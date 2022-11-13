Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery Jackson

No reviews yet

16 Jackson Walk Plaza

Jackson, TN 38301

Loaded Fries
Firebird
16" BYO

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.89
Diet Coke

$2.89
Sprite

$2.89
Dr. Pepper

$2.89
Lemonade

$2.89
Sweet Tea

$2.89
Unsweet Tea

$2.89

Root Beer

$2.89

Berry Lemonade Refill

$1.50

Berry Lemonade

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Coffee

$2.89

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Orange Juice

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$2.89

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.89

Water

Openers

ZZ Tots

$7.00

House-made cheese tots served with sriracha aioli

Garlic My App

$9.00

Garlic-buttered bread, goat cheese, tomato sauce

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, dill ranch

Burrata Caprese

$13.00

Burrata mozzarella, pesto, basil, slow roasted tomatoes, balsamic reduction, crostinis

Pretzel

$10.50

Brewhouse queso, pico de gallo

O.M.Cheese

$11.00

Boneless BBQ Wings

$12.00

House-made Beer BBQ sauce. Served with dill ranch.

Boneless Cajun Wings

$12.00

Dry with a Cajun seasoning. Served with dill ranch.

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$12.00

House-made buffalo sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with dill ranch.

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

House-made buffalo sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with dill ranch.

BBQ Wings

$15.00

House-made Beer BBQ sauce. Served with dill ranch.

Cajun Wings

$15.00

Dry with a Cajun seasoning. Served with dill ranch.

Naked Wings

$15.00

Naked Boneless

$12.00

Greens

House Salad

$9.50

Bell peppers, cucumbers, red onions, grape tomatoes

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Croutons, bacon, parmesan, caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$9.50

Grape tomatoes, red onions, feta, kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$14.50

Chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, bleu cheese, grape tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

Farmhouse Salad

$14.50

Chicken, roasted red peppers, red onions, candied pecans, craisins, goat cheese, house vinaigrette

Side Greek Salad

$4.00

Grape tomatoes, red onions, feta, kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette

Side House Salad

$4.00

Bell peppers, cucumbers, red onions, grape tomatoes

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Croutons, bacon, parmesan, caesar dressing

Burgers

The Classic Burger

$12.00

Burger served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made hop pickles, garlic-basil mayo, grained mustard and your choice of house fries or a side salad.

The Alternative Burger

$13.75

Bacon and cheese burger served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made hop pickles, garlic-basil mayo, grained mustard and your choice of house fries or a side salad.

The Blues Burger

$13.00

Blackened burger with bleu cheese and balsamic reduction served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made hop pickles, garlic-basil mayo, grained mustard and your choice of house fries or a side salad.

The Underground Burger

$14.00

Plant-based patty served on pizza bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made hop pickles, roasted tomato aioli, grained mustard and your choice of house fries or a side salad.

Grinders + Wraps

Firebird

$13.00

Chipotle chicken, pepper jack, red onion, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha mayo served on fresh baked bread with yourchoice of house fries or a side salad.

Big Bad Wolf

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mozzarella, garlic-basil mayo served on fresh baked bread with your choice of house fries or a side salad.

The Cuban

$13.00Out of stock

Pulled pork, ham, havarti, house-made hop pickles, garlic-basil mayo and grained mustard served on fresh baked bread with your choice of house fries or a side salad.

Italian

$13.00

Deli pepperoni, salami, ham, pepper jack, banana peppers, red onion, house vinaigrette, slow roasted tomato aioli served on fresh baked bread with your choice of house fries or a side salad.

So Cal Wrap

$14.00

Roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, goat cheese, garlic-basil mayo served in a spinach tortilla with your choice of house fries or a side salad.

Pasta

Red Pasta

$10.00

House tomato sauce, Cavatappi pasta and parmesan cheese served with a side salad and garlic bread.

White Pasta

$12.50

House alfredo sauce, Cavatappi pasta and parmesan cheese served with a side salad and garlic bread.

Red Zucchini Pasta

$11.00

House tomato sauce, zucchini noodles and parmesan cheese served with a side salad and garlic bread.

White Zucchini Pasta

$13.00

House alfredo sauce, zucchini noodles and parmesan cheese served with a side salad and garlic bread.

Encore

Beignets

$6.00

Fried dough with icing and powdered sugar

Brownie a la Mode

$8.00

Just a Brownie

$3.50

House-baked brownie

Cheesecake

$7.50

Kid's

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Pizza Bread

$6.00

Frech bread pizza + side

Kids Chicken Dinner

$6.00

Fried chicken + side

Kids Red Pasta

$6.00

House tomato sauce, Cavatappi pasta + side

Kids White Pasta

$7.00

House alfredo sauce, Cavatappi pasta + side

Calzones

Calzone Combo

$5.00

Calzone, Side + Drink

Basic Cheese Calzone

$8.00

Basic cheese calzone

Basic Pepperoni Calzone

$9.50

Basic pepperoni calzone

BYO Calzone

$8.00

Build your own calzone

Angry Hawaiian Calzone

$11.00

Ham, pineapples, jalapenos

Buffalo Soldier Calzone

$12.00

Buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, crispy chicken, caramelized onions, bleu cheese

Burger Calzone

$12.00

Angus ground beef, bacon, cheddar, caramelized red onions, grained mustard

Carnivore Calzone

$12.00

Cup & char pepperoni, bacon, ham, Italian sausage

Garlic My Pie Calzone

$10.00

Roasted garlic, parsley, lemon wedges

Get Lift'd Calzone

$12.00

Chicken, spinach, mushrooms, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, roasted garlic

Jalpestroni Calzone

$12.00

Cup & char pepperoni, ricotta, jalapeno, pesto

Plants Calzone

$12.00

Spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, grape tomatoes, red onions, black olives, artichokes

Rita Calzone

$11.00

Roma tomatoes, grape tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella

Roni Calzone

$11.00

Pepperoni, deli pepperoni, beef pepperoni

Smoker's Chicken Calzone

$12.00

Chicken, red onions, ricotta, Beer BBQ sauce, cilantro

Spinning Goat Calzone

$11.00

Spinach, mushrooms, goat cheese

Stallion Calzone

$12.00

Beef pepperoni, salami, ham, red onions, grape tomatoes, black olives, goat cheese, balsamic reduction

Super Freak Calzone

$11.00

Spicy Italian sausage, caramelized onions, honey

Taco Calzone

$12.00

Taco seasoned beef, bell peppers, red onions, roma tomatoes, brewhouse queso, sour cream, pico de gallo

USA! USA! Calzone

$12.00

All beef pepperoni, sausage, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives

Vegan Calzone

$12.00

Artichokes, tomatoes, spinach, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, Daiya

12" Pizza

12" Cheese

$12.00

Basic cheese pizza

12" Pepperoni

$14.00

Basic pepperoni pizza

12" BYO

$12.00

Build your own pizza

12" Half + Half

$12.00

Half + Half Pizza

12" Angry Hawaiian

$17.50

Ham, pineapples, jalapenos

12" Buffalo Soldier

$19.00

Buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, crispy chicken, caramelized onions, bleu cheese

12" Burger

$19.00

Angus ground beef, bacon, cheddar, caramelized red onions, grained mustard

12" Carnivore

$19.00

Cup & char pepperoni, bacon, ham, Italian sausage

12" Garlic My Pie

$19.00

Roasted garlic, parsley, lemon wedges

12" Get Lift'd

$19.00

Chicken, spinach, mushrooms, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, roasted garlic

12" Jalapestroni

$19.00

Cup & char pepperoni, ricotta, jalapeno, pesto

12" Plants

$19.00

Spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, grape tomatoes, red onions, black olives, artichokes

12" Rita

$17.50

Roma tomatoes, grape tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella

12" Roni

$17.50

Pepperoni, deli pepperoni, beef pepperoni

12" Smoker's Chicken

$19.00

Chicken, red onions, ricotta, Beer BBQ sauce, cilantro

12" Spinning Goat

$17.50

Spinach, mushrooms, goat cheese

12" Stallion

$19.00

Beef pepperoni, salami, ham, red onions, grape tomatoes, black olives, goat cheese, balsamic reduction

12" Super Freak

$17.50

Spicy Italian sausage, caramelized onions, honey

12" Taco Everyday

$19.00

Taco seasoned beef, bell peppers, red onions, roma tomatoes, brewhouse queso, sour cream, pico de gallo

12" USA! USA!

$19.00

All beef pepperoni, sausage, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives

12" Vegan

$19.00

Artichokes, tomatoes, spinach, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, Daiya

16" Pizza

16" Cheese

$16.00

Basic cheese pizza

16" Pepperoni

$19.00

Basic pepperoni pizza

16" BYO

$16.00

Build your own pizza

16" Half + Half

$16.00

Half + Half Pizza

16" Angry Hawaiian

$24.00

Ham, pineapples, jalapenos

16" Buffalo Soldier

$26.00

Buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, crispy chicken, caramelized onions, bleu cheese

16" Burger

$26.00

Angus ground beef, bacon, cheddar, caramelized red onions, grained mustard

16" Carnivore

$26.00

Cup & char pepperoni, bacon, ham, Italian sausage

16" Garlic My Pie

$20.00

Roasted garlic, parsley, lemon wedges

16" Get Lift'd

$26.00

Chicken, spinach, mushrooms, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, roasted garlic

16" Jalapestroni

$26.00

Cup & char pepperoni, ricotta, jalapeno, pesto

16" Plants

$26.00

Spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, grape tomatoes, red onions, black olives, artichokes

16" Rita

$24.00

Roma tomatoes, grape tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella

16" Roni

$24.00

Pepperoni, deli pepperoni, beef pepperoni

16" Smoker's Chicken

$26.00

Chicken, red onions, ricotta, Beer BBQ sauce, cilantro

16" Spinning Goat

$26.00

Spinach, mushrooms, goat cheese

16" Stallion

$26.00

Beef pepperoni, salami, ham, red onions, grape tomatoes, black olives, goat cheese, balsamic reduction

16" Super Freak

$24.00

Spicy Italian sausage, caramelized onions, honey

16" Taco Everyday

$26.00

Taco seasoned beef, bell peppers, red onions, roma tomatoes, brewhouse queso, sour cream, pico de gallo

16" USA! USA!

$26.00

All beef pepperoni, sausage, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives

16" Vegan

$26.00

Artichokes, tomatoes, spinach, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, Daiya

20" Pizza

20" Cheese

$20.00

Basic cheese pizza

20" Pepperoni

$24.00

Basic pepperoni pizza

20" BYO

$20.00

Build your own pizza

20" Half + Half

$20.00

Half + Half Pizza

20" Angry Hawaiian

$29.00

Ham, pineapples, jalapenos

20" Buffalo Soldier

$32.00

Buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, crispy chicken, caramelized onions, bleu cheese

20" Burger

$32.00

Angus ground beef, bacon, cheddar, caramelized red onions, grained mustard

20" Carnivore

$32.00

Cup & char pepperoni, bacon, ham, Italian sausage

20" Garlic My Pie

$25.00

Roasted garlic, parsley, lemon wedges

20" Get Lift'd

$32.00

Chicken, spinach, mushrooms, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, roasted garlic

20" Jalapestroni

$32.00

Cup & char pepperoni, ricotta, jalapeno, pesto

20" Plants

$32.00

Spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, grape tomatoes, red onions, black olives, artichokes

20" Rita

$29.00

Roma tomatoes, grape tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella

20" Roni

$29.00

Pepperoni, deli pepperoni, beef pepperoni

20" Smoker's Chicken

$32.00

Chicken, red onions, ricotta, Beer BBQ sauce, cilantro

20" Spinning Goat

$29.00

Spinach, mushrooms, goat cheese

20" Stallion

$32.00

Beef pepperoni, salami, ham, red onions, grape tomatoes, black olives, goat cheese, balsamic reduction

20" Super Freak

$29.00

Spicy Italian sausage, caramelized onions, honey

20" Taco Everyday

$32.00

Taco seasoned beef, bell peppers, red onions, roma tomatoes, brewhouse queso, sour cream, pico de gallo

20" USA! USA!

$32.00

All beef pepperoni, sausage, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives

20" Vegan

$32.00

Artichokes, tomatoes, spinach, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, Daiya

Cauliflower Pizza

Cauliflower Cheese

$15.00

Basic cheese pizza

Cauliflower Pepperoni

$17.00

Basic pepperoni pizza

Cauliflower BYO

$15.00

Build your own pizza

Cauliflower Half + Half

$15.00

Half + Half Pizza

Cauliflower Angry Hawaiian

$20.50

Ham, pineapples, jalapenos

