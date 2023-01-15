Restaurant header imageView gallery

T.H.I.N.K. Coffee - Dave Ward

review star

No reviews yet

2751 Dave Ward Drive

Conway, AR 72034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Double Shot Espresso

Double Shot

$1.20

Contemplator

Contemplator - Small

$4.80

Latte with Special Creamy milk & Brown Sugar

Contemplator - Medium

$5.50

Latte with Special Creamy milk & Brown Sugar

Contemplator - Large

$6.20

Latte with Special Creamy milk & Brown Sugar

Brainiac

Brainiac - Small

$4.80

Iced Latte with Special Creamy milk & Brown Sugar

Brainiac - Medium

$5.50

Iced Latte with Special Creamy milk & Brown Sugar

Brainiac - Large

$6.20

Iced Latte with Special Creamy milk & Brown Sugar

Brain Wave

Brain Wave - Small

$4.10

Latte with Flavor

Brain Wave - Medium

$4.80

Latte with Flavor

Brain Wave - Large

$5.60

Latte with Flavor

Iced Brain Wave - Small

$4.10

Latte with Flavor

Iced Brain Wave - Medium

$4.80

Latte with Flavor

Iced Brain Wave - Large

$5.60

Latte with Flavor

Recollection

Recollection - Small

$4.10

Dark/White Chocolate Mocha

Recollection - Medium

$4.80

Dark/White Chocolate Mocha

Recollection - Large

$5.80

Dark/White Chocolate Mocha

Iced Recollection - Small

$4.10

Dark/White Chocolate Mocha

Iced Recollecton - Medium

$4.80

Dark/White Chocolate Mocha

Iced Recollection - Large

$5.80

Dark/White Chocolate Mocha

PhD

PhD - Small

$4.20

Caramel Macchiato

PhD - Medium

$5.20

Caramel Macchiato

PhD - Large

$6.30

Caramel Macchiato

Iced PhD - Small

$4.20

Caramel Macchiato

Iced PhD - Medium

$5.20

Caramel Macchiato

Iced PhD - Large

$6.30

Caramel Macchiato

Brain Buzz

Brain Buzz - Small

$4.20

Honey Cinnamon Latte

Brain Buzz - Medium

$5.20

Honey Cinnamon Latte

Brain Buzz - Large

$5.90

Honey Cinnamon Latte

Iced Brain Buzz - Small

$4.20

Honey Cinnamon Latte

Iced Brain Buzz - Medium

$5.20

Honey Cinnamon Latte

Iced Brain Buzz - Large

$5.90

Honey Cinnamon Latte

Lightbulb

Lightbulb - Small

$2.80

Americano

Lightbulb - Medium

$3.40

Americano

Lightbulb - Large

$4.00

Americano

Iced Lightbulb - Small

$2.80

Americano

Iced Lightbulb - Medium

$3.40

Americano

Iced Lightbulb - Large

$4.00

Americano

Brain Freeze

Brain Freeze - Small

$4.60

Blended Latte with Flavor

Brain Freeze - Medium

$5.60

Blended Latte with Flavor

Brain Freeze - Large

$6.60

Blended Latte with Flavor

Gear Turner

Gear Turner - Small

$2.00

Batch Brew coffee

Gear Turner - Medium

$2.50

Batch Brew coffee

Gear Turner - Large

$3.00

Batch Brew coffee

Concentrator

Concentrator - Small

$3.00

Red Eye (Batch Brew with espresso)

Concentrator - Medium

$3.80

Red Eye (Batch Brew with espresso)

Concentrator - Large

$4.40

Red Eye (Batch Brew with espresso)

Conclusion