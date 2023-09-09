Plates

Two Meat Plate

$23.00

1/3 lb of any two different meats with 2 sides

Three Meat

$26.00

Brisket, ribs and jalapeño cheddar sausage with 2 sides

Sliced Brisket Plate

$18.00

Chopped Brisket Plate

$18.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$14.00

Half Rack Rib Plate

$24.00

Smoked Turkey Plate

$15.00

Smoked Chicken Plate

$13.00

Smoked Sausage Plate

$13.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Plate

$13.00

Bacon Plate

$17.00

Extra Sauce

Bun

$0.95

Queso

$8.99

Bowls/Nachos

Our House Specialties!
Big John

$12.00

A bowl of Fritos topped with our smoked beans and chopped brisket

Rocketman

$14.00

A bowl of mashed potatoes served with chopped brisket and bacon burnt ends (Add mac & cheese for $1)

BBQ Nachos

$14.00

Chips topped with our house Queso--your choice of Smoked meat and toppings

Loaded Mac

$12.00

A bowl of mac & cheese, topped with pulled pork

House Salad W/ Meat

$13.00

A spring mix salad with your choice of meat and additional toppings

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$15.00

A chopped chicken and bacon burnt end salad with the choice of your toppings

Bulk Meats

One pound is 4-6 bones.
Pitmaster Tray

$95.00

1lb of Brisket, 1lb of Pork, Half Rack of Ribs, Three Sausage Links, and a 1/4lb of Bacon! Feeds 4-6.

Pitmaster Family Pack

$119.86

1lb of Brisket, 1lb of Pork, Half Rack of Ribs, Three Sausage Links, and a 1/4lb of Bacon, plus two quarts of sides & 8 buns! Feeds 4-6.

Family Pack

1lb of meat + 2 quarts of sides + 4 buns + 1/2 pint of sauce

Sliced Brisket lb.

$32.00

Plan for 1/3- 1/2 lb of meat per person Slow Smoked Prime Beef Brisket served Lean or Moist/Fatty...Best you can find

Chopped Brisket Lb.

$32.00
Pulled Pork lb.

$19.00

Pork Spare Ribs Lb

$20.00

One pound is 4-6 bones. Delicious ribs

Smoked Turkey lb.

$20.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Link

$6.00

Per Link

Smoked Sausage Link

$6.00

Per Link

Smoked Chicken lb.

$16.00

Sliced Smoked Chicken Breast, Delicious and healthy choice!

Bold Sauce Bottle

$8.00
Original Sauce Bottle

$8.00
Spicy Sauce Bottle

$8.00
Meat Rub Bottle

$10.00

Extra Sauce

Queso Scoop

$1.00

Sides

Shells and Cheese

$5.00+

Smoked Beans

$5.00+

Collard Greens

$5.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00+

Cole Slaw

$5.00+

Ranch Potato Salad

$5.00+

Honey Butter Green Beans

$5.00+

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$5.00+

Desserts

Banana pudding--half pint

$5.00

Banana pudding--pint

$10.00

Banana pudding--quart

$15.00

Extras

PACK OF MARTINS BUNS

$10.00

Quart of Pickled Onions

$10.00

Quart of Pickles

$10.00

Sauce/Rub

Spicy Sauce Bottle

$8.00

Retail Rub

$10.00

Sauace/Rub Pack

$30.00

Bold Sauce Bottle

$8.00

Kids Meals

Kids Brisket

$9.00

Kids Pork

$6.00

Kids Ribs

$10.00

Kids Chicken

$6.00

Kids Turkey

$8.00

Little Kid Meal

$2.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.00

Pumba

$19.00

Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$13.00

2 Meat Sandwich

$18.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

Woo Pig

$13.00

Brisket Burger

$12.00

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95