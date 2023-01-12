Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mugs Cafe I Heights

review star

No reviews yet

5719 Kavanaugh Blvd

Little Rock, AR 72207

Order Again

Eggs

Mama's Breakfast Bowl

$8.75

Three Eggs your way, Bacon or Sausage, Texas Toast or Wheat on our Roasted Potato Hash with Grilled Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes

Your Custom Omelet

$9.50

Three Eggs cooked with your choice of: Meats: Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Sausage, Chorizo Cheeses: Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, Feta, Pepper Jack, Parmesan Vegetables: Spinach, Tomatoes, Jalapeño Pico, Red Onions, Mushrooms Add Avocado with Sea Salt 2.25

Sandwiches

Breakfast Bagel

$7.25

Fresh Eggs, Crisp Applewood Bacon, Smoked Gouda Cheese on Toasted Everything Bagel Add Avocado with Sea Salt 2.25

Breakfast Burrito

$7.25

Grilled Flour Tortilla Filled with Scrambled Eggs, Grilled Chorizo, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Fresh Pico de Gallo – Chipotle/Lime El Rancho Sauce

Breakfast Tacos

$7.25

Two Grilled Corn Tortillas Filled with Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Jalapeño Pico de Gallo, and Pepper Jack Cheese Add Bacon, Sausage, or Chorizo 2.25

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$7.00

House Smashed Grilled Sausage Pattie, Fresh Eggs, and Smoked Gouda Cheese on Buttermilk Biscuits

Baja Grilled Bologna, Egg & Cheese

$7.50

Chipotle Butter Toasted Buttermilk Biscuits with Fried Eggs, Grilled Bologna, and Sharp Cheddar Cheese – Southwest Lime Mustard Aioli

Other Favorites

Yogurt Bowl

$6.25

Greek Yogurt with Mug’s Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Honey, Sundried Cranberry, and Toasted Almonds

Avocado Toast

$6.25

Toasted Wheatberry Bread with Olive Oil/Sea Salt Greens, Fresh Avocado, Red Onions, and Roasted Tomatoes Add 2 Eggs 2.25

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.75

Fluffy, Buttery Biscuits and Grilled House Smashed Sausage Patties with White Southern Pan Gravy – Roasted Potato Hash Add 2 Eggs 2.25

French Toast

$8.25

Creme Brule-Soaked Toast- Warm Maple Syrup, Salt/Sweet Whipped Butter, and Confections’ Sugar Dusting – Side of Warm Strawberry Compote

Soup

Today's Soup (Cup 8oz.)

$6.25

Greens

Smoked Turkey Club Salad

$11.25

Fresh Greens with Smoked Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Shaved Ham, Sharp Cheddar, Red Onions, and House Garlic Croutons - Roasted Sweet Tomato Ranch Dressing

Southwest Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chipotle Marinated, Grilled Chicken Breast with Roasted Corn, Fresh Pico de Gallo, and Chili Garlic Grilled Tortillas – Manchego Crisps and Guacamole Caesar Dressing

Smoked Salmon Spinach Salad

$11.75

Lightly Smoked Lox with Baby Spinach, Pickled Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, and Rose Peppercorn Goat Cheese – Caper/Dill Vinaigrette and Toasted Almonds

SoCal Cobb Salad

$11.50

Fresh Romaine Lettuce with Grilled Chicken, Crisp Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Onion, Cucumbers, Egg, Avocado, and Goat Cheese – Red Wine/Cranberry Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

4 Cheese Grill Cheese

$9.25

Parmesan Griddled Texas Toast Layered with Smoked Gouda, White Cheddar, and Classical Emmenthal Swiss CheesesAdd Crisp Bacon 2.25

T-BLT

$10.75

Smoked Turkey, Crisp Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, and Sliced Tomatoes on our Toasted Wheatberry Bread – Stone Ground Mustard/Garlic Aioli Add Egg 2.25

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Santa Fe Marinated/Grilled Chicken with Crisp Bacon, Fresh Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Fresh Cilantro Pico – Chipotle Aioli Add Avocado with Sea Salt 2.25

Mug's Cuban

$12.50

Pulled Pork Layered with Peppered Ham, Swiss Cheese, White Cheddar, and Dill Pickles on a Toasted Ciabatta Hoagie – Sweet Stone Ground Mustard

Smoked Salmon Club

$12.50

Lightly Smoked Lox with Lemon Olive Oil Greens, Red Onions, Italian Parsley – Gremolata and Caper/Dill Aioli on a Toasted Croissant

The French Dip

$12.75

Thinly Sliced Prime Beef with Grilled Sweet Onions and Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Ciabatta Hoagie – Au Jus Dipping Sauce and Horseradish Dijonaise

Scones

Apple & Cinnamon Scone

$4.25

Raspberry White Chocolate Scone

$4.25

Croissants

Traditional Butter Croissant

$3.35

Chocolate-Filled Croissant

$3.85

Muffins

Blueberry Crumble Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Cappuccino Muffin

$3.50

Bagels

Traditional Bagel

$3.00

Everything Bagel

$3.25

Specialty Drinks

Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Espresso, Milk, and Chocolate

Mayan Mocha

$5.00+

Espresso, Milk, Chocolate, and Cayenne

Cuban

$5.00+

Espresso, Milk, and Tres Leche

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Black Tea, Masala Spice, Vanilla, and Half + Half

London Fog

$4.00+

Earl Grey Tea, Vanilla, and Half + Half

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Matcha Tea, Milk, and Vanilla

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00+

Macchiato

$3.25+

Cortado

$3.25+

Coffee

Americano

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Latte

$4.25+

Batch Brew

$2.75+

Original Origin

$4.25+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Bottomless Coffee

$5.25

Refill Bottomless

Other Drinks

16oz. Iced Tea

$2.50

16oz. Orange Juice

$4.50

12oz. Bottled Drinks

$2.75

16oz. Hot Tea

$2.75

Breakfast Sides

Side of Texas Toast

$1.50

Side of Wheatberry Toast

$1.50

Side of Roasted Potato Hash

$1.95

Side of White Pan Gravy

$1.95

Side of Avocado

$2.25

2 Eggs

$2.75

Side of Bacon

$2.75

Side of Sausage

$2.75

Side of Ham

$2.75

Side of Turkey

$2.75

Side of Chorizo

$2.75

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Lunch Sides

House Side Salad

$4.50

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

2 Eggs

$2.75

Side of Bacon

$2.25

Avocado w/Sea Salt

$2.25

Cheese

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

As far as dream locales go, we feel we really hit the jackpot with our Heights location! Surrounded by an incredibly eclectic community that embodies both urban and suburban culture, our Heights location has become one of the best places to eat and drink in the area.

Website

Location

5719 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72207

Directions

