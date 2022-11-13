Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery Jackson
16 Jackson Walk Plaza
Jackson, TN 38301
Popular Items
Openers
ZZ Tots
House-made cheese tots served with sriracha aioli
Garlic My App
Garlic-buttered bread, goat cheese, tomato sauce
Loaded Fries
Cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, dill ranch
Burrata Caprese
Burrata mozzarella, pesto, basil, slow roasted tomatoes, balsamic reduction, crostinis
Pretzel
Brewhouse queso, pico de gallo
O.M.Cheese
Boneless BBQ Wings
House-made Beer BBQ sauce. Served with dill ranch.
Boneless Cajun Wings
Dry with a Cajun seasoning. Served with dill ranch.
Boneless Buffalo Wings
House-made buffalo sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with dill ranch.
Buffalo Wings
House-made buffalo sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with dill ranch.
BBQ Wings
House-made Beer BBQ sauce. Served with dill ranch.
Cajun Wings
Dry with a Cajun seasoning. Served with dill ranch.
Naked Wings
Naked Boneless
Greens
House Salad
Bell peppers, cucumbers, red onions, grape tomatoes
Caesar Salad
Croutons, bacon, parmesan, caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Grape tomatoes, red onions, feta, kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, bleu cheese, grape tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
Farmhouse Salad
Chicken, roasted red peppers, red onions, candied pecans, craisins, goat cheese, house vinaigrette
Side Greek Salad
Grape tomatoes, red onions, feta, kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette
Side House Salad
Bell peppers, cucumbers, red onions, grape tomatoes
Side Caesar Salad
Croutons, bacon, parmesan, caesar dressing
Burgers
The Classic Burger
Burger served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made hop pickles, garlic-basil mayo, grained mustard and your choice of house fries or a side salad.
The Alternative Burger
Bacon and cheese burger served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made hop pickles, garlic-basil mayo, grained mustard and your choice of house fries or a side salad.
The Blues Burger
Blackened burger with bleu cheese and balsamic reduction served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made hop pickles, garlic-basil mayo, grained mustard and your choice of house fries or a side salad.
The Underground Burger
Plant-based patty served on pizza bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made hop pickles, roasted tomato aioli, grained mustard and your choice of house fries or a side salad.
Grinders + Wraps
Firebird
Chipotle chicken, pepper jack, red onion, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha mayo served on fresh baked bread with yourchoice of house fries or a side salad.
Big Bad Wolf
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mozzarella, garlic-basil mayo served on fresh baked bread with your choice of house fries or a side salad.
The Cuban
Pulled pork, ham, havarti, house-made hop pickles, garlic-basil mayo and grained mustard served on fresh baked bread with your choice of house fries or a side salad.
Italian
Deli pepperoni, salami, ham, pepper jack, banana peppers, red onion, house vinaigrette, slow roasted tomato aioli served on fresh baked bread with your choice of house fries or a side salad.
So Cal Wrap
Roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, goat cheese, garlic-basil mayo served in a spinach tortilla with your choice of house fries or a side salad.
Pasta
Red Pasta
House tomato sauce, Cavatappi pasta and parmesan cheese served with a side salad and garlic bread.
White Pasta
House alfredo sauce, Cavatappi pasta and parmesan cheese served with a side salad and garlic bread.
Red Zucchini Pasta
House tomato sauce, zucchini noodles and parmesan cheese served with a side salad and garlic bread.
White Zucchini Pasta
House alfredo sauce, zucchini noodles and parmesan cheese served with a side salad and garlic bread.
Encore
Kid's
Calzones
Calzone Combo
Calzone, Side + Drink
Basic Cheese Calzone
Basic cheese calzone
Basic Pepperoni Calzone
Basic pepperoni calzone
BYO Calzone
Build your own calzone
Angry Hawaiian Calzone
Ham, pineapples, jalapenos
Buffalo Soldier Calzone
Buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, crispy chicken, caramelized onions, bleu cheese
Burger Calzone
Angus ground beef, bacon, cheddar, caramelized red onions, grained mustard
Carnivore Calzone
Cup & char pepperoni, bacon, ham, Italian sausage
Garlic My Pie Calzone
Roasted garlic, parsley, lemon wedges
Get Lift'd Calzone
Chicken, spinach, mushrooms, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, roasted garlic
Jalpestroni Calzone
Cup & char pepperoni, ricotta, jalapeno, pesto
Plants Calzone
Spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, grape tomatoes, red onions, black olives, artichokes
Rita Calzone
Roma tomatoes, grape tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella
Roni Calzone
Pepperoni, deli pepperoni, beef pepperoni
Smoker's Chicken Calzone
Chicken, red onions, ricotta, Beer BBQ sauce, cilantro
Spinning Goat Calzone
Spinach, mushrooms, goat cheese
Stallion Calzone
Beef pepperoni, salami, ham, red onions, grape tomatoes, black olives, goat cheese, balsamic reduction
Super Freak Calzone
Spicy Italian sausage, caramelized onions, honey
Taco Calzone
Taco seasoned beef, bell peppers, red onions, roma tomatoes, brewhouse queso, sour cream, pico de gallo
USA! USA! Calzone
All beef pepperoni, sausage, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives
Vegan Calzone
Artichokes, tomatoes, spinach, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, Daiya
12" Pizza
12" Cheese
Basic cheese pizza
12" Pepperoni
Basic pepperoni pizza
12" BYO
Build your own pizza
12" Half + Half
Half + Half Pizza
12" Angry Hawaiian
Ham, pineapples, jalapenos
12" Buffalo Soldier
Buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, crispy chicken, caramelized onions, bleu cheese
12" Burger
Angus ground beef, bacon, cheddar, caramelized red onions, grained mustard
12" Carnivore
Cup & char pepperoni, bacon, ham, Italian sausage
12" Garlic My Pie
Roasted garlic, parsley, lemon wedges
12" Get Lift'd
Chicken, spinach, mushrooms, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, roasted garlic
12" Jalapestroni
Cup & char pepperoni, ricotta, jalapeno, pesto
12" Plants
Spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, grape tomatoes, red onions, black olives, artichokes
12" Rita
Roma tomatoes, grape tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella
12" Roni
Pepperoni, deli pepperoni, beef pepperoni
12" Smoker's Chicken
Chicken, red onions, ricotta, Beer BBQ sauce, cilantro
12" Spinning Goat
Spinach, mushrooms, goat cheese
12" Stallion
Beef pepperoni, salami, ham, red onions, grape tomatoes, black olives, goat cheese, balsamic reduction
12" Super Freak
Spicy Italian sausage, caramelized onions, honey
12" Taco Everyday
Taco seasoned beef, bell peppers, red onions, roma tomatoes, brewhouse queso, sour cream, pico de gallo
12" USA! USA!
All beef pepperoni, sausage, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives
12" Vegan
Artichokes, tomatoes, spinach, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, Daiya
16" Pizza
16" Cheese
Basic cheese pizza
16" Pepperoni
Basic pepperoni pizza
16" BYO
Build your own pizza
16" Half + Half
Half + Half Pizza
16" Angry Hawaiian
Ham, pineapples, jalapenos
16" Buffalo Soldier
Buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, crispy chicken, caramelized onions, bleu cheese
16" Burger
Angus ground beef, bacon, cheddar, caramelized red onions, grained mustard
16" Carnivore
Cup & char pepperoni, bacon, ham, Italian sausage
16" Garlic My Pie
Roasted garlic, parsley, lemon wedges
16" Get Lift'd
Chicken, spinach, mushrooms, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, roasted garlic
16" Jalapestroni
Cup & char pepperoni, ricotta, jalapeno, pesto
16" Plants
Spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, grape tomatoes, red onions, black olives, artichokes
16" Rita
Roma tomatoes, grape tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella
16" Roni
Pepperoni, deli pepperoni, beef pepperoni
16" Smoker's Chicken
Chicken, red onions, ricotta, Beer BBQ sauce, cilantro
16" Spinning Goat
Spinach, mushrooms, goat cheese
16" Stallion
Beef pepperoni, salami, ham, red onions, grape tomatoes, black olives, goat cheese, balsamic reduction
16" Super Freak
Spicy Italian sausage, caramelized onions, honey
16" Taco Everyday
Taco seasoned beef, bell peppers, red onions, roma tomatoes, brewhouse queso, sour cream, pico de gallo
16" USA! USA!
All beef pepperoni, sausage, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives
16" Vegan
Artichokes, tomatoes, spinach, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, Daiya
20" Pizza
20" Cheese
Basic cheese pizza
20" Pepperoni
Basic pepperoni pizza
20" BYO
Build your own pizza
20" Half + Half
Half + Half Pizza
20" Angry Hawaiian
Ham, pineapples, jalapenos
20" Buffalo Soldier
Buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, crispy chicken, caramelized onions, bleu cheese
20" Burger
Angus ground beef, bacon, cheddar, caramelized red onions, grained mustard
20" Carnivore
Cup & char pepperoni, bacon, ham, Italian sausage
20" Garlic My Pie
Roasted garlic, parsley, lemon wedges
20" Get Lift'd
Chicken, spinach, mushrooms, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, roasted garlic
20" Jalapestroni
Cup & char pepperoni, ricotta, jalapeno, pesto
20" Plants
Spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, grape tomatoes, red onions, black olives, artichokes
20" Rita
Roma tomatoes, grape tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella
20" Roni
Pepperoni, deli pepperoni, beef pepperoni
20" Smoker's Chicken
Chicken, red onions, ricotta, Beer BBQ sauce, cilantro
20" Spinning Goat
Spinach, mushrooms, goat cheese
20" Stallion
Beef pepperoni, salami, ham, red onions, grape tomatoes, black olives, goat cheese, balsamic reduction
20" Super Freak
Spicy Italian sausage, caramelized onions, honey
20" Taco Everyday
Taco seasoned beef, bell peppers, red onions, roma tomatoes, brewhouse queso, sour cream, pico de gallo
20" USA! USA!
All beef pepperoni, sausage, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives
20" Vegan
Artichokes, tomatoes, spinach, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, Daiya