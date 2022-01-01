Chicken sandwiches in Conway
More about PattiCakes Bakery
PattiCakes Bakery
1137 Front Street, Conway
|Iris chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.00
Chicken salad with apples, grapes, and almonds with your choice of bread. Also served with pickle spear and chips.
More about Hog Pen BBQ
BBQ
Hog Pen BBQ
800 Walnut St, Conway
|Regular Chicken Sandwich Only
|$5.79
|Regular Chicken Sandwich
|$7.79
Sandwich, One Side, Sauce,
More about Stoby's Conway
SANDWICHES
Stoby's Conway
805 Donaghey, Conway
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Hand-breaded crispy chicken tossed in our Buffalo sauce with swiss cheese, pickles, lettuce and tomato. Served with a portion of fries.
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.25
Our "Amazing Chicken Sandwich" kicked up with Cajun seasoned chicken, pepper jack cheese, bacon, chipotle mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Served with fries.
|Amazing Chicken Sandwich
|$10.25
Thick cut bacon, marinated grilled chicken, swiss cheese, honey mustard, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a portion of fries.
More about Pasta Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pasta Grill
915 Front St, Conway
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$9.99
Hand breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce and mozzarella on a ciabatta bun.
|Spinach Artichoke Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Hand breaded buttermilk fried chicken breast, creamy spinach artichoke spread, smoky red pepper coulis and sriracha on a ciabatta bun.