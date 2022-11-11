Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fidel & Co.

review star

No reviews yet

500 Shall Ave Ste B

Little Rock, AR 72202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Avocado Toast
Iced Coffee

Coffee

Cafecito Cup

Cafecito Cup

$2.50

Batch brew coffee made from house-roasted beans.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00

Fidel & Co house batch brew topped with your choice of steam milk.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Flash-brewed iced coffee made from our house-roasted coffee blend.

Nitro Coffee

Nitro Coffee

$4.50+

Nitrogen-infused iced coffee made from single origin coffee beans. This method gives black iced coffee a smooth, creamy texture without any added cream. We recommend drinking it black!

Coffee Soda

$6.00Out of stock
Coffee To Go (96 oz Carafe)

Coffee To Go (96 oz Carafe)

$20.00

To Go Carafe with cups, sugar, stevia, and creamer. Serves 8-12 people.

Espresso

Americano

$3.00+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Want a little more espresso taste in your steamed milk drink? The cappuccino is right for you.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

One or two shots of espresso with steamed milk to make this packed 4 oz punch.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.50

A double shot of your choice of house or single origin espresso.

Latte

Latte

$5.00+

Carefully crafted latte made however you prefer it. Iced or hot, we proudly serve it straight or with our house-made syrups or local honey.

Open Air

Boxed Juice

Boxed Juice

$2.00
Coke from Mexico

Coke from Mexico

$3.50
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.50
Richard's Rainwater Sparkling

Richard's Rainwater Sparkling

$3.00
Vita Coco

Vita Coco

$2.50
Waterloo Sparkling

Waterloo Sparkling

$2.00

Waterloo Sparkling Water

Tea

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00

Dona Chai with your choice of milk, served iced or hot.

Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.00

Proudly featuring Teaberry kombucha, made here in Little Rock.

London Fog

London Fog

$5.00

Savoy Earl Grey tea served with vanilla syrup and milk, served iced or hot.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Spirit Kodemari Matcha served with vanilla syrup and your choice of milk, served iced or hot.

My Name is Earl Grey

My Name is Earl Grey

$4.00

House-made carbonated Earl Grey tea with a touch of rose water and lemon.

Starsky & Husk (Cascara Drink)

Starsky & Husk (Cascara Drink)

$4.00

Tea made from cascara (the dried husk of the coffee bean): slightly carbonated and sweetened with cardamom syrup.

Tea

Tea

$4.00

Proudly serving ethically and sustainably sourced teas from Spirit Tea.

All Day

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

A generous layer of fresh-mashed avocados, served with tahini on our sour dough, and topped with za'atar spice mix and pickled carrots.

Açai Bowl

Açai Bowl

$12.00

Açaí Bowl topped with house-made granola, bananas, hemp seeds, peanut butter, and local honey. Seasonal fruit is offered when available.

Bagel & Lox Plate

Bagel & Lox Plate

$10.00

Option of Sesame, Sea Salt, or White Cheddar bagel, served with smoked salmon, cucumbers, red onions, mixed greens, sliced tomatoes, capers, and cream cheese

Banana Toast

Banana Toast

$8.00

House-made pain de mie bread topped with banana, crème fraîche, toasted pecans, and local honey.

Chia Seed Pudding

Chia Seed Pudding

$7.00

House-made chia pudding topped with jam or apple butter and granola.

Ricotta Toast

Ricotta Toast

$10.00

House-made ricotta, Barnhill Orchards Peaches, and salmoriglio sauce on sourdough.

Yogurt & Granola

Yogurt & Granola

$5.00

House-made yogurt with Fidel & Co granola and local honey. Seasonal fruit offered when available.

Pastries

Bagel

Bagel

$3.50

House-made cheddar, sesame, and sea salt bagels.

Banana Muffin (Vegan Friendly)

Banana Muffin (Vegan Friendly)

$4.00Out of stock
Biscuit

Biscuit

$3.00Out of stock

Buttermilk biscuit options: butter, apple butter or jam, or honey.

Brownie

Brownie

$3.00

Gluten-free

Cake

Cake

$3.00

Slice of cake. Ask barista about the featured cake.

Cardamom Coffee Cake

Cardamom Coffee Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock
Cookie

Cookie

$2.50

Fresh-baked cookies. The chocolate chip and corn cookie are fan favorites.

Escargot Pastry

$4.00Out of stock
Granola (House-made)

Granola (House-made)

$8.00

8 oz

Ham & Cheese Puff

$5.00Out of stock
Hand Pie

Hand Pie

$6.00Out of stock
Honey Almond Bostock

Honey Almond Bostock

$3.50Out of stock
Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$4.00Out of stock
Morning Glory Muffin

Morning Glory Muffin

$4.00Out of stock
Pie (Slice)

Pie (Slice)

$4.50Out of stock

Ask about our featured pie slice.

Pretzel

Pretzel

$4.00Out of stock

House-made pretzels

Salvy Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Salvadorian pound cake, also known as

Sausage Roll

Sausage Roll

$8.00Out of stock

Savory Bread Pudding

$5.00Out of stock
Scone

Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Shortbread

$2.50

Sweet Puff

$6.00Out of stock
Sourdough Loaf

Sourdough Loaf

$9.00Out of stock

House-made sour dough loaf.

Lunch

Turkey Chipotle Sandwich

Turkey Chipotle Sandwich

$11.00

Roasted turkey, chipotle mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon, pickled red onions, mixed greens, served on soft white bread.

Hummus Fattoush Wrap

Hummus Fattoush Wrap

$9.00

The hummus pomegranate sumac (fattoush) wrap comes with house-made hummus, avocado, sweet potatoes, shaved cabbage, and Arkansas Natural Produce mixed greens tossed in Fidel & Co pomegranate sumac dressing.

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$9.00

Grain mix, red cabbage, roasted sweet potatoes, herb salad, tossed in a pomegranate sumac dressing

Roasted Chicken Wrap

Roasted Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Roasted chicken, zhoug yogurt, pickled cucumber, radish, roasted onion, mixed greens, fresh herbs wrapped in a toasted pita.

Coffee

Alotepec Espresso

$18.00+
Cafecito Blend

Cafecito Blend

$17.00+

Decafecito Blend (Decaf)

$18.00
El Salvador Santa Rosa (Honey Process)

El Salvador Santa Rosa (Honey Process)

$22.00+

El Salvador Santa Rosa (Natural Process)

$26.00+

Coracle Instant Coffee

$20.00

Market

Eggs (Dozen)

Eggs (Dozen)

$6.00

Humanely treated, cage-free eggs from Gum Thickett Farm in Sylvania, AR.

Granola (House-made)

Granola (House-made)

$8.00

8 oz

Local Honey Guenther Apiary (22 oz)

Local Honey Guenther Apiary (22 oz)

$10.50

Markham & Fitz Chocolate

$8.00Out of stock

Oat Milk

$5.00
Spirit Tea Retail Box

Spirit Tea Retail Box

$13.00

Spirit Tea boxed products, ethically sourced from around the world.

Dona Retail Tea

Cream Cheese (8 oz)

$6.00

Honey Stick

$1.00

Branded

Fidel & Co Becher Mug

$15.00

Fidel & Co Beer Can Glass

$12.00

Fidel & Co Hat

$20.00

Fidel & Co MiiR Mug

$29.95

Fidel & Co Military Mug

$12.00Out of stock

Fidel & Co Stem Glass

$10.00

Miir Straw Lid

$10.00

Brewing

Fellow Atmos Vacuum Canister

$32.00

Fellow Ode Grinder

$299.00

Fellow Prismo

$25.00

Fellow Mighty Small Glass Carafe

$27.50

V60 Filters

$12.00

Kalita Server

$35.00

Kalita Wave 185 Filters

$20.00

Kalita Brewer

$30.00

Open Air

Boxed Juice

Boxed Juice

$2.00
Coke from Mexico

Coke from Mexico

$3.50
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.50
Richard's Rainwater Sparkling

Richard's Rainwater Sparkling

$3.00
Vita Coco

Vita Coco

$2.50
Waterloo Sparkling

Waterloo Sparkling

$2.00

Waterloo Sparkling Water

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Specialty coffee shop, roastery, and artisan bakery.

Location

500 Shall Ave Ste B, Little Rock, AR 72202

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Sur Street Food Co - 1214 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
1214 Main Street Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Mockingbird Bar & Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
1220 S. Main St Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Boulevard Bread Company - Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
1417 Main Street Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Community Bakery Downtown
orange star4.5 • 159
1200 Main Street Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Raduno
orange starNo Reviews
1318 S Main Street Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - AR-002 - Little Rock (Main St), AR
orange star4.5 • 762
1224 Main St Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Little Rock

Whole Hog Cafe - Little Rock (W. Markham St.)
orange star4.3 • 924
12111 W. Markham St. Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - AR-002 - Little Rock (Main St), AR
orange star4.5 • 762
1224 Main St Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Sushi Cafe - Little Rock
orange star4.3 • 700
5823 Kavanaugh Blvd Little Rock, AR 72207
View restaurantnext
At The Corner - A Modern Diner
orange star4.6 • 621
201 E Markham St Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Soul Fish Cafe - Little Rock
orange star4.8 • 505
306 Main Street Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Cache Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 496
425 President Clinton Ave Little rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Little Rock
North Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Hot Springs National Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Texarkana
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston