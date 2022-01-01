Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Springdale

Go
Springdale restaurants
Toast

Springdale restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

King Burrito

4126 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Avg 4.3 (413 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla with Meat$9.02
Grilled tortilla with melted cheese inside and meat, served with rice and beans.
Mini Quesadilla$5.03
Small cheese quesadilla with fries and Capri-Sun
#5 Quesadilla Combo$9.99
Carnitas. Pastor, Steak,
Chicken, or Cabeza. (With rice
& beans) w/16oz. soda.
More about King Burrito
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

King Burrito

7420 W Sunset Ave,, Springdale

Avg 4.3 (413 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla (No Rice, No Beans)$7.11
Grilled tortilla with melted cheese inside and meat.
More about King Burrito
*Chicken Quesadilla - Entree image

 

The All American Steakhouse

3492 West Sunset Ave, Springdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Chicken Quesadilla - Entree$13.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and diced tomatoes basted with Sriracha butter. Served with sides of sour cream and salas.
More about The All American Steakhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Springdale

Fajitas

Nachos

Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Chimichangas

Flautas

Shell Tacos

Tortas

Map

More near Springdale to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston