Jackson bars & lounges you'll love

Coyote Blues image

 

Coyote Blues

1430 Union University Dr, Suite E

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Angus Border Burger$12.00
Bacon, monterey jack, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico, jalapenos, guacamole, bbq sauce & chipotle aioli served on jalapeno cheese bun & served with fresh cut fries.
Queso Blanco$6.00
Served with pueblo chips
Chicken Taco$4.00
Flour tortilla with grilled chicken, lettuce, pico, mixed cheese and chipotle aioli.
More about Coyote Blues
731 Sports Bar and Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

731 Sports Bar and Grill

601 Vann Dr, Jackson

Avg 4.3 (325 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
All-American Burger$6.29
Out traditional burger served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onion.
Queso Dip and Nacho Chips$4.99
Crowd Pleaser!
Small Onion Rings$3.99
More about 731 Sports Bar and Grill
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Blacksmith

216 N Shannon St, Jackson

Avg 4.5 (1296 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Ribeye$19.00
8oz pork ribeye seasoned , seared and grilled to perfection
Forge Burger$12.50
8 oz. of USDA Certified Black Angus Beef topped w/ choice of cheddar, pepper jack or smoked Gouda cheese w/ lettuce, pickle, Roma tomato and home made pickled onions on a brioche bun
Pickle Sticks$8.50
Crisp dill pickle fries served w/ house-made chipolte ranch
More about The Blacksmith

Gumbo

Steak Sandwiches

