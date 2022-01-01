Caesar salad in Huntsville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve caesar salad

Commerce Kitchen image

 

Commerce Kitchen

300 Franklin St SE, Huntsville

Avg 4.2 (961 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$10.00
More about Commerce Kitchen
Nothing But Noodles image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Full Caesar Salad$8.00
Crisp, chilled Romaine lettuce with grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses, tossed in an authentic Caesar dressing with croutons.
Half Caesar Salad$5.00
Crisp, chilled Romaine lettuce with grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses, tossed in an authentic Caesar dressing with croutons.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Pane e Vino image

PIZZA

Pane e Vino

300 Church St SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.3 (1391 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.00
More about Pane e Vino
Nothing But Noodles image

PASTA • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville

Avg 4.6 (4430 reviews)
Takeout
Half Caesar Salad$5.00
Crisp, chilled Romaine lettuce with grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses, tossed in an authentic Caesar dressing with croutons.
Full Caesar Salad$8.00
Crisp, chilled Romaine lettuce with grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses, tossed in an authentic Caesar dressing with croutons.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Terry's Pizza

7900 Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville

Avg 4.1 (747 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.19
Caesar Salad$8.19
Caesar Salad, half$6.19
More about Terry's Pizza
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

933 Bob Wallace Ave. SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad w/ Steak
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
51f42657-d36d-4118-ac02-af52c362b657 image

 

Rhythm on Monroe

700 Monroe St, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.00
Shaved Parmesan Cheese | Grape Tomatoes | Fresh Croutons
More about Rhythm on Monroe
Standard Market - Huntsville image

 

Standard Market - Huntsville

127 Holmes Avenue Northwest #102, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
Chix Caesar Salad$14.00
More about Standard Market - Huntsville

Map

