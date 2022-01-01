Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Batesville

Batesville restaurants
Batesville restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Mi Pueblito ll

3050 Harrison St, Batesville

Avg 4.2 (238 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos w/Cheese$3.75
Nacho chips topped with Shredded cheese and cheese sauce!!!
Nachos Supreme$7.25
Nachos with beans, chicken, ground beef and cheese sauce topped with lettuce, sour cream and sliced tomato
Nachos w/Shredded Chicken$5.75
Our shredded chicken on top of a bed of chips, covered everything, yes everything with Cheese Sauce
More about Mi Pueblito ll
Super Nachos Fajita image

 

Mi Ranchito lll

5 Eagle Mountain Blvd, Batesville

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Super Nachos Fajita$8.25
Super nachos fajita comes with chips, small portion of beans, fajita choice, vegetables ( onions, pepper and tomatoes) all covered with cheese dip
Nachos Shrimp$9.50
Nachos topped with small portion of Beans, 10 Shrimp cooked with Bell pepper, onions and tomatoes, cpvered with cheese dip
Nachos Supreme$7.25
Nachos with beans, lettuce, ground beef, shredded chicken or mixed meat, topped with lettuce and sour cream
More about Mi Ranchito lll

