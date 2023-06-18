Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Chi's Chinese Cuisine 17200 Chenal Parkway

39 Reviews

$$

17200 Chenal Parkway

Little Rock, AR 72223

Popular Items

Egg Rolls (2)

$4.50

Crab Rangoon (6)

$8.00

Fried Rice

$10.00

Food

Appetizer

CK Lettuce Wraps

$9.50

Egg Rolls (2)

$4.50

Spring Rolls (2)

$4.50

Potsticker Dumplings (6)

$8.50

Steamed Dumpling (6)

$8.50

Crab Rangoon (6)

$8.00

Chicken Wings (8)

$10.00

Sesame Wings (8 pcs.)

$10.00

Edamame

$6.00

Crispy Calamari

$12.95

Steak Skewers (6)

$10.00

Chicken Skewer (6)

$10.00

BoBo Platter

$18.00

2 pcs. Eggroll, 2 pcs. Crab Rangoon, 2 pcs. Pork Ribs, 2 pcs. Fried Shrimp, 2 pcs. Wings, 4 Steak Skeweres

Mandarin Pork Ribs (4)

$10.00

Soups

Egg Drop Soup

$4.00+

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.00+

Wonton Soup

$4.00+

Chicken Corn Soup

$11.00

Three Delicacies

$12.00

Feature Selections

Add Chi Chi Dinner $4.25 (choice of soup, 1 eggroll, 1 crab Rangoon)

Beef RoastPork Sacha

$18.00

BF SHR Ground Pepper

$18.00

BF CK SHR Orange

$18.00

CK SHR Imperial

$18.00

Dragon Phoenix

$18.00

Kung Pao Triple

$17.00

Sich CK SHR Cashew

$16.50

Happy Family

$17.50

From The Sea

Sesame Shrimp

$16.00

Hot Braised Prawns

$16.50

Hunan Scallops

$18.00

Hunan Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp Broccoli

$16.00

Kung Pao Scallops

$18.00

Kung Pao Shrimp

$16.00

Lobster Shrimp Imperial

$21.00

Lover's Shrimp

$18.00

Orange Scallops

$18.00

Pan Fried Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

Scallops Vegetable

$18.00

Shrimp Scallop Blackbean

$18.00

Shrimp Vegetable

$16.00

Shrimp Bok Choy

$16.00

Walnut Shrimp

$16.50

Sweet Sour Shrimp

$16.00

Szechuan Shrimp

$16.00

Mongolian Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp & Snow Peas

$16.00

Cashew Shrimp

$16.50

Curry Shrimp

$16.00

Orange Shrimp

$16.00

Lobster Sichuan

$18.50

SHR Lobster Sauce

$14.50

From the Land

Beef Snow Peas

$15.00

Beef Broccoli

$14.50

Curry Beef

$14.50

Hunan Beef

$14.50

Hunan Pork

$14.00

Kung Pao Beef

$14.50

Mongolian Beef

$14.50

Mongolian Pork

$14.00

Orange Beef

$14.50

Pepper Steak

$14.50

Pork Broccoli

$14.00

Sesame Beef

$14.50

Szechuan Beef

$14.50

Szechuan Pork

$14.00

Twice Cooked Pork

$14.00

Sweet & Sour Pork

$14.00

Roast Pork Veggie

$12.50

Beef Veggie

$13.00

Kung Pao Pork

$14.00

From the Sky

Almond CK

$13.50

Cashew Chicken

$14.50

Chicken & Eggplant

$13.50

Chicken Broccoli

$13.50

Chk & String Beans

$13.50

CK Snowpeas

$13.50

Curry Chicken

$13.00

General Gau's CK

$13.50

Hunan Chicken

$13.50

Kung Pao Chicken

$13.50

Lemon Chicken

$14.50

Mongolian Chicken

$13.50

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$13.50

Orange Chicken

$13.50

Sesame Chicken

$13.50

Spicy Tangy CK

$13.50

Sweet & Sour CK

$13.50

Szechuan Chicken

$13.50

Thai Spicy CK

$13.50

From the Garden

Family Tofu

$12.50

Orange Tofu

$11.50

Hunan Tofu

$11.50

MaPo Tofu Vegetarian

$11.50

Bok Choy Shiitake Mushrooms

$13.50

Brocolli White Sauce

$10.50

Broccoli Brown Sauce

$10.50

String Beans

$12.50

Szechuan Eggplant

$12.50

Vegetable Delight

$11.50

Traditionals

Fried Rice

$10.00

Lo Mein

$11.00

Chicken & Salty Fish Fried Rice

$14.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.00

Japantown Udon

$12.00

Singapore Rice Noodles

$11.00

Chow Fun

$13.00

Egg Foo Young

$13.00

Moo Shu Wraps

$11.50

Add On

Chi Chi Dinner

$4.95

Add a choice of soup, 1 pc. Eggroll, 1 pc. crab rangoon for $4.25

Hoisin Sauce

$0.25

Cup Ice

$0.25

Gen Gau Sauce

$1.00

Family Packs

Family Pack for 2

$29.99

Comes with 2 16oz boxes of steamed or fried rice, 2 egg rolls, 2 pcs of Crab Rangoon, and your choice of 2 entrees.

Family Pack for 4

$47.99

Comes with 2-26oz boxes of steamed or fried rice, 4 egg rolls, 4 pcs crab rangoons, and your choice of 3 entrees.

Traditional

Noodles and Soups

Chicken Corn Soup

$11.00

Three Delicacies Soup

$12.00

West Lake Soup

$13.00

Beef Noodle Soup

$14.00

Pork Cabbage Noodle Soup

$15.50

Pork Chop Noodle Soup

$15.50

Roast Pork Noodle Soup

$13.50

#steamedrice

Champong

$15.00

Traditional Chinese Entrees

Champong

$17.00

Papa Chi’s Beef Stew

$14.95

Mama Chi’s Spicy Fish

$16.95

Smoked Ham w./ Taro

$13.95

Sa Cha Beef

$14.95

Braised Filet of Sole

$15.95

Ma Po Tofu

$12.95

Bean Curd Hunan Style

$12.95

Sichuan Eggplant

$12.95

Kung Pao Calamari

$15.95

Chinese Twice Cooked Pork

$13.95

Peking Shredded Pork

$13.95

Shredded Pork Bamboo

$13.95

Wu Ken Chang Wang

$15.95

Whole Roasted Duck

$38.95

Half Roasted Duck

$19.95

Spaghetti Chinese Meatsauce

$13.50

#steamedrice

N/A Beverages

Drinks

Bottled Soda

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Hot Tea

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Chenal location

Website

Location

17200 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, AR 72223

Directions

