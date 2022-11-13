Sushi & Japanese
Chinese
Chi's Asian Cafe 3421 Old Cantrell Rd. Little Rock, AR 72202
240 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
3421 Old Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR 72202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rock N Roll Sushi - AR-002 - Little Rock (Main St), AR
4.5 • 762
1224 Main St Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurant
Rock N Roll Sushi - AR-001 - Little Rock (Chenal), AR
No Reviews
12800 Chenal Parkway Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurant
Chi's Chinese Cuisine - 17200 Chenal Parkway
3.3 • 39
17200 Chenal Parkway Little Rock, AR 72223
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Little Rock
Whole Hog Cafe - Little Rock (W. Markham St.)
4.3 • 924
12111 W. Markham St. Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurant
Rock N Roll Sushi - AR-002 - Little Rock (Main St), AR
4.5 • 762
1224 Main St Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurant