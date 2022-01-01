Huntsville burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Huntsville
More about Cafe at the South Campus
Cafe at the South Campus
7300 Whitesburg Dr., Huntsville
|Popular items
|Bacon
|$0.75
|Double Hamburger
|$3.50
|Chicken Tenders
|$3.00
More about Big Shake's Hot Chicken
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Big Shake's Hot Chicken
4925 University Dr Suite 178, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Hot Mess Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Juicy Chicken in our famous CRYBABY®️ sauce, Pickles, Sliced Onions, and Big Shake’s Ghost Pepper Mayo! Comes with a side of your choice! Watch the video https://youtu.be/2HQ0wxzBmqc *Coleslaw not available on the side
|(3) Jumbo Chicken Tenders
|$11.49
Jumbo Chicken Tenders are made from Farm Fresh, Never Frozen Chicken. This entree is our #1 seller for good reason. Served with 3 tenders, white bread, pickles and choice of a side. Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ, or Blue Cheese available upon request. Extra Sauce $.50
|Waffle w 3 Jumbo Tenders
|$9.99
Three Crispy Jumbo Chicken Tenders, a Belgian Style Waffle, Syrup and Butter.
More about Farm Burger
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Burger
930 Bob Wallace Ave, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Lil Cheeseburger Meal
|$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
|No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
|No. 2 - Vegan Burger
|$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
More about Brickhouse Sports Cafe
Brickhouse Sports Cafe
7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$7.50
Beer- battered crispy pickle chips served with ranch dressing
|BYOB
|$10.00
Fresh ground burger with lettuce, tomato, and pickle spear with choice of fries or tots
|Talladega Cheesesteak
|$15.00
Philly steak, onions, peppers, & provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie