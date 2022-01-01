Pudding in Little Rock
Little Rock restaurants that serve pudding
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
At The Corner
201 E Markham St, Little Rock
|Bread Pudding
|$6.00
Fidel & Co East Village
500 Shall Ave Ste B, Little Rock
|Chia Seed Pudding
|$6.50
House-made chia pudding topped with jam or apple butter and granola.
COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES
Community Bakery
1200 Main Street, Little Rock
|Bread Pudding
|$4.25
House made bread pudding with butter rum sauce
RCK TACO
1515 West 7th Street, Little Rock
|Corn Pudding
|$3.44
Sweet and savory pudding perfect to accompany any meal