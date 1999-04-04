Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mi Pueblito ll

238 Reviews

$

3050 Harrison St

Suite B

Batesville, AR 72501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

To Go Lg Cheese Dip
Arroz Mi Pueblito DINNER
Super Nachos Fajita

APPETIZERS

Super Nachos Fajita

Super Nachos Fajita

$8.00

Nachos with beans, cheese sauce, grilled onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, beef steak, Chicken or mixed.

Super Waffles Fajita

Super Waffles Fajita

$8.50

Waffle Fries with beans, cheese sauce, grilled onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, beef steak, fajita Chicken or mixed.

Shrimp Nachos

$9.50

Nachos with beans, cheese sauce, grilled onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, and lots of Shrimp!

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$7.25

Nachos with beans, chicken, ground beef and cheese sauce topped with lettuce, sour cream and sliced tomato

Nachos w/Cheese

$3.75

Nacho chips topped with Shredded cheese and cheese sauce!!!

Nachos w/Beans

$5.75

Refried Beans, Chips and Cheese Sauce

Nachos w/Ground Beef

Nachos w/Ground Beef

$5.75

Seasoned Ground Beef over nacho chips, covered with Cheese sauce, all of it!!

Nachos w/Ground Beef & Beans

$6.50

Seasoned Ground Beef, Refried Beans on top of Chips, covered with Cheese sauce

Nachos w/Shredded Chicken

Nachos w/Shredded Chicken

$5.75

Our shredded chicken on top of a bed of chips, covered everything, yes everything with Cheese Sauce

Nachos w/Chicken & Beans

$6.50

Shredded Chicken, Refried Beans, Cheese sauce over chips

To Go Bean Dip

$4.25

Beans and Cheese Sauce for dipping lovers!! Served with 1 bag of fresh chips and 8oz Salsa

To Go Reg Cheese Dip

To Go Reg Cheese Dip

$3.75

8oz of Cheese Sauce, Served with warm chips and 8oz salsa.

To Go Lg Cheese Dip

To Go Lg Cheese Dip

$6.99

16 oz Cheese Sauce, Served with 2 bags of fresh chips and 8 oz Salsa

To Go Reg Guacamole

$4.00

8 oz of home made guacamole, served with 1 bag of fresh chips and 8 oz of salsa

To Go Lg Guacamole

$6.99

16 oz of Home Made Guacamole, served with 2 bags of fresh chips and 1-8oz Salsa

Taquitos

Taquitos

$5.25

Three rolled corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef, shredded chicken or Monterrey jack cheese, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$4.99

Baked mexican cheese topped with mushrooms or chorizo, served with three flour tortillas.

GRILLED CHICKEN

Pollo Asado

Pollo Asado

$9.50

Chicken breast, lightly seasoned and charbroiled on our grill, covered with cheese dip. Served with mexican rice and garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Pollo A La Mexicana

$9.75

A boneless chicken breast fillet cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with mexican rice, letucce, guacamole, pico de gall & sour cream.

Pollo Con Champinones

$9.99

A boneless chicken breast filet cooked with mushrooms and topped with cheese dip and shredded cheese. Served with letucce, pico de gallo, sour cream and rice.

Pollo Con Camarones

$11.25

A boneless chicken breast fillet cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers and served with three shrimps wrapped in bacon and topped with White cheese. Served with rice, lettuce guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.

SPECIALS MI PUEBLITO

Steak Mexicano

Steak Mexicano

$12.99

T-bone steak topped with cooked onions, tomatoes and peppers, rice and beans served with tortillas.

Steak Ranchero

$12.99

T-bone steak cooked to perfection with hot and very spicy sauce on top Mexican rice and beans served with tortillas.

Steak Pueblito

$13.99

T-bone steak cooked to perfection with mushroom, shrimp, shredded cheese. Mexican rice and beans served with tortillas.

Steak And Shrimp

Steak And Shrimp

$14.99

A T-bone steak topped with big shrimp, cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with mexican rice and beans with flour or corn tortillas.

Tampiquena

$10.75

A Thin Marinated charbroiled steak, and a fajita enchilada with your favorite sauce on top. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Milaneza

Milaneza

$9.99

A thick sliced steak or chicken breast covered with a light layer of bread crumbs. Served with mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and flour tortillas.

Carnitas

$10.50

Chunks of pork juicy, tender, tasty, served with rice beans and salad with tortillas.

Carne Asada

$10.50

a Thin steak marinated in our special sauce served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Chile Colorado

$10.50

Beef or Chicken Fajita Chunks cooked with our ranchero spicy sauce, Served with Rice & Beans. Don't forget your choice of tortillas

TORTUGA

A delicious mexican Baguette toasted lightly grill with butter, guacamole, tomato, onion, lettuce, ham, cheese, filled with your choice of Carnitas, Chicken or Beef Fajita, Milaneza Chicken or Steak. Served with french fries on the side
Tortoise Sandwich

Tortoise Sandwich

$7.99

A delicious mexican Baguette toasted lightly grill with butter, guacamole, tomato, onion, lettuce, ham, cheese, filled with your choice of Carnitas, Chicken or Beef Fajita, Milaneza Chicken or Steak. Served with french fries on the side

BAKED POTATO

A Baked potato prepare it with butter and with your choice of beef, chicken or mixed fajita, topped with sour cream, bacon and cheese sauce.
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

A big baked potato cooked with butter and seasoning, topped with your choice of fajita chicken, beef or mixed, sour cream, bacon and cheese sauce!!

KIDS MEALS

Taco Kids

Taco Kids

$2.50

1 Taco Served with mexican rice & refried beans.

Enchilada Kids

Enchilada Kids

$2.40

1 Enchilada, Served with mexican rice & refried

Burrito Kids

Burrito Kids

$3.60

1 small Burrito, Served with mexican rice & refried

Pollo Asado Kids

$4.50

Half a boneless chicken breast filet lightly seasoned and charbroiled, covered with cheese sauce and served with rice.

Quesadilla Kids

$4.25

1 small quesadilla, stuffed with cheese, beans and your choice of chopped beef, shredded chicken or ground beef, served with rice

A LA CARTE

Chimichanga Ala Carte

$3.25

Burrito A La Carte

$2.95

Bean Burrito

$2.50

Chalupa a La Carte

$2.75

Tostada A La Carte

$2.99

Tostaguac A La Carte

$2.99

Enchilada A La Carte

$1.85

Chile Relleno a La Carte

$2.75

Taco A La Carte

$1.85
Tamale a La Carte

Tamale a La Carte

$1.85

Chimi Shrimp ALa Carte

$4.95

Taquito a la carte

$1.85

Burrito Grnd Bf\beans

$3.10

Taco Asada Ala

$2.85
Poblano A la Carte

Poblano A la Carte

$3.50

Street Taco A la Carte

$1.00

DESSERTS

Flan

Flan

$1.95

Traditional mexico city-style cream caramel. baked fresh

Sopapilla

Sopapilla

$2.25

Fried flour tortilla with butter, honey and cinnamon with a scoop of vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.25

Creamy cheescake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, fried until flaky and topped with whipped cream, chocolate, cinnamon and ice cream.

ice cream scoop

$1.00
Mexican Fried Ice cream

Mexican Fried Ice cream

$3.99

Fried flour torilla with butter, honey and cinnamon with a scoop of vanilla ice cream deep fried, yes!! ice cream deep fried!! with chocolate syrup

SIDE ORDERS

Tortillas Maiz

$0.95

Tortillas

$0.95

Rice & Beans

$4.20

Mexican Rice

$2.10

Refried Beans

$2.10

Sour Cream

$0.95

Pico De Gallo S 4oz

$0.95

Pico de Gallo M 8 oz

$1.75

Pico de Gallo L 16 oz

$3.40

Shreddedd Cheese

$0.95

Jalapeños

$0.95

Bell pepper

$0.95

Onions

$0.95

Tomatoes

$0.95

Lettuce

$0.95

Chips

$0.95

Salsa small

$1.25

Salsa Large

$2.50

Ensalada faja

$4.25

2 dls meat

$2.00

4 dls meat

$4.00

6 dls meat

$6.00

8 dls meat

$8.00

Extra egg piece

$1.25

Vegetables

$1.25

Bell peppers, onions and tomatoes on the grill.

Lemons

$0.95

Avocado

$2.75

French fries

$2.50

Chorizo

$1.95

Mushroom

$1.95

Bacon

$1.95

Cilantro

$0.95

Salsa Picosa

$0.95

Pinneaple ( piña)

$1.25

Shrimp piece

$1.25

2 Shrimp

$2.25

3 Shrimp

$3.25

4 Shrimp

$4.25

5 Shrimp

$5.25

QUESADILLAS

Cheese Quesadilla

$1.99

Plain Cheese Quesadilla on a flour tortilla

Quesadilla Rellena

Quesadilla Rellena

$5.50

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and beans, chopped beef or chicken, served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Quesadilla w/Shrimp

$6.50

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and grilled shrimp; served with lettuce guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla w/Fajita Meat

Quesadilla w/Fajita Meat

$7.50

A big flour torilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and your choice of steak or chiken strips fajita style and beans inside. with mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Quesadilla Rellena Special

$8.25

A big flour torilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, 3 shrimp and your choice of steak or chicken strips fajita style and beans inside. with mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Sincronizada Dinner

Sincronizada Dinner

$8.25

A double flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, ham and choice of beef, chicken fajita or mixed. Served with side order of rice and salad

SALADS

Tossed Salad

$2.25

Bed of fresh lettuce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese.

Guacamole Salad

$3.00

Bed of Fresh Lettuce, splash of Guacamole and a sliced tomato

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$5.50

A crisp flour tortilla bowl is filled with, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or mixed.

Chicken Salad

$7.50

a Chicken breast cooked on the grill, served with fresh lettuce, ham, shredded cheese and tomatoes.

Fajita Taco Salad

Fajita Taco Salad

$7.75

A crisp flour tortilla bowl is filled with beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of chicken, beef or mixed fajita cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.

SHRIMP

Fajita Taco Salad Shrimp

Fajita Taco Salad Shrimp

$8.99

A crisp flour tortilla bowl is filled with beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of chicken, beef or mixed fajita plus 3 shrimp!!! they are all cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes

Taco Salad Shrimp

Taco Salad Shrimp

$9.50

Seafood taco salad!!! A crisp flour tortilla bowl is filled with beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and the shrimp we can't miss!!! they are cooked with bell peppers and tomatoes.

Arroz Con Camarones

Arroz Con Camarones

$8.99

Mexican rice topped with grilled shrimp and cheese melted at the bottom to give the perfect taste, served with tortillas

Camarones A La Diabla

$10.75

Large shrimp with our own récipe of red diabla sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Camarones Mojo De Ajo

$10.75

Large shrimps with fresh garlic, vegetable oil, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guaca- mole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Camarones A La Mexicana

$10.75

Big shrimp served with chopped tomatoes and onions & our special récipe of seafood red sauce. Served with mexican rice, refried beans & flour or corn tortillas.

VEGETARIANS

V1 One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada

$5.50

V2 Two Bean Burritos Topped With Cheese Dip

$5.99

V3 One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada

$6.25

V4 One Bean Burrito With Red Sauce, One Quesadilla & One Chalupa

$6.25

V5 One Chile Relleno, One Cheese Quesadilla & One Bean Burrito

$6.25

COCINA MEXICANA

Special Dinner

$9.50

1 Chalupa, 1 Taco, 1 Chile relleno stuffed with cheese, 1 chicken Tamale topped with ground beef, 1 Enchilada, rice and beans.

Three White Enchiladas

$6.99

3 Enchiladas, 1 shredded chicken, 1 ground beef and 1 cheese covered with cheese dip. Served with rice OR beans

Enchiladas Jalisco

$8.50

Three soft corn tortillas, two stuffed with beef steak and one with chicken fajita & topped with our special red sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$7.50

2 cheese enchiladas topped with meat, and enchilada sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce with guacamole and sour cream.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$8.99

Four soft corn tortillas, stuffed with shrimp, red bell peppers and onions.. topped with our special sauce. Served with lettuce pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream.

Enchiladas Supremas

Enchiladas Supremas

$7.50

4 soft corn tortillas, one stuffed with beef, one stuffed with chicken, one stuffed with cheese, one stuffed with beans, topped with enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, sliced tomato and sour cream.

Burrito Pueblito DINNER

$7.99

A Big Burrito stuffed with fajita chicken, beef or mixed with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, topped with CHEESE SAUCE and lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with Rice and Beans on the side.

Burrito Mi Ranchito

Burrito Mi Ranchito

$7.50

Large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and grilled beef or chicken fajita style while topped with red sauce.

Burritos Deluxe

Burritos Deluxe

$7.50

Two burritos stuffed with chicken and beans, topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese.

Burrito Supreme DINNER

Burrito Supreme DINNER

$7.50

Burrito stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with your choice of sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and guacamole.

Burrito Fajita Special

$6.25

One beef or chicken fajita burrito with sauce of your choice topped with shredded cheese, lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Burrito Special

$5.50

One ground beef or shredded chicken burrito with sauce of your choice topped with shredded cheese, lettuce sour crea, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Monterrey

$7.50

One shredded chicken burrito and one enchilada topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. and your choice of sauce.

Arroz Mi Pueblito DINNER

Arroz Mi Pueblito DINNER

$6.99

Mexican rice topped with fajita-style chicken, beef or mixed and cheese sauce.

Chiles Rellenos Dinner

$7.50

2 mild green anaheim chiles stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese, lightly battered & deep fried, topped with traditional mild sauce served with rice and beans. Comes with Tortillas

Chimichanga DINNER

Chimichanga DINNER

$7.50

Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of chopped beef or chicken deep fried to a golden brown, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Chimichanga Shrimp

Chimichanga Shrimp

$8.75

Stuffed flour tortilla with Shrimp, bell pepper, onions and tomatoes deep fried to a golden brown, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Enfrijoladas

$5.95

Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with ground beef, shredded chicken and shredded cheese and topped with beans, sour cream and shredded cheese.

Taquitos Mexicanos Dinner

$7.75

Two corn tortilla wrapped around shredded chicken, shredded beef or monterrey jack cheese and deep fried to a Golden brown served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream served with rice and beans.

Poblano Chile Relleno Meal

Poblano Chile Relleno Meal

$5.95

Poblano Pepper stuffed with ground beef and monterrey jack cheese, egg battered and deep fried to a perfect bite! served with rice, beans and tortillas

COMBINATIONS

C#1 One Beef Taco, Two Beef Enchiladas And Rice

C#1 One Beef Taco, Two Beef Enchiladas And Rice

$7.50
C#2 Two Beef Enchiladas, Rice And Beans

C#2 Two Beef Enchiladas, Rice And Beans

$7.50

C#3 One Beef Enchilada, One Beef Taco, Rice, Beans.

$7.50

C#4 One Beef Enchilada, One Chile Relleno, Rice And Beans

$7.50

C#5 One Beef Enchilada, One Tamale, Rice & Beans

$7.50

C#6 Two Beef Tacos, Rice And Beans

$7.50
C#7 One Beef Burrito, One Beef Taco And One Beef Enchilada

C#7 One Beef Burrito, One Beef Taco And One Beef Enchilada

$7.50

C#8 One Beef Enchilada, One Beef Burrito And One Chile Relleno

$7.50

C#9 One Beef Burrito, One Beef Enchilada And One Tamale

$7.50
C#10 One Beef Burrito, One Beef Enchilada, Rice & Beans

C#10 One Beef Burrito, One Beef Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$7.50

C#11 One Chile Relleno. One Beef Taco, Rice & Beans

$7.50

C#12 One Beef Taco, One Beef Burrito, Rice And Beans

$7.50

C#13 One Chalupa, One Beef Taco, And One Beef Enchilada

$7.50

C#14 One Beef Tostada, Chicken Tamale And One Beef Enchilada

$7.50

C#15 One Beef Tostaguac, One Chile Relleno And One Beef Taco

$7.50

DINNER

Parrillada Mexicana

$29.50

2 sizzling platter of tender marinated strips of steak, chicken, shrimp, pork tips, and chorizo sautéed using our our special recipe to cook it with bell pepper, onions and tomatoes. Complimented with 2 plates of refried beans, mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, 2 order of tortillas and 2 cheese quesadillas

Half Parrillada Mexicana

$14.75

A sizzling platter of tender marinated strips of steak, chicken, shrimp, pork tips, and chorizo sautéed using our our special recipe to cook with bell pepper, onions and tomatoes. Complimented with refried beans, mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas and cheese quesadilla

Shrimp Fajitas

$12.50

We use special récipe to cook large shrimp served with sautèed onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or flour tortillas, served with refried beans and mexican rice.

Fajitas Allie

$10.50

Marinated tender strips of steak, chicken and Shrimp served with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, refried beans, beans, rice, salad and four tortillas.

Fajitas Pueblito

Fajitas Pueblito

$10.25

Marined tender strips of beef, chicken or mixed served with bacon, mushrooms, sautéed onions, red bell pepper, tomatoes and topped with cheese. It Doesn't come with side plate, if you want it you can order it from extra "salad of fajita" or side orders.

Fajitas Mushrooms

Fajitas Mushrooms

$10.25

Marinated tender strips of beef, chicken, or mixed, mushrooms, and served with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, asn topped with cheese. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Chorifaja

$9.99

Chorizo, chicken, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served on the side with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce and tortillas with refried beans and mexican rice.

Fajitas Dinner

Fajitas Dinner

$9.25

e use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated chicken breast or steak served whit sautéed onions, bell peppers and garnished whit lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, tortillas with refried beans and mexican rice.

Tacos Carne Asada

Tacos Carne Asada

$8.50

Three soft flour tortillas stuffed with sliced steak, pico de gallo, beans and rice on the side

Tacos Al Pastor

$8.50

Your choice of three flour or corn tortillas stuffed with marinated pork meat in the traditional “pastor” style. Our authentic récipe of special pastor sauce and traditional mexican spices make a delicious marinade and when cooked with a hint of pineaple the resut is a mouth-watering mexican dish.

Hawaiian Fajitas

Hawaiian Fajitas

$11.99

a Perfect mix of Ham, Pineapple, Choice of Chicke, Beef or mixed fajita, cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes on a bed of cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.

Chuletas a la mexicana

$10.55

2 pork chops bone in cooked on the grill with our special seasoning, topped with bell peppers onions and tomatoes (mexican style) or with CHEESE DIP, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.10

Large DRINK

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.10

Diet Pepsi

$2.10

Dr Pepper

$2.10

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.10

Fruit Punch

$2.10

Mountain Dew

$2.10

Pink Lemonade

$2.10

Sierra Mist

$2.10

Coffee

$2.10

Water To Go

$0.25

LUNCH MENU

Taco Lunch

Taco Lunch

$4.75

A crisp corn tortilla stuffed with beef or chicken plus lettuce and cheese, served with Mexican rice and beans.

Enchilada Lunch

Enchilada Lunch

$4.75

A soft corn tortilla stuffed with beef, chicken, or shredded cheese, topped with your sauce preference. served with Mexican rice and beans.

Tamale Lunch

Tamale Lunch

$4.75

Tender chicken wrapped in an authentic corn husk and topped with our seasoned ground beef and mild sauce, served with Mexican rice and beans.

Tostada Lunch

Tostada Lunch

$4.75

A flat, crisp tortilla covered with ground beef, lettuce, cheese, sliced tomato and sour cream, served with Mexican rice and beans

Chalupa Lunch

$4.75

A flat, crisp tortilla covered with beans, lettuce, cheese, sliced tomato and guacamole, served with Mexican rice and beans.

Tostaguac Lunch

$4.75

A flat, crisp tortilla covered with beef, beans, tettuce, cheese, sliced tomato and guacamole, served with Mexican rice and beans.

SPECIAL LUNCH

SPL#1 One chile relleno, one taco & beans

$5.75

Chile relleno, taco, beans and guacamole salad.

SPL#2 One Burrito, Rice & Beans

SPL#2 One Burrito, Rice & Beans

$5.75

SPL#3 Bean Burrito, Cheese Enchilada, Rice

$5.75
SPL#4 Two Enchiladas, Rice or Beans

SPL#4 Two Enchiladas, Rice or Beans

$6.75

Two enchiladas choice of chicken or steak fajita, served with rice OR beans.

SPL#5 Chimichanga & Enchilada, Rice or Beans

SPL#5 Chimichanga & Enchilada, Rice or Beans

$6.75

Chimichanga, enchilada, already topped with cheese sauce, served with rice OR beans.

LUNCHEON SPECIALITIES

Speedy Gonzalez

Speedy Gonzalez

$4.95

One taco, one enchilada, choice of rice or beans.

Chimichanga Lunch

Chimichanga Lunch

$6.50

Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of chopped beef or shredded chicken deep fried to a Golden brown, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Taquitos Mexicanos Lunch

$6.25

Two corn tortilla wrapped around shredded chicken, shredded beef or monterrey jack cheese and deep fried to a Golden brown served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream served with rice and beans.

Chile Relleno Lunch

$4.95

A mild green anaheim chile stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese, lightly battered and deep fried, topped with traditional red sauce, served with rice and beans.

Arroz Mi Pueblito Lunch

Arroz Mi Pueblito Lunch

$6.25

Mexican rice topped with fajita-style chicken, beef or mixed and cheese sauce.

Burrito Supreme Lunch

Burrito Supreme Lunch

$6.50

Burrito stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or mixed topped with your favorite sauce, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo served with rice & beans.

Burrito Mi Pueblito Lunch

$7.25

Burrito stuffed with your choice of fajita chicken or beef cooked with bell pepper, onions and tomatoes covered with cheese sauce, topped with lettuce, sour cream & cheese, served with rice & beans

Sincronizada Lunch

$6.99

A double tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, ham and choice of beef or chicken fajita. Served with side order of rice and salad.

Huevos Con Chorizo

Huevos Con Chorizo

$5.75

hree scrambled eggs with chorizo cooked with onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice and beans. Tortillas flour or corn

Huevos Divorciados

$5.75

Ranch style eggs, topped with mexican sauces, one green and one red, Served with Rice, beans and tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$5.75

Ranch style eggs, topped with Mexican spicy ranchero sauce, served with rice and beans, comes with tortillas.

Huevos a la mexicana

$5.75

3 Scrambled eggs cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Rice & Beans.

Fajitas Lunch

Fajitas Lunch

$7.99

We use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated chicken o beef steak, sautéed with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, garnisheed with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas; served with rice and beans.

EXTRAS

Extra togo

$0.75

Extra meat 2 dlls

$2.00

Extra meat 4 dlls

$4.00

Extra meat 6 dlls

$6.00

Extra cheese dip

$0.75

Extra tortillas

$0.95

Extra salsa small

$1.25

Extra salsa large

$2.50

Extra chips

$0.95

Extra shrimp piece

$1.25

Delivery

$30.00

To Go Half

$15.00

To Go Full

$30.00

Extra egg piece

$1.25

Extra salad fajita

$4.25

Extra cheese dip on more

$1.25

2 Shrimp

$2.50

3 Shrimp

$3.25

4 Shrimp

$5.00

To Go Containers

$5.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We offer our authentic taste of mexican and tex-mex food with affordable prices.

Location

3050 Harrison St, Suite B, Batesville, AR 72501

Directions

Gallery
Mi Pueblito ll image
Mi Pueblito ll image
Mi Pueblito ll image
Mi Pueblito ll image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef 'O' Brady's - Batesville AR
orange starNo Reviews
3000 Jennings Lane Batesville, AR 72501
View restaurantnext
Mi Ranchito III
orange star4.4 • 99
5 Eagle Mountain Blvd Batesville, AR 72501
View restaurantnext
Spah Grill Batesville
orange star4.5 • 377
763 Batesville Blvd Batesville, AR 72501
View restaurantnext
Nova Joe's - Southside
orange star4.9 • 166
1959 Batesville Blvd Batesville, AR 72501
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblito Mexican Restaurant
orange star3.9 • 205
2123 malcom ave Newport, AR 72112
View restaurantnext
Nova Joe's Batesville
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Harrison Street Batesville, AR 72501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Batesville

Spah Grill Batesville
orange star4.5 • 377
763 Batesville Blvd Batesville, AR 72501
View restaurantnext
Nova Joe's - Southside
orange star4.9 • 166
1959 Batesville Blvd Batesville, AR 72501
View restaurantnext
Mi Ranchito III
orange star4.4 • 99
5 Eagle Mountain Blvd Batesville, AR 72501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Batesville
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
North Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston