Nachos in Batesville
Batesville restaurants that serve nachos
More about Mi Pueblito ll
Mi Pueblito ll
3050 Harrison St, Batesville
|Nachos w/Cheese
|$3.75
Nacho chips topped with Shredded cheese and cheese sauce!!!
|Nachos Supreme
|$7.25
Nachos with beans, chicken, ground beef and cheese sauce topped with lettuce, sour cream and sliced tomato
|Nachos w/Shredded Chicken
|$5.75
Our shredded chicken on top of a bed of chips, covered everything, yes everything with Cheese Sauce
More about Mi Ranchito lll
Mi Ranchito lll
5 Eagle Mountain Blvd, Batesville
|Super Nachos Fajita
|$8.25
Super nachos fajita comes with chips, small portion of beans, fajita choice, vegetables ( onions, pepper and tomatoes) all covered with cheese dip
|Nachos Shrimp
|$9.50
Nachos topped with small portion of Beans, 10 Shrimp cooked with Bell pepper, onions and tomatoes, cpvered with cheese dip
|Nachos Supreme
|$7.25
Nachos with beans, lettuce, ground beef, shredded chicken or mixed meat, topped with lettuce and sour cream