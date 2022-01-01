Quesadillas in Springdale
Springdale restaurants that serve quesadillas
BURRITOS • TACOS
King Burrito
4126 Elm Springs Road, Springdale
|Quesadilla with Meat
|$9.02
Grilled tortilla with melted cheese inside and meat, served with rice and beans.
|Mini Quesadilla
|$5.03
Small cheese quesadilla with fries and Capri-Sun
|#5 Quesadilla Combo
|$9.99
Carnitas. Pastor, Steak,
Chicken, or Cabeza. (With rice
& beans) w/16oz. soda.
BURRITOS • TACOS
King Burrito
7420 W Sunset Ave,, Springdale
|Quesadilla (No Rice, No Beans)
|$7.11
Grilled tortilla with melted cheese inside and meat.