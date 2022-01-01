Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Sandwiches

Standard Market - Huntsville 127 Holmes Avenue Northwest #102

review star

No reviews yet

127 Holmes Avenue Northwest #102

Huntsville, AL 35801

Coffee Drinks/Hot Tea

Add Flavored Syrup

$0.50

Americano

$3.25

Cappuccino

$5.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Espresso

$3.25

Espresso Macchiato

$4.25

Flat White

$5.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Latte

$5.25

Latte Macchiato

$5.25

Mocha

$5.25

Piper Leaf Hot Tea

$4.25

Reg Coffee

$3.25

Ristretto

$4.25

Mocktails

Pineapple Mai Tai

$4.50

Fruit Swirl Soda

$4.50

Blackberry Mule

$4.50

Self Serve Drinks

12oz

$2.25

20oz

$3.25

16oz

$1.99

24oz

$2.99

32oz

$3.99

N/A Bev

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Fresca

$2.55

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Mello Yellow

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.55

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Pellegrino

$2.25

Shirley Temple

$2.75

DESSERT

Apple Pie

$7.00

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

Carnival Chocolate Cake

$4.95

Carnival Rainbow Slice

$4.65

Carrot Cake

$7.00

German ChocCake

$7.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

PB Banana Cheesecake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Pass The Sauce Bread Pudding

$12.00Out of stock

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00

CATERING

Catering

$355.35

TASTING FEE

WINE TASTING

$20.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Standard is a social market and eatery located at 127 Holmes in downtown Huntsville. It includes a market with fresh foods well as a large kitchen where the Chef produces meals-to-go with a full range of menu items available for dine-in or take-out.

Location

127 Holmes Avenue Northwest #102, Huntsville, AL 35801

Directions

Gallery
Standard Market - Huntsville image
Standard Market - Huntsville image
Standard Market - Huntsville image

Map
