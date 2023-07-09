A map showing the location of The Boiler Room 313 N Court StreetView gallery

The Boiler Room 313 N Court Street

review star

No reviews yet

313 N Court Street

Florence, AL 35630

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Apps

Fried Shrimp

$13.00

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Fried pickles

$8.00

Chicken Tender App

$9.00

Guacamole w/ Chips

$10.00

Sandwich

BLT

$11.50

Turkey Club Wrap

$12.50

Big Bad Burger

$12.00

Shrimp PoBoy

$16.00

Oyster PoBoy

$16.00

Screaming Demon Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Salad and Plates

Chicken Tender Plate

$15.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

313 N Court Street, Florence, AL 35630

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mugshots Grill & Bar - Florence
orange starNo Reviews
321 North Court St Florence, AL 35630
View restaurantnext
306 BBQ Florence
orange starNo Reviews
322 N Court St Florence, AL 35630
View restaurantnext
Pimentos Burgers, Bar & Grill - Downtown Florence
orange starNo Reviews
105 North Court Street Florence, AL 35630
View restaurantnext
Odette
orange star4.8 • 2,019
120 N Court St Florence, AL 35630
View restaurantnext
North Wood Social
orange starNo Reviews
1121 n wood ave florence, AL 35630
View restaurantnext
Red Cow Coffee - 1406 Huntsville Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1406 Huntsville Rd Florence, AL 35630
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Florence

Odette
orange star4.8 • 2,019
120 N Court St Florence, AL 35630
View restaurantnext
Ray’s At The Bank
orange star4.2 • 58
1411 Huntsville Rd Florence, AL 35630
View restaurantnext
Esther's Eatery
orange star4.5 • 3
1416 Huntsville Road Florence, AL 35630
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Florence
Muscle Shoals
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston