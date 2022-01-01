Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Southaven

Go
Southaven restaurants
Toast

Southaven restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Beans & Leaves

2867 May Blvd, Suite 104, Southaven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies$3.50
Chocolate chip, Oatmeal raisin, and White chocolate macadamia nut.
Christmas Cookie Latte$0.00
A wonderful blend of White chocolate caramel and praline syrups topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle to create this one of a kind latte.
Iced Christmas Cookie Latte$0.00
A wonderful blend of White chocolate caramel and praline syrups topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle to create this one of a kind latte.
More about Beans & Leaves
Italia Pizza Cafe LLC image

 

Italia pizza cafe

n/a, Southaven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oreo Cookie Cake$5.99
If you like Oreos then this is the desert for you chocolate top Oreo middle can’t go wrong
Cookie$1.99
More about Italia pizza cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Central BBQ - Silo Square

6547 Getwell Road, Southaven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies(2)$1.75
More about Central BBQ - Silo Square

Browse other tasty dishes in Southaven

Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Cheesecake

Coleslaw

Waffles

Cake

Bologna Sandwiches

Tacos

Map

More near Southaven to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (19 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Arlington

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (19 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (608 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (928 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1469 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston