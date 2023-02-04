Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mylo Coffee Co. I Hillcrest

review star

No reviews yet

2715 Kavanaugh Blvd

Little Rock, AR 72205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Scones

Apple & Cinnamon Scone

$4.25

Raspberry White Chocolate Scone

$4.25

Croissants

Traditional Butter Croissant

$3.35

Chocolate-Filled Croissant

$3.85

Muffins

Blueberry Crumble Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Cappuccino Muffin

$3.50

Bagels

Traditional Bagel

$3.00

Everything Bagel

$3.25

Donuts

Chocolate

$3.50

Coconut

$3.50

Vanilla

$3.50

Specialty Drinks

Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Espresso, Milk, and Chocolate

Mayan Mocha

$5.00+

Espresso, Milk, Chocolate, and Cayenne

Cuban

$5.00+

Espresso, Milk, and Tres Leche

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Black Tea, Masala Spice, Vanilla, and Half + Half

London Fog

$4.00+

Earl Grey Tea, Vanilla, and Half + Half

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Matcha Tea, Milk, and Vanilla

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00+

Macchiato

$3.25+

Cortado

$3.25+

Coffee

Americano

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Latte

$4.25+

Batch Brew

$2.75+

Original Origin

$4.25+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Bottomless Coffee

$5.25

Refill Bottomless

Other Drinks

16oz. Iced Tea

$2.50

16oz. Orange Juice

$4.50

12oz. Bottled Drinks

$2.75

16oz. Hot Tea

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mylo Coffee Company began at the Hillcrest Farmers Market with a selection of home-baked, hand-crafted pastries and pour-over coffees. While the demand for our pastries and coffees grew, we built important relationships with the growers and producers there. When Mylo became a brick-and-mortar store, these relationships created the basis for a philosophy that permeates everything we do. At Mylo, our commitment to the greater good is the cornerstone of every decision we make. Food sourcing is a major component of our business model, but we also understand that sustainability goes much further than simply purchasing the best ingredients. It means making the often difficult choice of equity and justice over economic gain or efficiency.

Website

Location

2715 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72205

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hillcrest Little Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
203 N Van Buren St Little Rock, AR 72205
View restaurantnext
The Fold
orange star4.1 • 329
3501 Old Cantrell Rd Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Chi's Asian Cafe - 3421 Old Cantrell Rd. Little Rock, AR 72202
orange star3.8 • 240
3421 Old Cantrell Rd Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Mugs Cafe I Heights
orange starNo Reviews
5719 Kavanaugh Blvd Little Rock, AR 72207
View restaurantnext
Lulu's Seafood Kitchen - Little Rock
orange starNo Reviews
5911 R St Little Rock, AR 72207
View restaurantnext
Sushi Cafe - Little Rock
orange star4.3 • 700
5823 Kavanaugh Blvd Little Rock, AR 72207
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Little Rock

Whole Hog Cafe - Little Rock (W. Markham St.)
orange star4.3 • 924
12111 W. Markham St. Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurantnext
Sushi Cafe - Little Rock
orange star4.3 • 700
5823 Kavanaugh Blvd Little Rock, AR 72207
View restaurantnext
At The Corner - A Modern Diner
orange star4.6 • 621
201 E Markham St Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Soul Fish Cafe - Little Rock
orange star4.8 • 505
306 Main Street Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Cache Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 496
425 President Clinton Ave Little rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
The Fold
orange star4.1 • 329
3501 Old Cantrell Rd Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Little Rock
North Little Rock
review star
No reviews yet
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Hot Springs National Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Texarkana
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston