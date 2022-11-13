Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Chinese

Chi's Asian Cafe 3421 Old Cantrell Rd. Little Rock, AR 72202

240 Reviews

$$

3421 Old Cantrell Rd

Little Rock, AR 72202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Shanghai Egg Rolls (2)
Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)
Crab Rangoons (6)

Starters

Shanghai Egg Rolls (2)

$4.00

Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)

$4.00

Potsticker Dumplings (6)

$8.00

Crab Rangoons (6)

$8.00

Spicy Chicken Wings

$10.00

Fried Garlic Chicken Wings

$10.00

Edamame

$5.50

Crispy Spiced Salt Calamari

$11.00

Teriyaki Skewers Chicken

$10.00

Teriyaki Skewers Steak

$10.00

Soups

Egg Drop Soup (Bowl)

$8.00

Egg Drop Soup (Cup)

$3.50

Hot & Sour Soup (Bowl)

$8.00

Hot & Sour Soup (Cup)

$3.50

Miso Soup (Bowl)

$7.00Out of stock

Miso Soup (Cup)

$3.00Out of stock

Three Delicacies Soup (Bowl)

$10.00

Wonton Soup (Bowl)

$8.00

Wonton Soup (Cup)

$3.50

Feature Selections

Dragon & Phoenix

$17.00

Szechuan Chicken & Shrimp

$17.00

Kung Pao Triple Delight

$17.00

Chicken & Shrimp Imperial

$16.50

Beef & Shrimp Ground Pepper

$16.50

Beef Chicken Shrimp In Orange

$16.50

From The Sea

Jumbo Shrimp w/ Broccoli

$14.50

Shrimp w/ Honey Walnuts

$15.00

Hot Braised Prawns

$15.00

Honey Sesame Shrimp

$15.00

Szechuan Shrimp

$15.00

Pan Fried Garlic Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp w/ Baby Bok Choy

$15.00

Lover’s Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp & Scallops In Black Beans

$16.50

Lobster & Shrimp Imperial

$21.00

Orange Peel Scallops

$15.50

Hot Braised Prawns

$14.00

Kung Pao Shrimp

$15.00

Kung Pao Scallops

$16.00

From The Land

Orange Flavored Beef

$14.50

Pork w/ Broccoli

$11.50

Beef w/ Broccoli

$12.50

Pepper Steak

$13.00

Twice Cooked Pork

$12.50

Szechuan (Pork)

$12.50

Szechuan (Beef)

$13.00

Mongolian (Pork)

$12.50

Mongolian (Beef)

$13.00

Hunan (Pork)

$12.50

Hunan (Beef)

$13.00

Kung Pao Beef

$13.00

Sesame Beef

$14.50

Curry Beef

$13.00

Beef w/ Snow Peas

$14.00

From The Sky

Cashew Chicken

$12.00

Sesame Chicken

$12.00

Hunan Chicken

$12.00

Kung Pao Chicken

$12.00

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$12.00

Crispy Lemon Chicken

$13.00

Szechuan Shredded Chicken

$12.00

Orange Chicken

$12.00

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$12.00

General Gau’s Chicken

$12.00

Thai Spicy Chicken Sweet Basil

$12.00

Curry Chicken Yellow Curry

$11.00

Sautéed Chicken & String Beans

$13.00

Chicken & Eggplant

$13.00

From The Garden

Crispy Orange Tofu

$12.00

Mapo Tofu

$12.00

Hunan Tofu

$12.00

Bok Choy Shiitake Mushrooms

$14.00

Bean Curd Family Style

$13.00

Vegetable Delight Stir Fry

$12.00

Broccoli In Oyster Sauce

$11.00

Szechuan Eggplant

$13.00

Sautéed String Beans

$12.00

Traditionals

Singapore Rice Noodles (Veg)

$11.00

Singapore Rice Noodles (Chicken)

$11.00

Singapore Rice Noodles (Beef)

$13.00

Singapore Rice Noodles (Shrimp)

$13.00

Singapore Rice Noodles (Combo)

$13.00

Chow Fun (Veg)

$12.00Out of stock

Chow Fun (Chicken)

$12.00Out of stock

Chow Fun (Beef)

$14.00Out of stock

Chow Fun (Shrimp)

$14.00Out of stock

Chow Fun (Combo)

$14.00Out of stock

Lo Mein Noodles (Veg)

$11.00

Lo Mein Noodles (Chicken)

$11.00

Lo Mein Noodles (Beef)

$15.00

Lo Mein Noodles (Shrimp)

$15.00

Lo Mein Noodles (Combo)

$15.00

Mama Chi’s Fried Rice (Veg)

$10.00

Mama Chi’s Fried Rice (Chicken)

$10.00

Mama Chi’s Fried Rice (Beef)

$11.00

Mama Chi’s Fried Rice (Shrimp)

$11.00

Mama Chi’s Fried Rice (Combo)

$11.00

Chicken & Salty Fish Fried Rice

$13.00Out of stock

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.00

Chinatown Rice

$15.00

Family packs

Family pack for 2#

$26.99

Family pack for 4

$41.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

3421 Old Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR 72202

Directions

Gallery
Chi's Asian Cafe image
Chi's Asian Cafe image
Chi's Asian Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Cafe - Little Rock
orange star4.3 • 700
5823 Kavanaugh Blvd Little Rock, AR 72207
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - AR-002 - Little Rock (Main St), AR
orange star4.5 • 762
1224 Main St Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - AR-001 - Little Rock (Chenal), AR
orange starNo Reviews
12800 Chenal Parkway Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurantnext
Chi's Chinese Cuisine - 17200 Chenal Parkway
orange star3.3 • 39
17200 Chenal Parkway Little Rock, AR 72223
View restaurantnext
Naru Asian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
605 Salem Rd St. 10 Conway, AR 72034
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Little Rock

Whole Hog Cafe - Little Rock (W. Markham St.)
orange star4.3 • 924
12111 W. Markham St. Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - AR-002 - Little Rock (Main St), AR
orange star4.5 • 762
1224 Main St Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Sushi Cafe - Little Rock
orange star4.3 • 700
5823 Kavanaugh Blvd Little Rock, AR 72207
View restaurantnext
At The Corner - A Modern Diner
orange star4.6 • 621
201 E Markham St Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Soul Fish Cafe - Little Rock
orange star4.8 • 505
306 Main Street Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Cache Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 496
425 President Clinton Ave Little rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Little Rock
North Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Hot Springs National Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Texarkana
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston