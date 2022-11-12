A map showing the location of The Blacksmith 216 N Shannon StView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
American

The Blacksmith 216 N Shannon St

1,296 Reviews

$$

216 N Shannon St

Jackson, TN 38301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Tenders
Forge Burger
Grilled Chicken BLP

Starters

Farmer's Market Hummus & Veggies

$10.75

Fresh vegetables, toasted pita chips, house -made cilantro hummus

Meat & Cheese Charcuterie

$15.50

Prosciutto, Genoa salami, Capicola, smoked Gouda, Brie, Wisconsin Muenster, Kalamata olives, Roma tomatoes, pepperoncini's, and toasted crostini slices w/ olive oil and balsamic

House Forged Chips

$5.00

thick potato chips tossed with our forge seasoning. served w/ house-made chipolte ranch dipping sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes & Pimento Cheese Dip

$9.50

sliced and battered green tomatoes. served w/ a warm crock of our special slightly kicked up pimento cheese dip

Johnny Cake

$7.00

Cornbread cake topped with sugar served w/ house made whipped butter

Beef Tenderloin Crostini

$13.50

Crostini topped w/ sliced filet mignon, spring mix, pico de gallo, carrot ribbon, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese vinaigrette and drizzled w/ balsamic glaze

Pickle Sticks

$9.50

Crisp dill pickle fries served w/ house-made chipolte ranch

Loaded Smithy Fries

$11.75

Smithy fries, bacon bits, green onions, melted shredded cheddar and pepper jack cheese. served w/ house-made ranch

Forged Wings

$13.50

Forge seasoned traditional wings served dry w/ choice of BBQ sauce or Buffalo sauce.

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

8 shrimp cooked w/ fresh squeezed lemon, crushed red pepper, and Ole Bay seasoning. Served chilled w/ homemade cocktail sauce

Blacksmith Pretzel & Bavarian Beer Cheese Dip

$11.75

oversized hanging salted pretzel served warm w/ Bavarian beer cheese dipping sauce

Spinach and Artichoke w/ Pita chips

$11.75

Soups

Chicken Sausage Gumbo

$5.00+

Soup of the Day

$4.50+

Loaded Potato

French Onion

Black Bean

Roasted Red Pepper Gouda

Chicken Noodle

Creamy Mushroom

Salads

Blackened Spinach & Strawberry

$14.50

Blackened grilled shrimp or chicken on a bed of spinach, w/ strawberries, feta cheese, candied pecans and raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad (LG)

$8.50

Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and our house-made caesar dressing

Caesar Side

$6.25

Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and our house-made caesar dressing

Chicken Super

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of Kohlrabi, shredded brussel sprouts, broccoli slaw, red cabbage, carrots & kale mixed w/ 5-grain blend, bleu cheese crumbles & orange wedges Blood orange vinaigrette

Fried Chicken Club Salad

$15.00

Iceberg & Spring mix blend w/ fried chicken breast, candied bacon, English cucumbers, tomato, red onion, croutons, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses Choice of dressing

Greek Boats

$13.00

Romaine lettuce boats filled w/ blend of English cucumbers, roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives, prosciutto, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, feta cheese crumbles & tossed in house-made Greek dressing

Grilled Chicken Club

$15.00

House Side Salad

$6.25

Iceberg & spring mix blend w/ tomato, English cucumbers, red onion, croutons, choice of dressing

Soup & Salad

$11.25

Southwest Salad

$15.00

grilled slice USDA Black Angus Ribeye or grilled chicken, iceberg & spring mix blend, black beans, pico de gallo, roasted peppers, corn, mozzarella cheese & crispy tortilla strips w/ creamy house-made cilantro ranch dressing

The Blacksmith Salad

$23.00

Choice of grilled sliced USDA choice black angus filet mignon or fresh Atlantic salmon on a bed of grilled baby romanine, sauteed mushrooms, carrot ribbon and bleu cheese crumbles. drizzled w/ balsamic vinaigrette

House salad (large)

$8.50

Spuds

Jumbo baked potato w/ choice of butter, sour cream, green onions, bacon, Monterey and cheddar cheeses, grilled peppers and onions, char-grilled veggies & sauteed mushrooms

Forge Your Own Spud

$8.25

Sandwiches

BLTP

$13.00

Candied bacon, fried green tomato, lettuce, & a spread of warm pimento cheese on toasted brioche bun

Fried Tilapia Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Ahi Tuna steak. served on a toasted brioche bun w/ fresh crisp lettuce, Roma tomatoes & homemade soy garlic aioli

Grilled Chicken BLP

$13.00

grilled chicken breast topped w/ melted smoked Gouda, candied bacon, lettuce, grilled pineapple, and our special sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Spicy fried chicken breast, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, pickle, Roma tomato on a toasted brioche bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.50

Tender bacon pulled pork. Served on a toasted brioche bun w/ crisp dill pickles and drizzled w/ bbq sauce

Ribeye Grinder

$15.00

USDA Choice Black Angus ribeye slice served on a toasted ciabatta bun , drizzled w/ creamy bleu cheese vinaigrette topped w/ melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, pickle, homemade pickled onions and Roma tomato

Rock-a-Billy Philly

$13.00

Perfectly seasoned & grilled strips of chicken breast, onion, w/ red & green peppers. Generously smothered in cheese on a hoagie bun

The Ned Shrimp Po-Boy

$13.00

Hand breaded fried shrimp & fried green tomatoes. Topped w/ our sriracha mayo spread & lettuce, Roma tomato on a hoagie bun

Veggie Dagwood

$11.00

Roasted red peppers, mushrooms, red onions, carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, spring mix & pepper jack cheese w a balsamic glaze served on a ciabatta bun

Burgers

Forge Burger

$13.00

8 oz. of USDA Certified Black Angus Beef topped w/ choice of cheddar, pepper jack or smoked Gouda cheese w/ lettuce, pickle, Roma tomato and home made pickled onions on a brioche bun

Molten Burger

$13.00

8 oz of USDA Certified Black Angus Beef topped w/ melted cheddar cheese, fresh jalapenos, lettuce, pickle, Roma tomato and home made pickled onions on a brioche bun

Basil Pesto Burger

$13.00

8oz of USDA Certified Black Angus Beef topped w/ melted smoked Gouda, basil pesto, lettuce and Roma tomato served on a brioche bun

Event Burger

$10.00

Entrée

6 oz. Filet

$32.00

6oz USDA Black Angus beef, seasoned and grilled to perfection. topped w/ compound butter

12 oz. Ribeye

$33.00

12 oz. USDA Black Angus beef, seasoned and grilled to perfection. topped w/ compound butter

Pork Ribeye

$21.00

8oz pork ribeye seasoned , seared and grilled to perfection

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

8oz Fresh Atlantic Salmon filet grilled to perfection

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$17.00

Two 6oz grilled chicken breast seasoned and seared to perfection

Mac 'n' Cheese (Entree)

$11.75

our special recipe , from scratch

Weekend Special

$14.50

Sides

Blacksmith Slaw

$4.00

A bed of Kohlrabi shredded brussel sprouts, broccoli, red cabbage, carrots, kale, yellow raisins, candied bacon tossed w/ blood orange vinaigrette

Broccolini

$4.00

Brussel Sprout Hash

$5.00

hand cut brussel sprouts, mixed w/ seasoned cubes of potato and candied bacon

caesar salad

$5.50

Caramel Sauce

$0.50

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

A fresh blend of in season fruits

gumbo (bowl)

$6.00

gumbo (cup)

$4.50

house salad

$5.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.50

Salt coated baked potato loaded w/ butter, sour cream, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, candied bacon and chives

Mac'n'Cheese (side)

$5.00

Blacksmith macaroni smothered in our unique blend of 5 cheeses

Smithy Fries

$4.00

spiral cut potato fried golden brown and tossed in our house seasoning

soup of the day (bowl)

$6.50

soup of the day (cup)

$4.00

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.00

Sweet potato cut into waffle wedges and deep fried

Pasta

Grilled Scallop Pasta

$20.00Out of stock

a quarter pound of seasoned and seared Scallops. laid across our specialty Forged pasta

Grilled Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Our seasoned grilled chicken breast with our specialty Forged Pasta

Blackened Grilled Shrimp Pasta

$18.00

Our perfectly seasoned blackened shrimp on top of our specialty Forged pasta

Filet Mignon Pasta

$33.00

Our handed cut 6oz Filet Mignon seasoned to perfection and cooked to order placed on top of our specialty Forged pasta

Pasta No Protein

$13.00

NA Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.25

Soda water

$2.25

Bottled Sprite

$3.00

Bottled Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Bottled Diet Coke

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Extras

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp (6 each) (Side)

$8.00

Side of Pimento Cheese

$4.00

Side of Scallops

$8.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.00

Burger patty

$4.00

Ahi

$7.00

Dozen Oysters Raw

$22.00

Dozen Fried Oysters

$22.00

Half Fried Oysters

$13.00

LTO Menu 1

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Forged Devil Eggs

$10.00

Anvil Bites

$10.00

Wedge Salad

$8.00

Haricot Verts (side)

$5.00Out of stock

Roasted Red Potatoes (side)

$5.00

14oz Bone in Strip

$35.00

Pig Iron Pasta

$18.00

Kids Menu

Apprentice Burger

$6.00

Junior sized version of our Forged burger, 4 oz of USDA Certified Angus Beef W/ your choice of cheese & toppings

Fried Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Three lightly fried chicken breast tenders served w/ choice of dipping sauce

Corn Dog

$5.00

Honey cornbread battered hot dog w/ your choice of dipping sauce

Kids Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

6 grilled shrimp - Blackened if you like

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

No boxes here! Our homemade macaroni and cheese made w/ our special blend of 5 cheeses

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Our fresh grilled chicken breast

Kids Baked Potato

$5.00

Served w/ your choice of butter, sour cream, shredded cheese and bacon

Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Just the right size cheese pizza

Pies & Cakes

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Triple layers of carrot cake smeared with cream cheese icing with a caramel drizzle and garnished with carrot shavings

Chocolate Eruption Cake

$9.00

Rich chocolate cream, studded with nuts, chocolate chips and turtle cheesecake, garnished with sliced strawberries and chocolate drizzle

White Chocolate Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Moist chunks of vanilla bean cream cake and sweet swirls of berry compote meets the creamiest of white chocolate cheesecake

Whole Cake

$65.00

Strawberry Cake

$9.00Out of stock

White & Dark Mousse Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate Caramel Brownie Cheesecake

$9.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.00

Valentines Menu

Special

$80.00

Strawberry Crostini's

Filet Mignon Special

Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

Strawberry Cake

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Live Local. Eat Local. Relax Local.

Location

216 N Shannon St, Jackson, TN 38301

