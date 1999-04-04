- Home
- /
- Batesville
- /
- American
- /
- Spah Grill Batesville
Spah Grill Batesville
377 Reviews
$
763 Batesville Blvd
Batesville, AR 72501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Spah Breakfast
Sexy hashbrown
1 Egg, sausage, bacon, cheese, ham, pepper, onion, tomatoes, mushroom and 1 toast or biscuit
Spah Skillet
2 Eggs, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, chicken or fajita beef, served with tortillas
2 Eggs,B/S, HB, B&G Meal
2 Eggs, bacon or sausage, hash brown, biscuit & gravy
Potato Eggs
2 scramble eggs combined with potato cubes, served with bacon or sausage
Breakfast Burrito
2 Scrambled Eggs, cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo , served with hash brown
Mexican Style Eggs
3 Scrambled eggs combined with peppers, onions and tomatoes, topped with cheese, served with white beans and your choice of tortillas, toast or biscuits
Lunch Specials
Open Face Roast Beef MEAL
(Roasted beef topped with brown gravy over texas toast)
Hamburger Steak MEAL
(Grilled hamburger patty topped with peppers, onions & mushroom covered with brown gravy)
4Oz Grilled Chicken MEAL
(Grilled chicken breast seasoned to perfection)
8Oz Grilled Chicken MEAL
(Grilled chicken breast seasoned to perfection)
Quesadilla Supreme
(Your choice of Cheese and Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, Sausage, Ham or Bacon, served with salad)
Steak & Shrimp
(Steak T-Bone, 4 shrimp, topped with onions, peppers & mushroom)
Steak Tips
Chunks of beef grilled served on a bed of rice, topped with mushroom, onions & peppers
Mexican Steak
(Steak T-Bone topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes & mushroom)
Hawaiian Steak
(Steak T-Bone topped with grilled ham, mushroom, onions, mozzarella cheese and pineapple)
Chicken Strips LUNCH
3 breaded chicken strips deep-fried
Chicken Fried Steak(SMALL) MEAL
One chicken fried Steak topped with gravy
Chicken Fried Steak(LG) MEAL
2 Chicken Fried Steak topped with gravy
Chicken Fried Chicken MEAL
One Chicken Fried Chicken topped with gravyy
Chili Meal
Large order of Chili, served with grilled cheese
Frito Pie
Frito pie, topped with chili and salad
Chicken Shrimp
Mushroom Chicken
Grilled Pork Chop (1)
Grilled Pork Chop (2)
Chicken Patron
Lunch Sandwiches
Spah Chicken Burger
(Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Fried onions)
Spah Chicken Meal
(Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Fried onions) served with side
Regular Burger
Regular Burger Meal
Served with a side
Regular Cheese Burger
Regular Cheese Meal
Served with Side
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato)
BLT Meal
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato). Served with a Side
Double Bacon Cheese Burger
Double Bacon Cheese Meal
Served with a side
French Dip
Roast beef & Mozarella cheese on a hoagie bun, served with Au Jus sauce)
French Dip Meal
Roast beef & Mozarella cheese on a hoagie bun, served with Au Jus sauce) Served with a meal
Bacon Cheese Burger
Bacon Cheese Burger w/Meal
Served with a side
Club
(Bacon, Fresh ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise)
Club w/Meal
(Bacon, Fresh ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise) Served with a side
Philly Cheese Steak
(Philly Steak meat, peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese)
Philly Cheese Steak w/Meal
(Philly Steak meat, peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese) Served with a side
Hot Ham & Cheese
(Ham cooked on the grill, served with American cheese on a white toast)
Hot Ham & Cheese w/Meal
(Ham cooked on the grill, served with American cheese on a white toast) Served with a side
Grilled Onions & Bacon Burger
(Bacon, Angus beef patty, mozzarella cheese & grilled onions)
Grilled Onions & Bacon Burger w/Meal
(Bacon, Angus beef patty, mozzarella cheese & grilled onions) Served with a Side
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese w/Meal
(White toast with melted American cheese) Served with a Side
Patty Melt
Rye Bread, angus patty, grilled onions & mozzarella cheese)
Patty Melt w/Meal
Rye Bread, angus patty, grilled onions & mozzarella cheese) Served with a side
Double Burger
Double Burger Meal
Served with a Side
Double Cheese Burger
Double Cheese Burger Meal
Served with a side
Bacon Burger Reg
Bacon Burger Meal
Served with a side
Grill Chicken Sandwich Meal
Served with a side
Grill Chickn Sandwich
Jalapeño Chicken Sandwich Meal
Jalapeño Chicken Sandwich
Breakfast
2 eggs w/ Grilled ham (Half)
2 eggs, grilled ham
2 Eggs w/Grilled Ham (Full)
2 eggs, grilled ham
2 Eggs, Bacon
2 Eggs, Sausage
2 Eggs, Sausage Links
2 eggs w/ 1/2 country ham (Half)
2 eggs and bone in country ham
2 Eggs w/Country Ham (Full)
2 eggs and bone in country ham
2 Eggs w/T-Bone steak, Hashbrown
A T-Bone Steak with 2 eggs and hash brown
2 Eggs w/Chicken Fried Steak
2 eggs, one chicken fried steak topped with gravy
Breakfast Bowl
Hash brown, 2 eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits & gravy, topped with cheese)
Huevos w/Chorizo
3 scramble eggs cooked with Mexican sausage
Huevos w/Salsa
3 Eggs topped with mild red sauce, side of white beans.
Pan, 2 Eggs, Bacon or Sausage
One large pancake, 2 eggs, bacon or sausage
French Special
2 Eggs, Bacon or Sausage and a piece of French toast
Sausage Omelet HB Special
Sausage omelet with hash brown and toast or biscuits
Breakfast Sandwich
1 Eggs, Bacon or Sausage, Cheese on 2 bread
Half Pork Chop HB
Full Pork Chop HB
2 PORK CHOPS, HASHBRONW, 2 EGGS, TOAST
Salads
Side Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion & cheddar cheese)
Half Chef Salad
(Lettuce, tomato, onion, ham, cheddar cheese and 1 boiled egg)
Full Chef Salad
(Lettuce, tomato, onion, ham, cheddar cheese and 2 boiled egg)
Half Grilled Chicken Salad
(Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken
Full Grilled Chicken Salad
(Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken
Half Salad Supreme
Grilled chicken, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, tomato, cheddar cheese served on a bed of fresh lettuce)
Full Salad Supreme
Grilled chicken, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, tomato, cheddar cheese served on a bed of fresh lettuce)
Buffalo Salad
2 Eggs Omelets
Cheese Omelet
(2 eggs, cheese)
Ham and Cheese Omelet
(2 eggs ham & cheese)
Western Omelet
2 eggs, ham, cheese, bell peppers and onions)
Veggie Omelet
2 eggs, cheese, mushroom, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes)
Bacon Omelet
(2 eggs, cheese, bacon)
Sausage Omelet
(2 eggs, cheese, sausage)
Philly Omelet
(Philly steak meat, bell pepper, onions and mozzarella cheese)
Spah Omelet
(Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, ham, bacon and sausage)
Grand Omelet
(4 eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, cheese, bell pepper, tomatoes and mushroom)
French Toast , Pancake & Waffles
Kids Meals
Sides
1 piece toast
1 shrimp
Order Bacon Or Sausage
1/2 bacon
1/2 Oatmeal
1/2 sausage
4 oz Chicken
Baked Potato
Biscuit Sausage Or Bacon
Biscuit&Gravy Large
Biscuit&Gravy Small
Biscuit(1)
Biscuit(2)
CFChicken(1)
CFSteak(1)
Cheese
Chicken Strip (1)
Chilli Bowl
Chilli LARGE
Chorizo
Cinnamon Toast
Cookie(1)
Cornbread
Cornbread & Beans (Large)
Country Ham(1/2)
Country Ham(Full)
Egg
Extra Meat
French Fries
French Tst (1)
Gravy(Large)
Gravy(Small)
Grilled Ham(Full)
Grilled Ham(Half)
Grits (Large)
Grits (Small)
Ham order
Hash Browns
Home Fries
Jalapenos Nacho
Lettuce order
Mac & Cheese
Mask
Mushrooms
Oats(Full)
Onion Rings
Onions
Roll (1)
Salsa
Tater Tots
Toast Or Texas Toast
Vegetables
Veggie Of The Day
Salsa Small
Salsa Large
Jalapeno Fresh
Chiles Toreados
Pico de Gallo 4oz
Steak T-Bone A La Carte
Side of Rice
Beverages TO GO
Hot ChocolatE
Apple Juice Small
Apple Juice Large
Orange Juice Small
Orange Juice Large
Milk Small
Milk Large
Chocolate Milk Small
Chocolate Milk Large
Coffee
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Diet Pepsi
Diet Dr. Pepper
Mt Dew
Sierra Mist
Fruit Punch
Water To Go
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Our home-made american kitchen cooked with love and special seasonings for that flavor that you like!
763 Batesville Blvd, Batesville, AR 72501