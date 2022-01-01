Little Rock bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Little Rock
More about Mickey's Cakes & Sweets
Mickey's Cakes & Sweets
11121 N Rodney Parham Rd #14a, Little Rock
|Popular items
|6” Round White
|$20.00
Serves 4-6
|8” Round White
|$31.00
Serves 8-10
|6” Round Chocolate
|$20.00
Serves 4-6
More about Community Bakery
COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES
Community Bakery
1200 Main Street, Little Rock
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$0.55
Tea size chocolate chip cookie
|Sand Tart Cookie
|$0.55
Famous pecan and chocolate cookie
|Iced Sugar Cookies - 1 Dozen
|$21.50
Dozen of our famous Iced Sugar Cookies
More about Community Bakery
COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES
Community Bakery
1200 Main Street, Little Rock
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich*
|$2.95
Create your dream sammie!! You choose the breads and fixings.
|Iced Sugar Cookie*
|$1.80
Our famous Iced Sugar Cookie
|Sand Tart Cookie*
|$0.55
Famous pecan and chocolate cookie