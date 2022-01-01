Cookies in Southaven
Southaven restaurants that serve cookies
Beans & Leaves
2867 May Blvd, Suite 104, Southaven
|Cookies
|$3.50
Chocolate chip, Oatmeal raisin, and White chocolate macadamia nut.
|Christmas Cookie Latte
|$0.00
A wonderful blend of White chocolate caramel and praline syrups topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle to create this one of a kind latte.
|Iced Christmas Cookie Latte
|$0.00

Italia pizza cafe
n/a, Southaven
|Oreo Cookie Cake
|$5.99
If you like Oreos then this is the desert for you chocolate top Oreo middle can’t go wrong
|Cookie
|$1.99