. Dew

$2.88

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.88

Dr. Pepper

$2.88

Lemonade

$2.88

Root Beer

$2.88

Unsweet Tea

$2.88

1/2 and 1/2 Tea

$2.88

Sweet Tea

$2.88

Coffee

$2.88

Cappuccino

$2.88

Water

Sides

Chips

$1.15

Potato Salad

$1.73

Pasta Salad

$1.15

Fruit Salad

$2.30Out of stock

Cottage Cheese

$1.15

Desserts

Gooey Butter Cake

$2.30

Thursday Specials

Daily Special - Thursday

$10.93
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 SE Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74003

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Bambino's image

Popular restaurants in Bartlesville

Hideaway Pizza - Bartlesville
orange star4.5 • 221
100 SW Frank Phillips Blvd Bartlesville, OK 74003
View restaurantnext
Crossing 2nd
orange star4.8 • 186
215 East 2nd St Bartlesville, OK 74003
View restaurantnext
Platinum Cigar Company
orange star4.9 • 157
314 s johnstone ave Bartlesville, OK 74003
View restaurantnext
Litos Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 91
2517 SE Washington Blvd Bartlesville, OK 74006
View restaurantnext
GameTime Pizza
orange star4.1 • 17
1414 SE Washington Blvd Bartlesville, OK 74003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bartlesville
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Wichita
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston