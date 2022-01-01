Florence restaurants you'll love
Florence's top cuisines
Must-try Florence restaurants
More about Odette
Odette
120 N Court St, Florence
|Popular items
|Bluewater Creek Farm Cheeseburger
|$12.00
caramelized red onion, red pepper-thyme ketchup, hand-cut fries
|Tuesday Hot Plate 2/1
|$10.91
AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP BETWEEN 4:30 & 6PM
Grilled Conecuh Sausage, Smoked Cheddar Grits, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, White Chocolate-Cranberry Cookie
|Grilled Chicken Kale Caesar
|$12.00
buttermilk caesar dressing, country ham-cornbread crumbs, parmesan
More about Esther's Eatery
Esther's Eatery
1416 Huntsville Road, Florence
|Popular items
|Existing Conditions
|$12.25
brown rice, marinated moroccan carrots, green lentil/carrot/celery/red onion, ru's chicken salad, dijon-herb vinaigrette
|Grow A Pair
|$12.25
romaine, shaved brussels sprouts/dijon-herb, israeli couscous/kalamata/pine nut/feta/pickled red onion, turkey meatballs, charred-tomato vinaigrette
|Kids Bowl
|$6.00
Kid's bowls include one side & one protein. For children 12 & under!
More about Pimentos Burgers, Bar & Grill
Pimentos Burgers, Bar & Grill
105 North Court Street, Florence
|Popular items
|Signature Chopped Salad
|$10.99
Mixed greens, pearl couscous, feta, red peppers, sweet corn, dried cranberries, tomatoes, and sunflower seeds.
|Back Porch Salad
|$11.99
Mixed greens with smoked ham, smoked turkey, feta, honey glazed pepper bacon, eggs, tomatoes and avocado
|Black Bean and Corn Salsa
|$2.99
More about Steak & Stuff
Steak & Stuff
3378 Cloverdale rd, Florence
More about Brass monkey
Brass monkey
1816 Darby Drive, Florence
More about Voodoo Wings - Florence
Voodoo Wings - Florence
310 cypress mill rd, Florence
More about Smokin Jalapeno - Florence REBUILD
Smokin Jalapeno - Florence REBUILD
4154 Florence Blvd, Florence