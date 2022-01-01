Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Conway

Conway restaurants
Conway restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

PattiCakes Bakery image

 

PattiCakes Bakery

1137 Front Street, Conway

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iris chicken Salad Sandwich$7.00
Chicken salad with apples, grapes, and almonds with your choice of bread. Also served with pickle spear and chips.
Hog Pen BBQ image

BBQ

Hog Pen BBQ

800 Walnut St, Conway

Avg 4.5 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Regular Chicken Sandwich Only$5.79
Regular Chicken Sandwich$7.79
Sandwich, One Side, Sauce,
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Stoby's Conway

805 Donaghey, Conway

Avg 4.5 (343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Hand-breaded crispy chicken tossed in our Buffalo sauce with swiss cheese, pickles, lettuce and tomato. Served with a portion of fries.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$10.25
Our "Amazing Chicken Sandwich" kicked up with Cajun seasoned chicken, pepper jack cheese, bacon, chipotle mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Served with fries.
Amazing Chicken Sandwich$10.25
Thick cut bacon, marinated grilled chicken, swiss cheese, honey mustard, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a portion of fries.
Pasta Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pasta Grill

915 Front St, Conway

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$9.99
Hand breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce and mozzarella on a ciabatta bun.
Spinach Artichoke Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Hand breaded buttermilk fried chicken breast, creamy spinach artichoke spread, smoky red pepper coulis and sriracha on a ciabatta bun.
Consumer pic

 

Burgers, Pies & Fries - CONWAY

2160 Harkrider Street, Conway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN SANDWICH BASKET$8.99
served with large fry large drink
