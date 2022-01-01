Huntsville burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Huntsville

Cafe at the South Campus image

 

Cafe at the South Campus

7300 Whitesburg Dr., Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon$0.75
Double Hamburger$3.50
Chicken Tenders$3.00
More about Cafe at the South Campus
Big Shake's Hot Chicken image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Big Shake's Hot Chicken

4925 University Dr Suite 178, Huntsville

Avg 4.1 (1334 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Mess Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Juicy Chicken in our famous CRYBABY®️ sauce, Pickles, Sliced Onions, and Big Shake’s Ghost Pepper Mayo! Comes with a side of your choice! Watch the video https://youtu.be/2HQ0wxzBmqc *Coleslaw not available on the side
(3) Jumbo Chicken Tenders$11.49
Jumbo Chicken Tenders are made from Farm Fresh, Never Frozen Chicken. This entree is our #1 seller for good reason. Served with 3 tenders, white bread, pickles and choice of a side. Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ, or Blue Cheese available upon request. Extra Sauce $.50
Waffle w 3 Jumbo Tenders$9.99
Three Crispy Jumbo Chicken Tenders, a Belgian Style Waffle, Syrup and Butter.
More about Big Shake's Hot Chicken
Farm Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Burger

930 Bob Wallace Ave, Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (857 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lil Cheeseburger Meal$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
No. 2 - Vegan Burger$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
More about Farm Burger
Brickhouse Sports Cafe image

 

Brickhouse Sports Cafe

7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickles$7.50
Beer- battered crispy pickle chips served with ranch dressing
BYOB$10.00
Fresh ground burger with lettuce, tomato, and pickle spear with choice of fries or tots
Talladega Cheesesteak$15.00
Philly steak, onions, peppers, & provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie
More about Brickhouse Sports Cafe
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

 

Cheeburger Cheeburger

5000 Whitesburg Dr. Suite 120, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Handcut Fries
Serious$7.79
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger

