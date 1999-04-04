- Home
Mi Pueblito ll
238 Reviews
$
3050 Harrison St
Suite B
Batesville, AR 72501
APPETIZERS
Super Nachos Fajita
Nachos with beans, cheese sauce, grilled onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, beef steak, Chicken or mixed.
Super Waffles Fajita
Waffle Fries with beans, cheese sauce, grilled onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, beef steak, fajita Chicken or mixed.
Shrimp Nachos
Nachos with beans, cheese sauce, grilled onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, and lots of Shrimp!
Nachos Supreme
Nachos with beans, chicken, ground beef and cheese sauce topped with lettuce, sour cream and sliced tomato
Nachos w/Cheese
Nacho chips topped with Shredded cheese and cheese sauce!!!
Nachos w/Beans
Refried Beans, Chips and Cheese Sauce
Nachos w/Ground Beef
Seasoned Ground Beef over nacho chips, covered with Cheese sauce, all of it!!
Nachos w/Ground Beef & Beans
Seasoned Ground Beef, Refried Beans on top of Chips, covered with Cheese sauce
Nachos w/Shredded Chicken
Our shredded chicken on top of a bed of chips, covered everything, yes everything with Cheese Sauce
Nachos w/Chicken & Beans
Shredded Chicken, Refried Beans, Cheese sauce over chips
To Go Bean Dip
Beans and Cheese Sauce for dipping lovers!! Served with 1 bag of fresh chips and 8oz Salsa
To Go Reg Cheese Dip
8oz of Cheese Sauce, Served with warm chips and 8oz salsa.
To Go Lg Cheese Dip
16 oz Cheese Sauce, Served with 2 bags of fresh chips and 8 oz Salsa
To Go Reg Guacamole
8 oz of home made guacamole, served with 1 bag of fresh chips and 8 oz of salsa
To Go Lg Guacamole
16 oz of Home Made Guacamole, served with 2 bags of fresh chips and 1-8oz Salsa
Taquitos
Three rolled corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef, shredded chicken or Monterrey jack cheese, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Queso Fundido
Baked mexican cheese topped with mushrooms or chorizo, served with three flour tortillas.
GRILLED CHICKEN
Pollo Asado
Chicken breast, lightly seasoned and charbroiled on our grill, covered with cheese dip. Served with mexican rice and garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Pollo A La Mexicana
A boneless chicken breast fillet cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with mexican rice, letucce, guacamole, pico de gall & sour cream.
Pollo Con Champinones
A boneless chicken breast filet cooked with mushrooms and topped with cheese dip and shredded cheese. Served with letucce, pico de gallo, sour cream and rice.
Pollo Con Camarones
A boneless chicken breast fillet cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers and served with three shrimps wrapped in bacon and topped with White cheese. Served with rice, lettuce guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
SPECIALS MI PUEBLITO
Steak Mexicano
T-bone steak topped with cooked onions, tomatoes and peppers, rice and beans served with tortillas.
Steak Ranchero
T-bone steak cooked to perfection with hot and very spicy sauce on top Mexican rice and beans served with tortillas.
Steak Pueblito
T-bone steak cooked to perfection with mushroom, shrimp, shredded cheese. Mexican rice and beans served with tortillas.
Steak And Shrimp
A T-bone steak topped with big shrimp, cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with mexican rice and beans with flour or corn tortillas.
Tampiquena
A Thin Marinated charbroiled steak, and a fajita enchilada with your favorite sauce on top. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Milaneza
A thick sliced steak or chicken breast covered with a light layer of bread crumbs. Served with mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and flour tortillas.
Carnitas
Chunks of pork juicy, tender, tasty, served with rice beans and salad with tortillas.
Carne Asada
a Thin steak marinated in our special sauce served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Beef or Chicken Fajita Chunks cooked with our ranchero spicy sauce, Served with Rice & Beans. Don't forget your choice of tortillas
TORTUGA
BAKED POTATO
KIDS MEALS
Taco Kids
1 Taco Served with mexican rice & refried beans.
Enchilada Kids
1 Enchilada, Served with mexican rice & refried
Burrito Kids
1 small Burrito, Served with mexican rice & refried
Pollo Asado Kids
Half a boneless chicken breast filet lightly seasoned and charbroiled, covered with cheese sauce and served with rice.
Quesadilla Kids
1 small quesadilla, stuffed with cheese, beans and your choice of chopped beef, shredded chicken or ground beef, served with rice
A LA CARTE
Chimichanga Ala Carte
Burrito A La Carte
Bean Burrito
Chalupa a La Carte
Tostada A La Carte
Tostaguac A La Carte
Enchilada A La Carte
Chile Relleno a La Carte
Taco A La Carte
Tamale a La Carte
Chimi Shrimp ALa Carte
Taquito a la carte
Burrito Grnd Bf\beans
Taco Asada Ala
Poblano A la Carte
Street Taco A la Carte
DESSERTS
Flan
Traditional mexico city-style cream caramel. baked fresh
Sopapilla
Fried flour tortilla with butter, honey and cinnamon with a scoop of vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup
Cheesecake
Creamy cheescake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, fried until flaky and topped with whipped cream, chocolate, cinnamon and ice cream.
ice cream scoop
Mexican Fried Ice cream
Fried flour torilla with butter, honey and cinnamon with a scoop of vanilla ice cream deep fried, yes!! ice cream deep fried!! with chocolate syrup
SIDE ORDERS
Tortillas Maiz
Tortillas
Rice & Beans
Mexican Rice
Refried Beans
Sour Cream
Pico De Gallo S 4oz
Pico de Gallo M 8 oz
Pico de Gallo L 16 oz
Shreddedd Cheese
Jalapeños
Bell pepper
Onions
Tomatoes
Lettuce
Chips
Salsa small
Salsa Large
Ensalada faja
2 dls meat
4 dls meat
6 dls meat
8 dls meat
Extra egg piece
Vegetables
Bell peppers, onions and tomatoes on the grill.
Lemons
Avocado
French fries
Chorizo
Mushroom
Bacon
Cilantro
Salsa Picosa
Pinneaple ( piña)
Shrimp piece
2 Shrimp
3 Shrimp
4 Shrimp
5 Shrimp
QUESADILLAS
Cheese Quesadilla
Plain Cheese Quesadilla on a flour tortilla
Quesadilla Rellena
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and beans, chopped beef or chicken, served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
Quesadilla w/Shrimp
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and grilled shrimp; served with lettuce guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla w/Fajita Meat
A big flour torilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and your choice of steak or chiken strips fajita style and beans inside. with mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla Rellena Special
A big flour torilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, 3 shrimp and your choice of steak or chicken strips fajita style and beans inside. with mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Sincronizada Dinner
A double flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, ham and choice of beef, chicken fajita or mixed. Served with side order of rice and salad
SALADS
Tossed Salad
Bed of fresh lettuce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese.
Guacamole Salad
Bed of Fresh Lettuce, splash of Guacamole and a sliced tomato
Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla bowl is filled with, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or mixed.
Chicken Salad
a Chicken breast cooked on the grill, served with fresh lettuce, ham, shredded cheese and tomatoes.
Fajita Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla bowl is filled with beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of chicken, beef or mixed fajita cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.
SHRIMP
Fajita Taco Salad Shrimp
A crisp flour tortilla bowl is filled with beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of chicken, beef or mixed fajita plus 3 shrimp!!! they are all cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes
Taco Salad Shrimp
Seafood taco salad!!! A crisp flour tortilla bowl is filled with beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and the shrimp we can't miss!!! they are cooked with bell peppers and tomatoes.
Arroz Con Camarones
Mexican rice topped with grilled shrimp and cheese melted at the bottom to give the perfect taste, served with tortillas
Camarones A La Diabla
Large shrimp with our own récipe of red diabla sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Camarones Mojo De Ajo
Large shrimps with fresh garlic, vegetable oil, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guaca- mole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Camarones A La Mexicana
Big shrimp served with chopped tomatoes and onions & our special récipe of seafood red sauce. Served with mexican rice, refried beans & flour or corn tortillas.
VEGETARIANS
COCINA MEXICANA
Special Dinner
1 Chalupa, 1 Taco, 1 Chile relleno stuffed with cheese, 1 chicken Tamale topped with ground beef, 1 Enchilada, rice and beans.
Three White Enchiladas
3 Enchiladas, 1 shredded chicken, 1 ground beef and 1 cheese covered with cheese dip. Served with rice OR beans
Enchiladas Jalisco
Three soft corn tortillas, two stuffed with beef steak and one with chicken fajita & topped with our special red sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
Enchiladas Rancheras
2 cheese enchiladas topped with meat, and enchilada sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce with guacamole and sour cream.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Four soft corn tortillas, stuffed with shrimp, red bell peppers and onions.. topped with our special sauce. Served with lettuce pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream.
Enchiladas Supremas
4 soft corn tortillas, one stuffed with beef, one stuffed with chicken, one stuffed with cheese, one stuffed with beans, topped with enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, sliced tomato and sour cream.
Burrito Pueblito DINNER
A Big Burrito stuffed with fajita chicken, beef or mixed with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, topped with CHEESE SAUCE and lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with Rice and Beans on the side.
Burrito Mi Ranchito
Large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and grilled beef or chicken fajita style while topped with red sauce.
Burritos Deluxe
Two burritos stuffed with chicken and beans, topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese.
Burrito Supreme DINNER
Burrito stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with your choice of sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and guacamole.
Burrito Fajita Special
One beef or chicken fajita burrito with sauce of your choice topped with shredded cheese, lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Burrito Special
One ground beef or shredded chicken burrito with sauce of your choice topped with shredded cheese, lettuce sour crea, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Monterrey
One shredded chicken burrito and one enchilada topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. and your choice of sauce.
Arroz Mi Pueblito DINNER
Mexican rice topped with fajita-style chicken, beef or mixed and cheese sauce.
Chiles Rellenos Dinner
2 mild green anaheim chiles stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese, lightly battered & deep fried, topped with traditional mild sauce served with rice and beans. Comes with Tortillas
Chimichanga DINNER
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of chopped beef or chicken deep fried to a golden brown, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Chimichanga Shrimp
Stuffed flour tortilla with Shrimp, bell pepper, onions and tomatoes deep fried to a golden brown, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Enfrijoladas
Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with ground beef, shredded chicken and shredded cheese and topped with beans, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Taquitos Mexicanos Dinner
Two corn tortilla wrapped around shredded chicken, shredded beef or monterrey jack cheese and deep fried to a Golden brown served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream served with rice and beans.
Poblano Chile Relleno Meal
Poblano Pepper stuffed with ground beef and monterrey jack cheese, egg battered and deep fried to a perfect bite! served with rice, beans and tortillas
COMBINATIONS
C#1 One Beef Taco, Two Beef Enchiladas And Rice
C#2 Two Beef Enchiladas, Rice And Beans
C#3 One Beef Enchilada, One Beef Taco, Rice, Beans.
C#4 One Beef Enchilada, One Chile Relleno, Rice And Beans
C#5 One Beef Enchilada, One Tamale, Rice & Beans
C#6 Two Beef Tacos, Rice And Beans
C#7 One Beef Burrito, One Beef Taco And One Beef Enchilada
C#8 One Beef Enchilada, One Beef Burrito And One Chile Relleno
C#9 One Beef Burrito, One Beef Enchilada And One Tamale
C#10 One Beef Burrito, One Beef Enchilada, Rice & Beans
C#11 One Chile Relleno. One Beef Taco, Rice & Beans
C#12 One Beef Taco, One Beef Burrito, Rice And Beans
C#13 One Chalupa, One Beef Taco, And One Beef Enchilada
C#14 One Beef Tostada, Chicken Tamale And One Beef Enchilada
C#15 One Beef Tostaguac, One Chile Relleno And One Beef Taco
DINNER
Parrillada Mexicana
2 sizzling platter of tender marinated strips of steak, chicken, shrimp, pork tips, and chorizo sautéed using our our special recipe to cook it with bell pepper, onions and tomatoes. Complimented with 2 plates of refried beans, mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, 2 order of tortillas and 2 cheese quesadillas
Half Parrillada Mexicana
A sizzling platter of tender marinated strips of steak, chicken, shrimp, pork tips, and chorizo sautéed using our our special recipe to cook with bell pepper, onions and tomatoes. Complimented with refried beans, mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas and cheese quesadilla
Shrimp Fajitas
We use special récipe to cook large shrimp served with sautèed onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or flour tortillas, served with refried beans and mexican rice.
Fajitas Allie
Marinated tender strips of steak, chicken and Shrimp served with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, refried beans, beans, rice, salad and four tortillas.
Fajitas Pueblito
Marined tender strips of beef, chicken or mixed served with bacon, mushrooms, sautéed onions, red bell pepper, tomatoes and topped with cheese. It Doesn't come with side plate, if you want it you can order it from extra "salad of fajita" or side orders.
Fajitas Mushrooms
Marinated tender strips of beef, chicken, or mixed, mushrooms, and served with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, asn topped with cheese. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Chorifaja
Chorizo, chicken, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served on the side with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce and tortillas with refried beans and mexican rice.
Fajitas Dinner
e use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated chicken breast or steak served whit sautéed onions, bell peppers and garnished whit lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, tortillas with refried beans and mexican rice.
Tacos Carne Asada
Three soft flour tortillas stuffed with sliced steak, pico de gallo, beans and rice on the side
Tacos Al Pastor
Your choice of three flour or corn tortillas stuffed with marinated pork meat in the traditional “pastor” style. Our authentic récipe of special pastor sauce and traditional mexican spices make a delicious marinade and when cooked with a hint of pineaple the resut is a mouth-watering mexican dish.
Hawaiian Fajitas
a Perfect mix of Ham, Pineapple, Choice of Chicke, Beef or mixed fajita, cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes on a bed of cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.
Chuletas a la mexicana
2 pork chops bone in cooked on the grill with our special seasoning, topped with bell peppers onions and tomatoes (mexican style) or with CHEESE DIP, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
LUNCH MENU
Taco Lunch
A crisp corn tortilla stuffed with beef or chicken plus lettuce and cheese, served with Mexican rice and beans.
Enchilada Lunch
A soft corn tortilla stuffed with beef, chicken, or shredded cheese, topped with your sauce preference. served with Mexican rice and beans.
Tamale Lunch
Tender chicken wrapped in an authentic corn husk and topped with our seasoned ground beef and mild sauce, served with Mexican rice and beans.
Tostada Lunch
A flat, crisp tortilla covered with ground beef, lettuce, cheese, sliced tomato and sour cream, served with Mexican rice and beans
Chalupa Lunch
A flat, crisp tortilla covered with beans, lettuce, cheese, sliced tomato and guacamole, served with Mexican rice and beans.
Tostaguac Lunch
A flat, crisp tortilla covered with beef, beans, tettuce, cheese, sliced tomato and guacamole, served with Mexican rice and beans.
SPECIAL LUNCH
SPL#1 One chile relleno, one taco & beans
Chile relleno, taco, beans and guacamole salad.
SPL#2 One Burrito, Rice & Beans
SPL#3 Bean Burrito, Cheese Enchilada, Rice
SPL#4 Two Enchiladas, Rice or Beans
Two enchiladas choice of chicken or steak fajita, served with rice OR beans.
SPL#5 Chimichanga & Enchilada, Rice or Beans
Chimichanga, enchilada, already topped with cheese sauce, served with rice OR beans.
LUNCHEON SPECIALITIES
Speedy Gonzalez
One taco, one enchilada, choice of rice or beans.
Chimichanga Lunch
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of chopped beef or shredded chicken deep fried to a Golden brown, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Taquitos Mexicanos Lunch
Two corn tortilla wrapped around shredded chicken, shredded beef or monterrey jack cheese and deep fried to a Golden brown served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream served with rice and beans.
Chile Relleno Lunch
A mild green anaheim chile stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese, lightly battered and deep fried, topped with traditional red sauce, served with rice and beans.
Arroz Mi Pueblito Lunch
Mexican rice topped with fajita-style chicken, beef or mixed and cheese sauce.
Burrito Supreme Lunch
Burrito stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or mixed topped with your favorite sauce, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo served with rice & beans.
Burrito Mi Pueblito Lunch
Burrito stuffed with your choice of fajita chicken or beef cooked with bell pepper, onions and tomatoes covered with cheese sauce, topped with lettuce, sour cream & cheese, served with rice & beans
Sincronizada Lunch
A double tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, ham and choice of beef or chicken fajita. Served with side order of rice and salad.
Huevos Con Chorizo
hree scrambled eggs with chorizo cooked with onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice and beans. Tortillas flour or corn
Huevos Divorciados
Ranch style eggs, topped with mexican sauces, one green and one red, Served with Rice, beans and tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
Ranch style eggs, topped with Mexican spicy ranchero sauce, served with rice and beans, comes with tortillas.
Huevos a la mexicana
3 Scrambled eggs cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Rice & Beans.
Fajitas Lunch
We use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated chicken o beef steak, sautéed with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, garnisheed with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas; served with rice and beans.
EXTRAS
We offer our authentic taste of mexican and tex-mex food with affordable prices.
3050 Harrison St, Suite B, Batesville, AR 72501