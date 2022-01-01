Huntsville restaurants you'll love

Huntsville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Huntsville

Huntsville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Must-try Huntsville restaurants

Rocket City Tavern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rocket City Tavern

2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.2 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tavern Club Sandwich$10.95
Tavern Special Cheeseburger$11.50
Blackened Salmon Caesar$14.95
More about Rocket City Tavern
Commerce Kitchen image

 

Commerce Kitchen

300 Franklin St SE, Huntsville

Avg 4.2 (961 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bites$10.00
Ranch Chicken Club$14.00
Crabcakes$15.00
More about Commerce Kitchen
Nothing But Noodles image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccini Alfredo$9.00
Curly pasta tossed with a freshly made cream sauce and topped with Parmesan and Romano cheeses.
6 Potstickers$7.00
Plump chicken and cabbage-stuffed dumplings, made complete with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
Three cheese macaroni$9.00
Fusilli pasta with a special blend of melted cheeses and fresh cream, finished with a generous portion of shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Sea Salt image

 

Sea Salt

114 Clinton Ave, Huntsville

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Ziti$11.00
Ricotta, marinara, quatro formaggio blend
Traditional Lasagne$13.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, mascarpone
Chicken Parmesan$12.00
Italian herb seasoning, marinara sauce, melted cheese, linguine pasta
More about Sea Salt
Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi image

SUSHI

Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi

475 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Drunken Noodle$16.45
flat rice noodle, egg,Thai chili paste, mushroom, carrot
broccoli, green bean, onion, bell pepper, and basil leaf
Thai Pot Sticker$7.45
Choose between fried or steamed dumplings filled with
vegetables and chicken with Thai ginger soy sauce
Tom Kha (Spicy Coconut Soup)$6.25
spirited coconut milk soup, seasoned with
galanga, lime juice, chilies and mushroom
More about Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
Mario's Five Points image

PIZZA

Mario's Five Points

607 Andrew Jackson Way Northeast, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (228 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
16" Marios Signature$19.00
16" Pepperoni$16.00
Baked Ziti$12.00
More about Mario's Five Points
Kamado Ramen - Mid City image

 

Kamado Ramen - Mid City

1022 Mid City Drive, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
(R7) Chicken Ramen$13.50
[Cloudy Chicken Broth] [Egg Thin Noodle] Sous vide cooked chicken, bean sprouts, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallions & soft boiled egg.
(R8) Curry Ramen$14.50
[Clear Chicken Broth] [Egg Thick Noodle] Curry chicken, bean sprouts, potato, carrot, soft boiled egg, mint
(R10) Vegetable Ramen$11.50
[Vegetable Broth] [Kale Noodle] Bean sprouts, bamboo shoot, baby arugula, shiitaki mushrooms, tofu, steamed corn & cherry tomato.
More about Kamado Ramen - Mid City
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

2309 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (2112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Wings$11.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
full court press on sourcing a FRESH, QUALITY wing that meets our standards consistently. If you order wings, we would like your feedback. This wing comes from Alabama chickens (very important to us) and they are very close to the same wing we introduced to the state of Alabama back in 1981 (Fun Fact: we were the first company to introduce Buffalo style chicken wings to the state of Alabama!). This is a smaller wing, but one that is able to have a nice crispy exterior, as we have been known for over 40 years! We appreciate your patience through all of this and your continued support! (Please notice these wing prices are much lower than our wing insertion menu we had before.)
Large Wings$15.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
full court press on sourcing a FRESH, QUALITY wing that meets our standards consistently. If you order wings, we would like your feedback. This wing comes from Alabama chickens (very important to us) and they are very close to the same wing we introduced to the state of Alabama back in 1981 (Fun Fact: we were the first company to introduce Buffalo style chicken wings to the state of Alabama!). This is a smaller wing, but one that is able to have a nice crispy exterior, as we have been known for over 40 years! We appreciate your patience through all of this and your continued support! (Please notice these wing prices are much lower than our wing insertion menu we had before.)
Black & White Chicken Platter$12.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
La Esquina Cocina image

TACOS • EMPANADAS • TAPAS • CHEESE

La Esquina Cocina

127 Holmes Ave NW #101, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Of Spicy Salsa$0.50
Bowl$14.00
Quesadilla$9.00
More about La Esquina Cocina
Cafe at the South Campus image

 

Cafe at the South Campus

7300 Whitesburg Dr., Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon$0.75
Double Hamburger$3.50
Chicken Tenders$3.00
More about Cafe at the South Campus
Big Shake's Hot Chicken image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Big Shake's Hot Chicken

4925 University Dr Suite 178, Huntsville

Avg 4.1 (1334 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
(3) Jumbo Chicken Tenders$11.49
Jumbo Chicken Tenders are made from Farm Fresh, Never Frozen Chicken. This entree is our #1 seller for good reason. Served with 3 tenders, white bread, pickles and choice of a side. Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ, or Blue Cheese available upon request. Extra Sauce $.50
Hot Mess Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Juicy Chicken in our famous CRYBABY®️ sauce, Pickles, Sliced Onions, and Big Shake’s Ghost Pepper Mayo! Comes with a side of your choice! Watch the video https://youtu.be/2HQ0wxzBmqc *Coleslaw not available on the side
White Fish Platter$12.99
Our Catfish Platters include 2 Catfish Fillets, White Bread, Pickles and 2 sides of your choice. Tarter sauce on request.
More about Big Shake's Hot Chicken
A.M. Booth's Lumberyard image

 

A.M. Booth's Lumberyard

108 Cleveland Ave NW, Huntsville

Avg 4 (1145 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Stuffed Biscuit Bites$4.75
Lumberyard Burger$9.00
Monte Sano Nachos$10.25
More about A.M. Booth's Lumberyard
Farm Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Burger

930 Bob Wallace Ave, Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (857 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own Chicken Burger!$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
No. 4 - The Chicken Burger$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
Basket of FB Fries$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
More about Farm Burger
Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

2500 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crowd Surfer Roll$13.95
Spice. Sushi. Sauce. Magic. Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, red tuna and jalapeno outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Volcano Roll$12.55
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
Spicy Crawfish Roll$7.80
Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, topped with spicy mayo.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Urban Cookhouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

325 Bridge Street Suite 105, Huntsville

Avg 4.8 (1870 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.75
Grilled chicken,house made buffalo sauce and cheddar cheese on a white wrap.
Berry Good Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens with seasonal berries,spiced pecans,tomatoes,feta and our house made citrus vinaigrette dressing.
Local Mix Salad$10.50
Applewood bacon,corn,hard boiled eggs,red onions,cheddar cheese and our house made honey mustard vinaigrette dressing served with a warm orange roll
More about Urban Cookhouse
Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro image

 

Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro

2358 Whitesburg Dr Sw, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Snicker Doodle$1.50
Simply made with almonds, honey and cinnamon, this cookie boasts as much flavor as it does nutritional benefits. No one will know it is healthy though, so keep that our secret! [GF, DF, EF, SF, P]
Cloud Nine$3.50
Our rich, moist chocolate cupcake topped with creamy vanilla frosting and mini dairy free chocolate chips. This cupcake will have you on "cloud nine". [GF, DF, EF, SF, V]
Rammer Jammer$3.50
A Southern favorite! Our moist red velvet cupcake topped with our rich cream cheese frosting. [GF, SF]
More about Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro
Pane e Vino image

PIZZA

Pane e Vino

300 Church St SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.3 (1391 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$10.00
Cheesy Breadsticks$10.00
12'' Create Your Own$12.00
More about Pane e Vino
Fiero Mexican Grill image

 

Fiero Mexican Grill

2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.1 (279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Taco$4.50
Chicken Rice/Salad Bowl$8.50
Chicken Burrito$7.95
More about Fiero Mexican Grill
Canadian Bakin image

BAGELS

Canadian Bakin

501 Church Street NW A, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SPECIAL: Grinch-wich w/ Who Hash$11.00
House made Roast Beast, swiss cheese, hash browns, cronchy pickles, and a sweet and tangy horseradish sauce
Includes: Egg, Dairy
Blueberry Bagel$2.00
Fresh bagels with a burst of blueberry. **use code 6BAGELS at checkout to redeem 6 for $10 deal**
Everything Bagel$2.00
A bagel topped with garlic, onion, sesame seeds, and poppy seeds. **use code 6BAGELS at checkout to redeem 6 for $10 deal**
More about Canadian Bakin
Dipwich- Hunstville image

 

Dipwich- Hunstville

2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Roast Beef$6.50
Chick-wich$5.75
Spicy Chick-wich$6.25
More about Dipwich- Hunstville
Phat Sammy's image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Phat Sammy's

104 Jefferson St S, Huntsville

Avg 4.8 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Katsu Sando$13.00
crispy pork cutlet, mustard slaw, Bulldog sauce, Japanese mayo, toasted brioche bread
Double Cooked Wings$13.00
General Tso, pb & j, or spicy Vietnamese
Phat Fries$12.00
handcut fries, fried egg, sweet Chinese sausage gravy, cheese curds, fried chicken, kimchi hot sauce
More about Phat Sammy's
Nothing But Noodles image

PASTA • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville

Avg 4.6 (4430 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccini Alfredo$9.00
Curly pasta tossed with a freshly made cream sauce and topped with Parmesan and Romano cheeses.
Basil Pesto$9.00
Farfalle pasta tossed with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes and our original basil pesto cream sauce. Garnished with fresh basil and grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses. (Sauce contains walnuts.)
Buttery Noodles$8.00
Wavy egg noodles with a touch of butter and cream and your choice of two vegetables. Garnished with freshly chopped parsley and grated Parmesan and Romano cheese blend.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Bubby's Diner image

 

Bubby's Diner

8412 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kimmy's Bacon Jam Cheeseburger$7.95
The Rocket Towne Wrap$5.95
Side Fries$2.25
More about Bubby's Diner
FRESKO GRILLE MODERN MEDITERRANEAN image

 

FRESKO GRILLE MODERN MEDITERRANEAN

3414 governors drive south west, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Shawarma Bowl$11.95
16oz Bowl$8.95
Spread (6oz) + Pita Bread$5.50
More about FRESKO GRILLE MODERN MEDITERRANEAN
Terry's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Terry's Pizza

7900 Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville

Avg 4.1 (747 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Cheese$15.99
16" Chefs Special$21.49
14" Chefs Special$17.19
More about Terry's Pizza
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

933 Bob Wallace Ave. SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, aged cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Kamado Ramen - Stovehouse image

 

Kamado Ramen - Stovehouse

3414 Governors Dr Suite 515, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
(R1) Tonkotsu Ramen$12.95
[Pork Broth] [Wheat Noodle] Chashu, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallions & soft boiled egg. scallions & soft boiled egg.
(R10) Vegetable Ramen$11.50
[Vegetable Broth] [Kale Noodle] Bean sprouts, bamboo shoot, baby arugula, shiitaki mushrooms, tofu, steamed corn & cherry tomato.
(R3) Miso Ramen$13.50
[Pork Broth] [Egg Thick Noodle] Chopped pork, bean sprout, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallion, butter corn & soft boiled egg.
More about Kamado Ramen - Stovehouse
Rhythm on Monroe image

 

Rhythm on Monroe

700 Monroe St, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Yardbird Club Sandwhich$14.00
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast | Smoked Gouda Cheese | Applewood Smoked Bacon | Grilled Ham | Spicy Honey Mustard | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Shoestring Fries
Classic Rock Burger$15.00
Two Juicy Prime Patties | Choice of Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Shoestring Fries
MARS Chicken Wings 1LB$16.00
More about Rhythm on Monroe
Purveyor image

SALADS • TAPAS

Purveyor

201 Jefferson St. N, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (3153 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wednesday Jan 19th 6pm-8pm$99.00
test
December 12th 5pm-7:30pm$60.00
More about Purveyor
Brickhouse Sports Cafe image

 

Brickhouse Sports Cafe

7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickles$7.50
Beer- battered crispy pickle chips served with ranch dressing
BYOB$10.00
Fresh ground burger with lettuce, tomato, and pickle spear with choice of fries or tots
Talladega Cheesesteak$15.00
Philly steak, onions, peppers, & provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie
More about Brickhouse Sports Cafe

