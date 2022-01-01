Huntsville restaurants you'll love
Huntsville's top cuisines
Must-try Huntsville restaurants
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rocket City Tavern
2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Tavern Club Sandwich
|$10.95
|Tavern Special Cheeseburger
|$11.50
|Blackened Salmon Caesar
|$14.95
Commerce Kitchen
300 Franklin St SE, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Chicken Bites
|$10.00
|Ranch Chicken Club
|$14.00
|Crabcakes
|$15.00
SALADS • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Fettuccini Alfredo
|$9.00
Curly pasta tossed with a freshly made cream sauce and topped with Parmesan and Romano cheeses.
|6 Potstickers
|$7.00
Plump chicken and cabbage-stuffed dumplings, made complete with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
|Three cheese macaroni
|$9.00
Fusilli pasta with a special blend of melted cheeses and fresh cream, finished with a generous portion of shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.
Sea Salt
114 Clinton Ave, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Baked Ziti
|$11.00
Ricotta, marinara, quatro formaggio blend
|Traditional Lasagne
|$13.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, mascarpone
|Chicken Parmesan
|$12.00
Italian herb seasoning, marinara sauce, melted cheese, linguine pasta
SUSHI
Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
475 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Drunken Noodle
|$16.45
flat rice noodle, egg,Thai chili paste, mushroom, carrot
broccoli, green bean, onion, bell pepper, and basil leaf
|Thai Pot Sticker
|$7.45
Choose between fried or steamed dumplings filled with
vegetables and chicken with Thai ginger soy sauce
|Tom Kha (Spicy Coconut Soup)
|$6.25
spirited coconut milk soup, seasoned with
galanga, lime juice, chilies and mushroom
PIZZA
Mario's Five Points
607 Andrew Jackson Way Northeast, Huntsville
|Popular items
|16" Marios Signature
|$19.00
|16" Pepperoni
|$16.00
|Baked Ziti
|$12.00
Kamado Ramen - Mid City
1022 Mid City Drive, Huntsville
|Popular items
|(R7) Chicken Ramen
|$13.50
[Cloudy Chicken Broth] [Egg Thin Noodle] Sous vide cooked chicken, bean sprouts, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallions & soft boiled egg.
|(R8) Curry Ramen
|$14.50
[Clear Chicken Broth] [Egg Thick Noodle] Curry chicken, bean sprouts, potato, carrot, soft boiled egg, mint
|(R10) Vegetable Ramen
|$11.50
[Vegetable Broth] [Kale Noodle] Bean sprouts, bamboo shoot, baby arugula, shiitaki mushrooms, tofu, steamed corn & cherry tomato.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille
2309 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Small Wings
|$11.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
full court press on sourcing a FRESH, QUALITY wing that meets our standards consistently. If you order wings, we would like your feedback. This wing comes from Alabama chickens (very important to us) and they are very close to the same wing we introduced to the state of Alabama back in 1981 (Fun Fact: we were the first company to introduce Buffalo style chicken wings to the state of Alabama!). This is a smaller wing, but one that is able to have a nice crispy exterior, as we have been known for over 40 years! We appreciate your patience through all of this and your continued support! (Please notice these wing prices are much lower than our wing insertion menu we had before.)
|Large Wings
|$15.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
full court press on sourcing a FRESH, QUALITY wing that meets our standards consistently. If you order wings, we would like your feedback. This wing comes from Alabama chickens (very important to us) and they are very close to the same wing we introduced to the state of Alabama back in 1981 (Fun Fact: we were the first company to introduce Buffalo style chicken wings to the state of Alabama!). This is a smaller wing, but one that is able to have a nice crispy exterior, as we have been known for over 40 years! We appreciate your patience through all of this and your continued support! (Please notice these wing prices are much lower than our wing insertion menu we had before.)
|Black & White Chicken Platter
|$12.99
TACOS • EMPANADAS • TAPAS • CHEESE
La Esquina Cocina
127 Holmes Ave NW #101, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Side Of Spicy Salsa
|$0.50
|Bowl
|$14.00
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
Cafe at the South Campus
7300 Whitesburg Dr., Huntsville
|Popular items
|Bacon
|$0.75
|Double Hamburger
|$3.50
|Chicken Tenders
|$3.00
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Big Shake's Hot Chicken
4925 University Dr Suite 178, Huntsville
|Popular items
|(3) Jumbo Chicken Tenders
|$11.49
Jumbo Chicken Tenders are made from Farm Fresh, Never Frozen Chicken. This entree is our #1 seller for good reason. Served with 3 tenders, white bread, pickles and choice of a side. Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ, or Blue Cheese available upon request. Extra Sauce $.50
|Hot Mess Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Juicy Chicken in our famous CRYBABY®️ sauce, Pickles, Sliced Onions, and Big Shake’s Ghost Pepper Mayo! Comes with a side of your choice! Watch the video https://youtu.be/2HQ0wxzBmqc *Coleslaw not available on the side
|White Fish Platter
|$12.99
Our Catfish Platters include 2 Catfish Fillets, White Bread, Pickles and 2 sides of your choice. Tarter sauce on request.
A.M. Booth's Lumberyard
108 Cleveland Ave NW, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Stuffed Biscuit Bites
|$4.75
|Lumberyard Burger
|$9.00
|Monte Sano Nachos
|$10.25
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Burger
930 Bob Wallace Ave, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Chicken Burger!
|$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
|No. 4 - The Chicken Burger
|$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
|Basket of FB Fries
|$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
Rock N Roll Sushi
2500 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Crowd Surfer Roll
|$13.95
Spice. Sushi. Sauce. Magic. Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, red tuna and jalapeno outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
|Volcano Roll
|$12.55
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
|Spicy Crawfish Roll
|$7.80
Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, topped with spicy mayo.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse
325 Bridge Street Suite 105, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.75
Grilled chicken,house made buffalo sauce and cheddar cheese on a white wrap.
|Berry Good Salad
|$10.00
Mixed Greens with seasonal berries,spiced pecans,tomatoes,feta and our house made citrus vinaigrette dressing.
|Local Mix Salad
|$10.50
Applewood bacon,corn,hard boiled eggs,red onions,cheddar cheese and our house made honey mustard vinaigrette dressing served with a warm orange roll
Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro
2358 Whitesburg Dr Sw, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Snicker Doodle
|$1.50
Simply made with almonds, honey and cinnamon, this cookie boasts as much flavor as it does nutritional benefits. No one will know it is healthy though, so keep that our secret! [GF, DF, EF, SF, P]
|Cloud Nine
|$3.50
Our rich, moist chocolate cupcake topped with creamy vanilla frosting and mini dairy free chocolate chips. This cupcake will have you on "cloud nine". [GF, DF, EF, SF, V]
|Rammer Jammer
|$3.50
A Southern favorite! Our moist red velvet cupcake topped with our rich cream cheese frosting. [GF, SF]
PIZZA
Pane e Vino
300 Church St SW, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
|Cheesy Breadsticks
|$10.00
|12'' Create Your Own
|$12.00
Fiero Mexican Grill
2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Steak Taco
|$4.50
|Chicken Rice/Salad Bowl
|$8.50
|Chicken Burrito
|$7.95
BAGELS
Canadian Bakin
501 Church Street NW A, Huntsville
|Popular items
|SPECIAL: Grinch-wich w/ Who Hash
|$11.00
House made Roast Beast, swiss cheese, hash browns, cronchy pickles, and a sweet and tangy horseradish sauce
Includes: Egg, Dairy
|Blueberry Bagel
|$2.00
Fresh bagels with a burst of blueberry. **use code 6BAGELS at checkout to redeem 6 for $10 deal**
|Everything Bagel
|$2.00
A bagel topped with garlic, onion, sesame seeds, and poppy seeds. **use code 6BAGELS at checkout to redeem 6 for $10 deal**
Dipwich- Hunstville
2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Classic Roast Beef
|$6.50
|Chick-wich
|$5.75
|Spicy Chick-wich
|$6.25
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Phat Sammy's
104 Jefferson St S, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Pork Katsu Sando
|$13.00
crispy pork cutlet, mustard slaw, Bulldog sauce, Japanese mayo, toasted brioche bread
|Double Cooked Wings
|$13.00
General Tso, pb & j, or spicy Vietnamese
|Phat Fries
|$12.00
handcut fries, fried egg, sweet Chinese sausage gravy, cheese curds, fried chicken, kimchi hot sauce
PASTA • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Fettuccini Alfredo
|$9.00
Curly pasta tossed with a freshly made cream sauce and topped with Parmesan and Romano cheeses.
|Basil Pesto
|$9.00
Farfalle pasta tossed with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes and our original basil pesto cream sauce. Garnished with fresh basil and grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses. (Sauce contains walnuts.)
|Buttery Noodles
|$8.00
Wavy egg noodles with a touch of butter and cream and your choice of two vegetables. Garnished with freshly chopped parsley and grated Parmesan and Romano cheese blend.
Bubby's Diner
8412 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Kimmy's Bacon Jam Cheeseburger
|$7.95
|The Rocket Towne Wrap
|$5.95
|Side Fries
|$2.25
FRESKO GRILLE MODERN MEDITERRANEAN
3414 governors drive south west, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Beef Shawarma Bowl
|$11.95
|16oz Bowl
|$8.95
|Spread (6oz) + Pita Bread
|$5.50
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Terry's Pizza
7900 Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville
|Popular items
|16" Cheese
|$15.99
|16" Chefs Special
|$21.49
|14" Chefs Special
|$17.19
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
933 Bob Wallace Ave. SW, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, aged cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
|Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
|Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)
Kamado Ramen - Stovehouse
3414 Governors Dr Suite 515, Huntsville
|Popular items
|(R1) Tonkotsu Ramen
|$12.95
[Pork Broth] [Wheat Noodle] Chashu, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallions & soft boiled egg. scallions & soft boiled egg.
|(R10) Vegetable Ramen
|$11.50
[Vegetable Broth] [Kale Noodle] Bean sprouts, bamboo shoot, baby arugula, shiitaki mushrooms, tofu, steamed corn & cherry tomato.
|(R3) Miso Ramen
|$13.50
[Pork Broth] [Egg Thick Noodle] Chopped pork, bean sprout, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallion, butter corn & soft boiled egg.
Rhythm on Monroe
700 Monroe St, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Yardbird Club Sandwhich
|$14.00
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast | Smoked Gouda Cheese | Applewood Smoked Bacon | Grilled Ham | Spicy Honey Mustard | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Shoestring Fries
|Classic Rock Burger
|$15.00
Two Juicy Prime Patties | Choice of Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Shoestring Fries
|MARS Chicken Wings 1LB
|$16.00
SALADS • TAPAS
Purveyor
201 Jefferson St. N, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Wednesday Jan 19th 6pm-8pm
|$99.00
|test
|December 12th 5pm-7:30pm
|$60.00
Brickhouse Sports Cafe
7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$7.50
Beer- battered crispy pickle chips served with ranch dressing
|BYOB
|$10.00
Fresh ground burger with lettuce, tomato, and pickle spear with choice of fries or tots
|Talladega Cheesesteak
|$15.00
Philly steak, onions, peppers, & provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie
